    VWE   US92747V1061

VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC.

(VWE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
3.580 USD   +2.87%
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Vintage Wine Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 13, 2023

12/05/2022 | 05:46am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. ("Vintage Wine") (NASDAQ: VWE) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between October 13, 2021 and September 13, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Vintage Wine, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/vwe-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=34233&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Vintage Wine includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics; (2) the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Vintage Wine was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: January 13, 2023

Aggrieved Vintage Wine investors only have until January 13, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-vintage-wine-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-13-2023-301693993.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2022
