Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the top wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-consumer platform, today reported its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. These financial results reflect the impacts of the restatement of prior fiscal 2023 quarters and the related revisions of fiscal 2022 financial results. Results include Vinesse, LLC ("Vinesse") acquired on October 4, 2021, ACE Cider, acquired on November 16, 2021, and Meier's Wine Cellars, Inc. (“Meier’s”) acquired on January 18, 2022. (Note: all references to revenue are equivalent to net revenue)

Jon Moramarco, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, "My objective these last eight months since being appointed as interim CEO has been to stabilize operations and strengthen the foundation of our business to provide a focused enterprise with which our new CEO can drive cash generation and reduce debt while delivering a great customer experience with key brands and leveraging our channels to market and top-tier estate wineries. We have made progress with further improving customer experience in our tasting rooms and maintaining our industry leading retention rates of club members with our estate properties. We have measurably improved efficiencies in our warehousing and bottling operations, meaningfully cleaned out our inventory and strengthened inventory management. Importantly, we have instituted appropriate pricing for many brands and channels. Solid shipments and depletion rates on most of our priority brands reflect the strength of the premiumization trend and our positioning in the market. We have also gained more distribution points for ACE Cider and our depletion rates demonstrate the appeal of our cider with consumers. In addition, Meier's has increased booked business by improving market penetration. We expect additional progress as we advance through our transition year of fiscal 2024.”

He added, "We still have work to do. We are further evaluating profitability of various categories of our business and relationships with certain customers. We have to strengthen brand integrity and make much needed investments in health, safety and efficiency for our facilities. Nevertheless, I am very encouraged by the energy of the VWE team, the focus on driving improvements and the opportunities in front of us."

Five-Point Plan Progress

The Company’s Five-Point Plan is centered around five priorities which include margin expansion through simplification and better execution, measurable cost reduction, disciplined cash management, monetizing assets and reducing debt and growing revenue in its key brands.

Since initiating the plan in the latter half of fiscal 2023 through the first quarter of fiscal 2024 the Company has accomplished the following:

  • Restructured the leadership team to better align with the business opportunities and create improved communications and collaboration
  • Reduced personnel headcount by a total of 7% for annualized savings of approximately $6 million
  • Reduced SKUs over 50% to less than 2,000 and managed parent SKUs from approximately 900 to 600
  • Captured approximately 2.8% on average of price
  • Improved throughput in the Hopland bottling facility by over 35%
  • Simplified warehousing operations and realigned personnel for more efficient pick and pack processes
  • Identified and executed on approximately 70% improvement in cost recovery of shipping expenses
  • Refocused resources on key brands: ACE Cider, Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, and Kunde
  • Maintained industry leading retention rates of estate winery club members
  • ACE Cider continues to gain points of distribution and expand its reach into more markets
  • Initiating a process to monetize certain assets

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights and Financial Results Review (compared with revised prior-year period unless noted otherwise)

  • Revenue of $62.1 million was down $12.2 million, or 16.4%, reflecting declines in all segments.
    • Wholesale revenue declined $2.2 million, or 10.3%, to $18.8 million as improved pricing and higher ACE Cider sales did not fully offset 3.5% declines in total wholesale case volume1. Distributor and retailer destocking and lower consumer takeaway were the primary reasons for the volume decline.
    • Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") revenue was $19.9 million down $2.6 million, or 11.7%, as higher sales of the Company's digitally-native Cameron Hughes brand helped to offset weaker e-commerce sales. Total revenue decline was partially offset by higher revenue per case.
    • Business-to-Business ("B2B") revenue was $23.4 million, down $7.1 million, or 23.4%, due primarily to a $3.4 million decline related to the elimination of a less profitable, private label sales program for a major retailer and $2.1 million reduction in bulk distilled alcohol sales.
  • Gross profit was $16.6 million, or 26.8% of sales, compared with $7.5 million, or 10.1% of sales, in the prior-year period. Improvements in productivity and throughput in the Company's largest bottling facility as well as improved pricing, efficiencies gained with supply chain and operational improvements and SKU reductions helped to offset the loss of higher margin bulk distilled spirits sales.
    Fiscal 2022's fourth quarter was impacted by $19.1 million of non-cash inventory adjustments.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") declined $3.0 million, or 9.5%, to $28.3 million. The decline was the result of business realignment efforts in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, as well as other cost containment measures.
  • Loss from operations was $50.2 million, compared with loss from operations of $20.1 million in the prior year quarter. Operating loss reflected goodwill impairment charges of $20.7 million, a $9.8 million loss on the sale of assets in the quarter as well as intangible asset impairments of $3.6 million which more than offset improvements in gross profit.
  • Interest expense for the quarter was $5.1 million, up $2.0 million from the prior-year period reflecting higher rates resulting from the debt refinancing that occurred in December 2022 and also due to the sale of two interest rate swap agreements in March 2023.
  • Net loss available to VWE common shareholders was $47.8 million, compared with net loss of $16.9 million in the prior-year period. On a per diluted share basis, net loss available to VWE common shareholders was $0.81 compared with net loss of $0.28 per diluted share in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted net loss2, which excludes amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and other unusual items, was $14.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 for the quarter was a $10.5 million loss compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $13.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

