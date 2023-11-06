Seth Kaufman joined VWE as President and CEO on October 30, 2023, and brings extensive leadership experience from large consumer-oriented brand enterprises including his most recent role as President & CEO of Moët Hennessy

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest-growing wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, announced today that Seth Kaufman, President and CEO, completed his first week at VWE having joined the Company on October 30, 2023. For the last four years, Mr. Kaufman has been President & CEO of Moët Hennessy North America, the $2.5 billion North American wine & spirits business of LVMH (ENXTPA: MC, OTCPK: LVMU.Y). During that time, he has organically grown the business in the high single digits while increasing profitability. Prior to LVMH, Mr. Kaufman progressively advanced through several roles over a nearly 20-year career at PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP). His roles included among others, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo North America Beverages and President, North America Nutrition.

The Company plans to release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2024 aftermarket on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 and will host a conference call and webcast at 4:45 p.m. that day. Mr. Kaufman and Kristina Johnston, CFO, will review the Company’s operational progress and financial results for the period on the call. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

Phone US: (646) 904-5544, access code 979050

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: ir.vintagewinestates.com

An audio replay of the call will be available from approximately 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT on the day of the call through Tuesday, November 21, 2023. To listen to the audio replay, dial (929) 458-6194 and enter conference ID number 464925. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at ir.vintagewinestates.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the best quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S., selling more than 2.2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. With approximately 40 brands, key focus brands include ACE Cider, Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, and Kunde, many of which have achieved critical acclaim. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards, and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and private label and custom wine making services. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with brands ranging from $10 to $150 USD at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing luxury segment of the U.S. wine industry with the majority of brands selling in the range of $10 to $20 per bottle.

The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at vintagewineestates.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106705515/en/