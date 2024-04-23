Site operations have commenced following the restoration of ground access with civil works on the road and lease builds underway. Following completion of civil work, a 3-day rig mobilisation will commence, to be followed by pre-spud maintenance and check.
Current schedules have well spud to occur by late in the week commencing 6 May 2024. As advised in the investor presentation lodged 27 March 2024, well duration is anticipated to be 3 to 4 weeks, based on midrange expectations.
Vintage will provide further updates on timing of the Odin appraisal drilling as clarity and certainty permit.
About Vintage Energy Ltd:
Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.
