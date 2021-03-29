Vintage Energy : Change in substantial holding

Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
|
Vintage Energy Ltd (VEN)
|
ACN/ARSN
|
609 200 580
|
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
Name
|
Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM)
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
107 576 821
To Company Name/Scheme
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated
25/03/2021 9/03/2021 5/03/2021
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous notice
|
Current notice
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
ORDINARY
|
41,193,422
|
6.81%
|
32,713,168
|
5.40%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Date of acquisition
|
Consideration (9)
|
Class and number of securities
|
See Annexure 1
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
|
Nature of relevant interest (6)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Person's votes
|
CREDIT SUISSE AG
|
CS THIRD NOMINEES PTY
LIMITED
|
CREDIT SUISSE AG
|
HOLDER OF
SHARES
|
32,713,168 ORDINARY
|
32,713,168
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
NOT APPLICABLE
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
PHILIP KING
|
LEVEL 47 GATEWAY 1 MACQUARIE PLACE SYDNEY
NSW 2000
Signature
Annexure 1
print name
sign here
Changes in relevant interests
Philip King
capacity
Director
date
29/03/2021
|
Date
|
Person whose relevant interest changed
|
Nature of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to change
|
Number of securities affected
|
Class of securities
|
Persons votes affected
|
8/03/2021
|
Regal Funds Management
|
Sell
|
62520.00
|
1200000
|
Ordinary
|
1200000
|
8/03/2021
|
Regal Funds Management
|
Sell
|
11228.24
|
212254
|
Ordinary
|
212254
|
9/03/2021
|
Regal Funds Management
|
Sell
|
120772.00
|
2180000
|
Ordinary
|
2180000
|
17/03/2021
|
Regal Funds Management
|
Sell
|
14280.00
|
238000
|
Ordinary
|
238000
|
23/03/2021
|
Regal Funds Management
|
Sell
|
17690.00
|
290000
|
Ordinary
|
290000
|
25/03/2021
|
Regal Funds Management
|
Sell
|
150000.00
|
2500000
|
Ordinary
|
2500000
|
25/03/2021
|
Regal Funds Management
|
Sell
|
111228.00
|
1860000
|
Ordinary
|
1860000
|
