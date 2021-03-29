Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Vintage Energy Limited    VEN   AU0000020885

VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED

(VEN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vintage Energy : Change in substantial holding

03/29/2021 | 01:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Vintage Energy Ltd (VEN)

ACN/ARSN

609 200 580

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

107 576 821

To Company Name/Scheme

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated

25/03/2021 9/03/2021 5/03/2021

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Current notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

ORDINARY

41,193,422

6.81%

32,713,168

5.40%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

See Annexure 1

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

CREDIT SUISSE AG

CS THIRD NOMINEES PTY

LIMITED

CREDIT SUISSE AG

HOLDER OF

SHARES

32,713,168 ORDINARY

32,713,168

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

NOT APPLICABLE

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

PHILIP KING

LEVEL 47 GATEWAY 1 MACQUARIE PLACE SYDNEY

NSW 2000

Signature

Annexure 1

print name

sign here

Changes in relevant interests

Philip King

capacity

Director

date

29/03/2021

Date

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of Change

Consideration given in relation to change

Number of securities affected

Class of securities

Persons votes affected

8/03/2021

Regal Funds Management

Sell

62520.00

1200000

Ordinary

1200000

8/03/2021

Regal Funds Management

Sell

11228.24

212254

Ordinary

212254

9/03/2021

Regal Funds Management

Sell

120772.00

2180000

Ordinary

2180000

17/03/2021

Regal Funds Management

Sell

14280.00

238000

Ordinary

238000

23/03/2021

Regal Funds Management

Sell

17690.00

290000

Ordinary

290000

25/03/2021

Regal Funds Management

Sell

150000.00

2500000

Ordinary

2500000

25/03/2021

Regal Funds Management

Sell

111228.00

1860000

Ordinary

1860000

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

0/01/1900

Regal Funds Management

Sell

0.00

0

Ordinary

0

Disclaimer

Vintage Energy Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 05:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED
01:58aVINTAGE ENERGY  : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/25VINTAGE ENERGY  : Observes Strong Carbon Dioxide Gas Flow from Nangwarry-1; Shar..
MT
03/25VINTAGE ENERGY  : Highly successful flow from Nangwarry-1
PU
03/25VINTAGE ENERGY LTD (ASX : VEN) Highly Successful Flow from Nangwarry-1
AQ
03/04VINTAGE ENERGY LTD (ASX : VEN) Financial Report for the Half Year ended 31 Decem..
AQ
03/04VINTAGE ENERGY  : Narrows Fiscal H1 Loss
MT
03/03VINTAGE ENERGY LTD (ASX : VEN) Otway Basin, Vali and Odin Prospect Update
AQ
03/03VINTAGE ENERGY  : Operations Update
PU
02/28VINTAGE ENERGY  : Performance Rights
PU
02/23VINTAGE ENERGY  : Change in substantial holding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,43 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net income 2021 -5,27 M -4,02 M -4,02 M
Net cash 2021 7,95 M 6,06 M 6,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40,6 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vintage Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,11 AUD
Last Close Price 0,07 AUD
Spread / Highest target 64,2%
Spread / Average Target 64,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neil M. Gibbins Managing Director & Director
Simon Gray Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Reginald George Nelson Chairman
Nick Smart Director
Ian Howarth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED4.69%28
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.00%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC17.15%164 970
TOTAL SE10.93%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.08%120 649
GAZPROM6.24%76 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