1Case Volume is a Key Performance Measure (“KPI”). Please see related disclosures regarding the use of this KPI in this news release.
2As referenced here and throughout the release, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Please see related disclosures regarding the use of non-GAAP measures in this news release.

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights and Financial Results Review (compared with revised prior-year results unless noted otherwise)

  • Revenue of $283.2 million was down $9.6 million, or 3.3%. The decline was primarily related to the discontinuation of a less profitable custom program. Acquisitions contributed $21.0 million in revenue for the year.
    • Wholesale revenue increased $2.8 million, or 3.3%, to $86.7 million reflecting $8.3 million in acquired revenue related to ACE Cider. This was partially offset by slowing consumer discretionary spending trends at retail. Wholesale revenue comprised 31% of total revenue for the year.
    • B2B revenue declined $0.7 million, or 0.6%, to $113.2 million. Improved throughput in custom production and the contribution of Meier's for the full year helped to offset the $13.9 million decline related to the elimination of a less profitable bottled distilled spirits program and the $4.2 million reduction in bulk distilled spirits sales. B2B revenue represented 40% of total revenue in fiscal 2023.
    • DTC revenue decreased $8.8 million, or 9.6%, to $83.4 million. Improvements in Cameron Hughes, the Company's digitally-native key brand, was not sufficient to offset the $8.0 million decline in sales through e-commerce and a major television retailer as well as decreased sales through wine clubs and softer tasting room traffic. DTC comprised 29% of total revenue for the year.
  • Gross profit declined $3.7 million to $85.2 million, or 30.1% of sales. Improved pricing and increased productivity helped to offset higher cider costs.
  • SG&A increased $21.5 million, or 22.1%, to $118.4 million. The increase was primarily related to an increase in nonrecurring expenses related to historic and unconsummated acquisitions of $5.3 million, an increase in payroll-related costs of $3.8 million, an increase in legal and audit fees of $3.6 million, and a $2.1 million increase from business realignment costs.
  • Loss from operations was $208.8 million, compared with loss from operations of $7.9 million in the prior year. The loss reflects the impact of $162.2 million in goodwill and intangible assets impairment and $8.3 million loss from the sale of assets.
  • Interest expense for fiscal 2023 was $18.4 million, an increase of $4.5 million reflecting increased rates resulting from the debt refinancing that occurred in December 2022 and also due to the sale of interest rate swaps in March 2023
  • Net loss available to VWE common shareholders was $189.0 million, compared with net loss of $0.4 million in the prior year. On a per diluted share basis, net loss available to VWE common shareholders was $3.20 compared with net loss of $0.30 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Adjusted net loss2, which excludes amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions among other adjustments, was $21.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share compared with adjusted net loss of $18.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 for the year was an $11.4 million loss compared with adjusted EBITDA of $16.3 million in the prior year.

Strong Balance Sheet with Financial Flexibility

Liquidity

At fiscal year end, the Company had approximately $54 million in liquidity comprised of $18.2 million in cash and approximately $35.9 million available under its revolving line of credit.

