Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN), 50% interest-holder and Operator of the ATP 2021 Joint Venture (other interest-holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%) provides an update to the announcement of 10 April 2024 concerning the timing of Odin-2 following rainfall in the Cooper Basin.Site operations have commenced following the restoration of ground access with civil works on the road and lease builds underway. Following completion of civil work, a 3-day rig mobilisation will commence, to be followed by pre-spud maintenance and check.Current schedules have well spud to occur by late in the week commencing 6 May 2024. As advised in the investor presentation lodged 27 March 2024, well duration is anticipated to be 3 to 4 weeks, based on midrange expectations.Vintage will provide further updates on timing of the Odin appraisal drilling as clarity and certainty permit.





