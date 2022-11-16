Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VWE   US92747V1061

VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC.

(VWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:34 2022-11-16 am EST
3.025 USD   -1.47%
11:02aGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE)
BU
11:01aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate
BU
11/11North American Morning Briefing: Fed Hopes, China -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE)

11/16/2022 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 13, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (“Vintage Wine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VWE) securities between October 13, 2021 and September 13, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Vintage Wine investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/vintage-wine-estates-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On September 13, 2022, Vintage Wine announced its financial results for fiscal year 2022. In its press release, the Company stated that it “recorded $19.1 million in non-cash inventory adjustments identified through efforts t[o] improve and strengthen inventory management, processes and reporting.” The Company also stated that “the [fourth] quarter included approximately $6.8 million in overhead burden that was related to the first and second quarter of fiscal 2022, but not material to the respective periods.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.23, or 40.3%, to close at $3.30 per share on September 14, 2022, on unusually high trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics; (2) that the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Vintage Wine was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vintage Wine securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 13, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC.
11:02aGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action L..
BU
11:01aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE) Investors ..
BU
11/11North American Morning Briefing: Fed Hopes, China -3-
DJ
11/10DA Davidson Downgrades Vintage Wine Estates to Neutral From Buy With $3 Price Target
MT
11/09Transcript : Vintage Wine Estates, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/09Earnings Flash (VWE) VINTAGE WINE ESTATES Reports Q1 Revenue $77.9M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
11/09Earnings Flash (VWE) VINTAGE WINE ESTATES Reports Q1 Revenue $77.9M
MT
11/09Earnings Flash (VWE) VINTAGE WINE ESTATES Reports Q1 EPS $0.05
MT
11/09Earnings Flash (VWE) VINTAGE WINE ESTATES Reports Q1 EPS $0.05, vs. Street Est of $0.02
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 309 M - -
Net income 2023 15,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 181 M 181 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 586
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,07 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Roney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry Wheatley President
Kristina L. Johnston Chief Financial Officer
Paul Steven Walsh Chairman
Jonathan Sebastiani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC.-74.03%181
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED8.08%6 546
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-37.58%1 674
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-18.70%889
C&C GROUP PLC-25.06%809
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-29.58%624