During fiscal 2023, the Company reduced total debt by $24.9 million to $303.3 million at June 30, 2023, primarily using the proceeds from the sale of assets. Separately today, the Company announced that it has amended its credit agreement (the "Amended Credit Agreement") to, among other things, waive existing events of default, redefine financial covenants and allow for additional types of asset sales up to $60 million. Collateral underlying the Amended Credit Agreement includes real estate valued at approximately $215 million plus receivables and bulk and cased inventory. The Company intends to market certain assets assuming a return of fair value.

The Company believes that the availability on its revolver, strong working capital management and asset monetization efforts will be sufficient to execute its operating plan and meet required debt service over the next twelve months.

Kristina L. Johnston, Chief Financial Officer, noted, "We believe the Amended Credit Agreement together with our focused cash management and operational improvements to generate cash in fiscal 2024 provide the necessary liquidity to execute on our plans. In addition, we intend to market certain assets at fair value. We believe these efforts during our transition year will support our ability to make the required principal payments in fiscal 2024 to avoid higher interest rates and achieve our goal to reduce debt."

Capital Investments

Capital expenditures were $2.9 million for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and $14.2 million for the year. Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 were $9.1 million and $24.8 million, respectively. Higher capital expenditures in fiscal 2022 were the result of the expansion of the Hopland bottling operations. Fiscal 2023 capital expenditures included increased barrel capacity, barrels, installment of the solar power system at the Hopland facility, upgrading the Firesteed tasting room, vineyard development and other productivity and safety enhancements. Capital expenditures for fiscal 2024 are expected to be approximately $12 million.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

VWE's expectations for fiscal 2024 have been refined from its preliminary expectations provided on July 20, 2023. The Company expects the following to be driven by execution of its restructuring and Five-Point Plan:

Revenue:

  

Approximately $260 million to $270 million

Gross margin:

  

Approximately 38%, an estimated 800 basis point improvement on lower volume

SG&A(excludes amortization expense):

  

Approximately $98 million, excluding restructuring costs

Depreciation expense:

Non-cash amortization expense:

  

Approximately $16 million

Approximately $6.1 million

Estimated restructuring charges:

  

$5 million to $6 million

Lower expected revenue in fiscal 2024 primarily reflects approximately $33 million related to lower sales of aged bulk whiskey inventory due to depleting inventory, $6 million related to the discontinued bottled spirits program and an estimated $9 million related to SKU rationalization. These declines are expected to be somewhat offset by improved pricing and higher volume in select brands. For fiscal 2024, SG&A excludes restructuring costs and executive stock-based compensation awards expected with new leadership.

Financial Tables Follow.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

18,233

 

 

$

44,758

 

Restricted cash

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,800

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

24,561

 

 

 

37,869

 

Other receivables

 

 

507

 

 

 

3,866

 

Inventories

 

 

201,363

 

 

 

192,922

 

Assets held for sale, net

 

 

511

 

 

 

-

 

Current interest rate swap asset

 

 

4,669

 

 

 

2,877

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

14,895

 

 

 

11,864

 

Total current assets

 

 

264,739

 

 

 

298,956

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

 

215,967

 

 

 

238,719

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

32,945

 

 

 

-

 

Finance lease right-of-use-assets

 

 

630

 

 

 

-

 

Goodwill

 

 

-

 

 

 

154,951

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

38,994

 

 

 

63,097

 

Interest rate swap asset

 

 

4,317

 

 

 

6,280

 

Other assets

 

 

3,562

 

 

 

3,464

 

Total assets

 

$

561,154

 

 

$

765,467

 

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Line of credit

 

$

115,444

 

 

$

144,215

 

Accounts payable

 

 

20,413

 

 

 

13,473

 

Accrued liabilities and other payables

 

 

26,286

 

 

 

26,997

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

 

6,243

 

 

 

-

 

Current finance lease liabilities

 

 

304

 

 

 

-

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

14,449

 

 

 

14,909

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

183,139

 

 

 

199,594

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

4,196

 

 

 

7,055

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

 

173,409

 

 

 

169,095

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

26,792

 

 

 

-

 

Long-term finance lease liabilities

 

 

334

 

 

 

-

 

Deferred tax liability

 

 

506

 

 

 

29,325

 

Deferred gain

 

 

-

 

 

 

10,666

 

Total liabilities

 

 

388,376

 

 

 

415,735

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

262

 

 

 

1,494

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, and none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022.

