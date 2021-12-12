Vintage Energy : Placement & Share Purchase Plan Presentation

Success with Vali-1 ST1 exploration well, Vali-2 and Vali-3 appraisal wells; Tripling of Vali 2P reserves to 101.0 PJ (Gross), 50.5 PJ (Net)

Success with Odin-1 exploration well; Gross 2C Contingent Resources booking of 36.4 Bcf (16.0 Bcf Net); stabilised flow of 6.5 MMscfd on test

Nangwarry-1 CO2 well flow tested at more than commercial rates; pursuing options to commercialise stable source of food grade CO2

Gas sales to AGL through to 2026, with $7.5 million (net) in gas prepayments (Heads of Agreement with AGL) to fund initial Vali Field capex to get to first production

Up to $10 million (net) funding with PURE Funds Mgt for the Vali Project