Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Vintage Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEN   AU0000020885

VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED

(VEN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/18 06:18:45 pm
0.085 AUD   +1.19%
05:53pVintage Energy Ltd Share Purchase Plan Completed
AW
2021VINTAGE ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - VEN
PU
2021VINTAGE ENERGY : Share Purchase Plan - Offer Booklet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vintage Energy Ltd Share Purchase Plan Completed

01/18/2022 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share Purchase Plan Completed

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) announces its Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") closed on Friday 14 January 2022 with eligible applications for $3.44 million of new shares for the $2.0 million SPP.

Directors have welcomed the strong support shown by shareholders and elected to accept all eligible applications so holders may receive an allocation fully matching their commitment. The shares are to be issued at $0.085 per share, the same price paid by institutional and sophisticated investors in the placement completed in December 2021.

Accordingly, Vintage will issue approximately 40.5 million fully paid shares under the SPP. The shares allocated under the SPP will be issued on Friday 21 January 2022 and commence trading on Monday 24 January 2022.

Vintage Managing Director, Neil Gibbins, said "the shareholder response to the SPP is an outstanding vote of confidence in the company and an extensive and promising program of well completions, tie-ins, seismic acquisition and drilling."

"The team is focussed on meeting the milestones enabled by the equity raising and our non-equity initiatives, such as the recently announced $10 million debt facility and Heads of Agreement with AGL."

The funds raised by the placement and SPP will predominantly be used to fund exploration and appraisal activities, such as:

- Odin-1 completion and tie-in to the Moomba gas gathering network;
- Exploration activities including 3D seismic and the drilling in ATP 2021;
- Drilling of the Cervantes oil prospect in the Perth Basin, WA; and
- Marketing and engineering studies related to the Nangwarry field in the Otway Basin, SA



About Vintage Energy Ltd:

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.



Source:
Vintage Energy Ltd



Contact:

Neil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED
05:53pVintage Energy Ltd Share Purchase Plan Completed
AW
2021VINTAGE ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - VEN
PU
2021VINTAGE ENERGY : Share Purchase Plan - Offer Booklet
PU
2021VINTAGE ENERGY : Proposed issue of securities - VEN
PU
2021VINTAGE ENERGY : Placement & Share Purchase Plan Presentation
PU
2021Vintage Energy Secures $7 Million Facility
MT
2021Vintage Energy, AGL Wholesale Gas Enter Deal for Vali Field Gas; Shares Jump 6%
MT
2021VINTAGE ENERGY LTD (ASX : VEN) Signs Agreement for Vali Gas Sales
AQ
2021Vintage Energy Ltd Signs Binding Term Sheet for Debt Facility
AW
2021Vintage Energy Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 10 million in funding f..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -2,37 M -1,70 M -1,70 M
Net cash 2021 6,99 M 5,02 M 5,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,2 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 521x
EV / Sales 2021 928x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vintage Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,08 AUD
Average target price 0,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Managers and Directors
Neil M. Gibbins Managing Director & Director
Simon Gray Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Reginald George Nelson Chairman
Nick Smart Non-Executive Director
Ian Howarth Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED0.00%44
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.07%1 965 641
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC12.71%192 184
TOTALENERGIES SE11.30%147 723
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.41%146 249
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-4.66%101 841