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock, no par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 62,234,028 issued and 59,362,134 outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 61,691,054 issued and 58,819,160 outstanding at June 30, 2022.

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

381,689

 

 

 

376,099

 

Treasury stock, at cost: 2,871,894 shares held at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

 

 

(26,034

)

 

 

(26,034

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(182,308

)

 

 

(1,092

)

Total Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

 

173,347

 

 

 

348,973

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

(831

)

 

 

(735

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

172,516

 

 

 

348,238

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' equity

 

$

561,154

 

 

$

765,467

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

Year Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Net revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wine, spirits and cider

 

$

42,109

 

 

$

50,379

 

 

$

189,361

 

 

$

208,019

 

Nonwine

 

 

19,987

 

 

 

23,877

 

 

 

93,867

 

 

 

84,816

 

 

 

 

62,096

 

 

 

74,256

 

 

 

283,228

 

 

 

292,835

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wine, spirits and cider

 

 

30,792

 

 

 

44,227

 

 

 

138,043

 

 

 

150,834

 

Nonwine

 

 

14,680

 

 

 

22,493

 

 

 

60,009

 

 

 

53,088

 

 

 

 

45,472

 

 

 

66,720

 

 

 

198,052

 

 

 

203,922

 

Gross profit

 

 

16,624

 

 

 

7,536

 

 

 

85,176

 

 

 

88,913

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

28,337

 

 

 

31,296

 

 

 

118,431

 

 

 

96,978

 

Amortization expense

 

 

1,828

 

 

 

2,010

 

 

 

7,257

 

 

 

5,948

 

Goodwill impairment losses

 

 

20,673

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

145,958

 

 

 

-

 

Intangible impairment losses

 

 

3,553

 

 

 

1,281

 

 

 

16,196

 

 

 

1,281

 

Gain on remeasurement of contingent liability

 

 

3,430

 

 

 

(3,570

)

 

 

141

 

 

 

(3,415

)

Gain on insurance and litigation proceeds

 

 

(876

)

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(2,290

)

 

 

(3,000

)

Loss (gain) on sale leaseback

 

 

-

 

 

 

(334

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,334

)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

 

 

9,846

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

8,300

 

 

 

366

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(50,167

)

 

 

(20,125

)

 

 

(208,817

)

 

 

(7,911

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(5,085

)

 

 

(3,085

)

 

 

(18,407

)

 

 

(13,910

)

Net gain on interest rate swap agreements

 

 

1,451

 

 

 

3,103

 

 

 

6,343

 

 

 

22,578

 

Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(479

)

 

 

-

 

Other, net

 

 

(555

)

 

 

(2,681

)

 

 

(229

)

 

 

(736

)

Total other (expense) income, net

 

 

(4,189

)

 

 

(2,663

)

 

 

(12,772

)

 

 

7,932

 

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

 

 

(54,356

)

 

 

(22,787

)

 

 

(221,589

)

 

 

21

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

(6,480

)

 

 

(5,673

)

 

 

(31,360

)

 

 

723

 

Net loss

 

 

(47,876

)

 

 

(17,115

)

 

 

(190,229

)

 

 

(702

)

Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(203

)

 

 

(1,262

)

 

 

(277

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(47,849

)

 

$

(16,912

)

 

$

(188,967

)

 

$

(425

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share allocable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.81

)

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(3.20

)

 

$

(0.01

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.81

)

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(3.20

)

 

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average shares used in the calculation of earnings per share allocable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

59,340,325

 

 

 

60,374,289

 

 

 

59,096,045

 

 

 

60,673,789

 

Diluted

 

 

59,340,325

 

 

 

60,374,289

 

 

 

59,096,045

 

 

 

60,673,789

 

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Year Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(190,229

)

 

$

(702

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

15,926

 

 

 

15,248

 

Amortization expense

 

 

8,702

 

 

 

6,343

 

Loss on goodwill and intangible assets impairment

 

 

162,154

 

 

 

1,281

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

6,737

 

 

 

5,116

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

369

 

 

 

(294

)

