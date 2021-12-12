Vintage Energy : Placement & Share Purchase Plan Presentation
DECEMBER 2021
onlyPlacement and Share
usePurchase Plan ersonal
Vintage Energy overview
Quality portfolio of permits that are geographically diverse; cash flow anticipated in Q2 2022
Cooper / Eromanga Basins
Growing, multi-permit, footprint
ATP 2021: Commercial gas field proven at Vali; PRL 211: Odin-1 gas discovery tested at commercial rates
Otway Basin
Perth Basin
Cervantes oil prospect; on trend with Hovea, Jingemia and Cliff Head oil fields
Galilee Basin
•
Albany Field discovered with gas flow from Albany-1
Bonaparte Basin
5%
•
Multiple oil and gas play types in frontier region
8%
Capital Structure (pre-raise)
17%
Share Register Breakdown
Shares
605.3 million
Share price (at 8/12/21)
9.8 cents
•
Institutional - International
Market Capitalisation
$59.3 million
•
Retail
70%
•
Institutional - Australia
Cash (at 30/9/21)
$4.9 million
•
Board and management
December 2021 | Placement and Share Purchase Plan
Value adding achievements
Vintage has delivered with its key operational assets to date
ACHIEVEMENTS
DELIVERED
December 2021 | Placement and Share Purchase Plan
VALI
GAS FIELD
ODIN
GAS FIELD
NANGWARRY CO
2 FIELD
GAS
SALES
DEBT
FUNDING
Success with Vali-1 ST1 exploration well, Vali-2 and Vali-3 appraisal wells; Tripling of Vali 2P reserves to 101.0 PJ (Gross), 50.5 PJ (Net)
Success with Odin-1 exploration well; Gross 2C Contingent Resources booking of 36.4 Bcf (16.0 Bcf Net); stabilised flow of 6.5 MMscfd on test
Nangwarry-1 CO
2 well flow tested at more than commercial rates; pursuing options to commercialise stable source of food grade CO 2
Gas sales to AGL through to 2026, with $7.5 million (net) in gas prepayments (Heads of Agreement with AGL) to fund initial Vali Field capex to get to first production
Up to $10 million (net) funding with PURE Funds Mgt for the Vali Project
High impact exploration and appraisal
Funding required for exploration in the Cooper and Perth Basins, completion and tie-in of Odin-1, moving Nangwarry towards commercialisation and undertaking GG&E
Three Growth Projects
VALI/ODIN
CERVANTES
Cooper /
Eromanga basins
Perth Basin
NANGWARRY
Otway Basin
December 2021 | Placement and Share Purchase Plan
Upcoming exploration and appraisal program to be funded by Capital Raising and cash ($4.9 million at 30 September 2021)
ODIN FIELD (Cooper Basin)
$0.45m - Odin-1 completion
$1.9m - Odin-1 connection and facilities
ATP 2021 EXPLORATION (Cooper Basin)
$1.75m - Seismic survey
$2.0m - Drill gas well
$1.5m - Drill oil well
NANGWARRY FIELD (Otway Basin)
$0.5m - Nangwarry Field marketing costs, engineering studies
CERVANTES PROSPECT (Perth Basin)
$3.9m - Drill Cervantes oil exploration prospect
PRL 211 and ATP 2021 (Cooper Basin)
Cooper Basin new field discoveries close to Moomba connected infrastructure, with exciting
follow-up prospects, such as Kinta, still to be drilled
only
ODIN FIELD: 2C of 16.0
Bcf (net)
Odin-1 exploration well
• New field gas discovery,
with interpreted gas pay in
use
Toolachee, Epsilon and
Patchawarra formations
Significantly larger
•
Contingent Resources
certified by ERCE vs pre-
drill Prospective Resources
•
Flow test delivered
ersonal
stabilised gas flow rate of
6.5 MMscfd (WHP of 1823
psi through 28/64" choke)
• Flow from Epsilon and
Toolachee;
Patchawarra yet to be
tested
5
December 2021 | Placement and Share Purchase Plan
GAS AND OIL PROSPECTIVITY
Kinta an exciting prospect with gas shows in the Kinta well, drilled in 2003
Similar structure to Vali and Odin; 3D seismic required
ATP 2021 and PRL 211 have numerous gas and oil prospects and leads
VALI FIELD: 2P of 50.5 PJ (net)
Vali-1 ST1 exploration well
Fracture stimulated with extended production test flowing gas at 4.3 MMscfd
(WHP of 942 psi through 36/64" choke)
Vali-2 appraisal well
Gas pay in Toolachee and Patchawarra
Vali-3 appraisal well
Gas pay in Toolachee, Epsilon and Patchawarra
Oil shows in the shallower Jurassic
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Vintage Energy Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:55:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED
Sales 2021
0,04 M
0,03 M
0,03 M
Net income 2021
-2,37 M
-1,70 M
-1,70 M
Net cash 2021
6,99 M
5,00 M
5,00 M
P/E ratio 2021
-16,3x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
59,3 M
42,5 M
42,5 M
EV / Sales 2020
521x
EV / Sales 2021
928x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
80,7%
Chart VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,10 AUD
Average target price
0,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target
12,2%