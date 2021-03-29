Vintage Energy : Change in substantial holding

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Vintage Energy Ltd (VEN) ACN/ARSN 609 200 580 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 107 576 821 To Company Name/Scheme

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated

25/03/2021 9/03/2021 5/03/2021

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Current notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) ORDINARY 41,193,422 6.81% 32,713,168 5.40%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities See Annexure 1

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes CREDIT SUISSE AG CS THIRD NOMINEES PTY LIMITED CREDIT SUISSE AG HOLDER OF SHARES 32,713,168 ORDINARY 32,713,168

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association NOT APPLICABLE

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address PHILIP KING LEVEL 47 GATEWAY 1 MACQUARIE PLACE SYDNEY NSW 2000

Signature

Annexure 1

Changes in relevant interests

Philip King

Director

29/03/2021

Date Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of Change Consideration given in relation to change Number of securities affected Class of securities Persons votes affected 8/03/2021 Regal Funds Management Sell 62520.00 1200000 Ordinary 1200000 8/03/2021 Regal Funds Management Sell 11228.24 212254 Ordinary 212254 9/03/2021 Regal Funds Management Sell 120772.00 2180000 Ordinary 2180000 17/03/2021 Regal Funds Management Sell 14280.00 238000 Ordinary 238000 23/03/2021 Regal Funds Management Sell 17690.00 290000 Ordinary 290000 25/03/2021 Regal Funds Management Sell 150000.00 2500000 Ordinary 2500000 25/03/2021 Regal Funds Management Sell 111228.00 1860000 Ordinary 1860000