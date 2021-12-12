Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Vintage Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    VEN   AU0000020885

VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED

(VEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/08
0.098 AUD   -0.51%
05:56pVINTAGE ENERGY : Placement & Share Purchase Plan Presentation
PU
12/06Vintage Energy Secures $7 Million Facility
MT
12/05Vintage Energy, AGL Wholesale Gas Enter Deal for Vali Field Gas; Shares Jump 6%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vintage Energy : Placement & Share Purchase Plan Presentation

12/12/2021 | 05:56pm EST
DECEMBER 2021

onlyPlacement and Share

usePurchase Plan ersonal

Vintage Energy overview

Quality portfolio of permits that are geographically diverse; cash flow anticipated in Q2 2022

only

5

4

1

2

Cooper / Eromanga Basins

  • Growing, multi-permit, footprint
  • ATP 2021: Commercial gas field proven at Vali; PRL 211: Odin-1 gas discovery tested at commercial rates

Otway Basin

3

1

3

4

Perth Basin

  • Cervantes oil prospect; on trend with Hovea, Jingemia and Cliff Head oil fields

Galilee Basin

use

2

5

Albany Field discovered with gas flow from Albany-1

Bonaparte Basin

5%

Multiple oil and gas play types in frontier region

8%

ersonal2

Capital Structure (pre-raise)

17%

Share Register Breakdown

Shares

605.3 million

Share price (at 8/12/21)

9.8 cents

Institutional - International

Market Capitalisation

$59.3 million

Retail

70%

Institutional - Australia

Cash (at 30/9/21)

$4.9 million

Board and management

December 2021 | Placement and Share Purchase Plan

Value adding achievements

Vintage has delivered with its key operational assets to date

onlyuse ersonal3

ACHIEVEMENTS

DELIVERED

December 2021 | Placement and Share Purchase Plan

VALI

GAS FIELD

ODIN

GAS FIELD

NANGWARRY CO2 FIELD

GAS

SALES

DEBT

FUNDING

Success with Vali-1 ST1 exploration well, Vali-2 and Vali-3 appraisal wells; Tripling of Vali 2P reserves to 101.0 PJ (Gross), 50.5 PJ (Net)

Success with Odin-1 exploration well; Gross 2C Contingent Resources booking of 36.4 Bcf (16.0 Bcf Net); stabilised flow of 6.5 MMscfd on test

Nangwarry-1 CO2 well flow tested at more than commercial rates; pursuing options to commercialise stable source of food grade CO2

Gas sales to AGL through to 2026, with $7.5 million (net) in gas prepayments (Heads of Agreement with AGL) to fund initial Vali Field capex to get to first production

Up to $10 million (net) funding with PURE Funds Mgt for the Vali Project

High impact exploration and appraisal

Funding required for exploration in the Cooper and Perth Basins, completion and tie-in of Odin-1, moving Nangwarry towards commercialisation and undertaking GG&E

onlyuse ersonal4

Three Growth Projects

VALI/ODIN

CERVANTES

Cooper /

Eromanga basins

Perth Basin

NANGWARRY

Otway Basin

December 2021 | Placement and Share Purchase Plan

  • Upcoming exploration and appraisal program to be funded by Capital Raising and cash ($4.9 million at 30 September 2021)

ODIN FIELD (Cooper Basin)

  • $0.45m - Odin-1 completion
  • $1.9m - Odin-1 connection and facilities

ATP 2021 EXPLORATION (Cooper Basin)

  • $1.75m - Seismic survey
  • $2.0m - Drill gas well
  • $1.5m - Drill oil well

NANGWARRY FIELD (Otway Basin)

  • $0.5m - Nangwarry Field marketing costs, engineering studies

CERVANTES PROSPECT (Perth Basin)

  • $3.9m - Drill Cervantes oil exploration prospect

PRL 211 and ATP 2021 (Cooper Basin)

Cooper Basin new field discoveries close to Moomba connected infrastructure, with exciting

follow-up prospects, such as Kinta, still to be drilled

only

ODIN FIELD: 2C of 16.0

Bcf (net)

Odin-1 exploration well

New field gas discovery,

with interpreted gas pay in

use

Toolachee, Epsilon and

Patchawarra formations

Significantly larger

Contingent Resources

certified by ERCE vs pre-

drill Prospective Resources

Flow test delivered

ersonal

stabilised gas flow rate of

6.5 MMscfd (WHP of 1823

psi through 28/64" choke)

Flow from Epsilon and

Toolachee;

Patchawarra yet to be

tested

5

December 2021 | Placement and Share Purchase Plan

GAS AND OIL PROSPECTIVITY

  • Kinta an exciting prospect with gas shows in the Kinta well, drilled in 2003
  • Similar structure to Vali and Odin; 3D seismic required
  • ATP 2021 and PRL 211 have numerous gas and oil prospects and leads

VALI FIELD: 2P of 50.5 PJ (net)

Vali-1 ST1 exploration well

  • Fracture stimulated with extended production test flowing gas at 4.3 MMscfd
    (WHP of 942 psi through 36/64" choke)

Vali-2 appraisal well

  • Gas pay in Toolachee and Patchawarra

Vali-3 appraisal well

  • Gas pay in Toolachee, Epsilon and Patchawarra
  • Oil shows in the shallower Jurassic

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vintage Energy Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -2,37 M -1,70 M -1,70 M
Net cash 2021 6,99 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,3 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 521x
EV / Sales 2021 928x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,10 AUD
Average target price 0,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Managers and Directors
Neil M. Gibbins Managing Director & Director
Simon Gray Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Reginald George Nelson Chairman
Nick Smart Non-Executive Director
Ian Howarth Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED53.13%43
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.00%1 851 507
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC33.00%168 191
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED47.08%135 905
TOTALENERGIES SE24.90%130 732
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM55.53%106 464