Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Vintage Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEN   AU0000020885

VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED

(VEN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11 2022-11-17 am EST
0.0950 AUD   +2.15%
05:29pVintage Energy Ltd (asx : VEN) Vali Gas Field Commissioning
AQ
11/10Vintage Energy Ltd Odin Gas Field Connection to be Fast-Tracked for CY23 Sales
AW
11/10Vintage Energy Ltd (asx : VEN) Odin Gas Field Connection to be Fast-Tracked for CY23 Sales
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vintage Energy Ltd Vali Gas Field Commissioning

11/17/2022 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vali Gas Field Commissioning

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN), 50% interest holder and Operator of the ATP 2021 Joint Venture ("JV") (other interest holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%,) provides the following update to expectations on completion of the Vali gas project.

Vintage advises commissioning of the Vali gas field facilities is now expected to occur in January 2023 after the Christmas-New Year break. Commissioning was previously expected to commence in December 2022 with first gas to follow later in that month.

The revision to expectations has been made following recent weather events in November which have disrupted pipeline installation work, necessitated rework in some cases and limited access to the site.

Forecasts now indicate the works required for handover are unlikely to be completed prior to the yearend break for field contractors commencing 22 December 2022. Work is scheduled to resume on or around 4 January 2023.

Trenching is nearing completion on the main export Vali-Beckler pipeline, and installation of the Fiberspar pipe will commence today. Installation of the pond liners are complete and the placing of concrete footings is due to commence this weekend. Work in the period to 21 December 2022 will focus on installation and testing of all flowlines and the construction of key infrastructure in order that commissioning can commence as soon as possible after operations resume in January 2023.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G63M3745



About Vintage Energy Ltd:

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.



Source:
Vintage Energy Ltd



Contact:

Neil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED
05:29pVintage Energy Ltd (asx : VEN) Vali Gas Field Commissioning
AQ
11/10Vintage Energy Ltd Odin Gas Field Connection to be Fast-Tracked for CY23 Sales
AW
11/10Vintage Energy Ltd (asx : VEN) Odin Gas Field Connection to be Fast-Tracked for CY23 Sales
AQ
11/09Vintage Energy Ltd and Metgasco Ltd Provides Update on Odin Gas Field
CI
10/26Vintage Energy Ltd FY23 Q1 Quarterly Report
AW
10/26Vintage Energy Ltd (asx : VEN) FY23 Q1 Quarterly Report
AQ
09/25Vintage Energy Ltd 2022 Annual Report
AW
09/25Vintage Energy Ltd (asx : VEN) 2022 Annual Report
AQ
09/25Vintage Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/25Vintage Energy Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -7,98 M -5,31 M -5,31 M
Net cash 2022 11,4 M 7,60 M 7,60 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 70,9 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vintage Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,10 AUD
Average target price 0,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Managers and Directors
Neil M. Gibbins Managing Director & Director
Simon Gray Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Reginald George Nelson Chairman
Nick Smart Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED13.10%47
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.55%1 971 515
SHELL PLC46.16%199 438
TOTALENERGIES SE30.50%153 729
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.44%124 869
EQUINOR ASA51.42%113 485