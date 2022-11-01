Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VWE   US92747V1061

VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC.

(VWE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
2.770 USD   -2.46%
09:12aVintage Wine Estates' California Estate Wineries And Vineyards All Certified Sustainable by California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance
AQ
10/26Vintage Wine Estates Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
GL
10/26Vintage Wine Estates Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vintage Wine Estates' California Estate Wineries And Vineyards All Certified Sustainable by California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance

11/01/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) is proud to announce that all of its California estate wineries and vineyards have been certified sustainable through the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA). These certifications are a direct reflection of Vintage Wine Estates ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship through sustainable practices including water and energy efficiency, waste management, supply chain oversight, healthy soils and low risk, cultural pest management.

“Certifying our wineries and vineyards was one of our major goals for 2022 and in line with our sustainability strategy which focuses on people, climate, water, packing and waste,” shares the President of Vintage Wine Estates, Terry Wheatley. “This certification promises continuous improvements in both vineyard and winery. Our sustainability and production teams and our vineyard management partner invested significant time and energy to achieve the certifications across our California properties and we expect that investment to demonstrate value for all of our stakeholders over the long term.”

Founded nearly two decades ago to promote sustainable winegrowing practices, the CSWA boasts the largest wine certification program in the United States. Recipients of the CCSW (Certified California Sustainable Wine) certifications must satisfy certain requirements spanning energy efficiency, water efficiency, sustainable business strategy, waste management, the health and wellbeing of workers and sustainable pest management. Independent third-party audits are key in ensuring accountability to buyers, consumers and the wider wine industry.

Clos Pegase and Girard received both Winery and Vineyards certification while the Laetitia vineyards, already SIP certified (Sustainability in Practice), earned an additional winery certification. Kunde was one of the first wineries certified through the Alliance’s program in 2010, and all Sonoma vineyards are similarly CCSW certified. The CCSW certifications also encompass estate brands Viansa, BR Cohn, Delectus and Cosentino.

About Vintage Wine Estates:

Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S., selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards, and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brand arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 60 brands ranging from $10 to $150 USD at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing luxury segment of the wine industry with the majority of brands selling at over $15 per bottle. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at https://www.vintagewineestates.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact, and generally may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “ongoing,” “promises” “could,” or other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to execute its strategy to drive growth, strengthen profitability and deliver value. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of VWE. Actual events and circumstances may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include our ability to obtain and maintain CCSW certifications at our wineries and vineyards and those discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022 and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. We caution and advise readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Investors
Deborah K. Pawlowski, Kei Advisors LLC
dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com
Phone: 716.843.3908		Media
Mary Ann Vangrin
MVangrin@vintagewineestates.com


All news about VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC.
09:12aVintage Wine Estates' California Estate Wineries And Vineyards All Certified Sustainabl..
AQ
10/26Vintage Wine Estates Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
GL
10/26Vintage Wine Estates Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
10/25Vintage Wine Estates Appoints Jessica Kogan as Chief Growth & Experience Officer
GL
10/25Vintage Wine Estates Appoints Jessica Kogan as Chief Growth & Experience Officer
AQ
10/25Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Appoints Jessica Kogan as Chief Growth & Experience Officer
CI
10/21Vintage Wine Estates : Forbes Names Vintage Wine Estates President Terry Wheatley To The S..
PU
10/04DA Davidson Downgrades Vintage Wine Estates to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target t..
MT
09/16Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Vintage Wine Estates to $5 From $9, Reiterates Buy Ra..
MT
09/15Award Winning Firm Labaton Sucharow : Vwe, vweww, bspe)
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 305 M - -
Net income 2023 13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 163 M 163 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 586
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,77 $
Average target price 5,40 $
Spread / Average Target 94,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Roney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry Wheatley President
Kristina L. Johnston Chief Financial Officer
Paul Steven Walsh Chairman
Jonathan Sebastiani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC.-76.57%163
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED4.60%5 982
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-37.36%1 680
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-18.63%836
C&C GROUP PLC-29.59%736
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-29.37%590