Provision for inventory reserves

 

 

10,828

 

 

 

3,667

 

Inventory write-down

 

 

-

 

 

 

15,433

 

Remeasurement of contingent consideration liabilities

 

 

141

 

 

 

(3,415

)

Net gain on interest rate swap agreements

 

 

(6,343

)

 

 

(22,578

)

Provision for deferred income tax

 

 

(31,734

)

 

 

643

 

Loss on sale of assets

 

 

8,300

 

 

 

366

 

Deferred gain on sale leaseback

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,334

)

Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt

 

 

479

 

 

 

-

 

Deferred rent

 

 

-

 

 

 

375

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities (net of effect of business combinations):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

12,939

 

 

 

(12,588

)

Other receivables

 

 

3,459

 

 

 

3,624

 

Inventories

 

 

(17,569

)

 

 

18,462

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(3,031

)

 

 

(3,127

)

Other assets

 

 

1,565

 

 

 

(2,607

)

Accounts payable

 

 

5,264

 

 

 

(7,535

)

Accrued liabilities and other payables

 

 

5,637

 

 

 

297

 

Net change in lease assets and liabilities

 

 

(2,005

)

 

 

-

 

Other

 

 

-

 

 

 

(836

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

 

(8,411

)

 

 

15,839

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

 

20,078

 

 

 

153

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(14,204

)

 

 

(24,835

)

Acquisition of businesses

 

 

-

 

 

 

(73,680

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

5,874

 

 

 

(98,362

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on line of credit

 

 

(136,358

)

 

 

(144,706

)

Proceeds from line of credit

 

 

112,878

 

 

 

201,570

 

Financing costs incurred

 

 

(2,710

)

 

 

-

 

Change in outstanding checks in excess of cash

 

 

1,676

 

 

 

1,025

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

 

(76,903

)

 

 

(22,763

)

Proceeds from debt

 

 

74,635

 

 

 

-

 

Principal payments on finance leases

 

 

(257

)

 

 

-

 

Payments of minimum tax withholdings on stock-based payment awards

 

 

(990

)

 

 

-

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(66

)

 

 

-

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

-

 

 

 

(26,034

)

Repurchase of public warrants

 

 

(172

)

 

 

(270

)

Payments on acquisition payable

 

 

(521

)

 

 

(420

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(28,788

)

 

 

8,402

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(31,325

)

 

 

(74,121

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

 

 

49,558

 

 

 

123,679

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

 

$

18,233

 

 

$

49,558

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022 Segment Data

Revenue

(in thousands)

   

Fiscal Year 2023

  

Three months ended

 

 

Year ended

 

Net Revenue

  

September 30,
2022

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

 

March 31,
2023

 

 

June 30,
2023

 

 

June 30,
2023

 

Wholesale

 

$

23,987

 

 

$

23,083

 

 

$

20,811

 

 

$

18,837

 

 

$

86,718

 

Direct to Consumer

 

 

19,992

 

 

 

26,472

 

 

 

17,008

 

 

 

19,897

 

 

 

83,369

 

Business to Business

 

 

34,180

 

 

 

28,814

 

 

 

26,831

 

 

 

23,358

 

 

 

113,183

 

Other/ Non-Allocable

 

 

(79

)

 

 

32

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

(42

)

Total

  

$

78,080

 

 

$

78,401

 

 

$

64,651

 

 

$

62,096

 

 

$

283,228

 

Fiscal Year 2022

  

Three months ended

 

 

Year ended

 

Net Revenue

  

September 30,
2021

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

Wholesale

 

$

16,203

 

 

$

22,171

 

 

$

24,549

 

 

$

20,990

 

 

$

83,913

 

Direct to Consumer

 

 

15,263

 

 

 

34,806

 

 

 

19,595

 

 

 

22,537

 

 

 

92,201

 

Business to Business

 

 

24,467

 

 

 

25,225

 

 

 

33,657

 

 

 

30,486

 

 

 

113,835

 

Other/ Non-Allocable

 

 

102

 

 

 

1,409

 

 

 

1,132

 

 

 

243

 

 

 

2,886

 

Total

  

$

56,035

 

 

$

83,611

 

 

$

78,933

 

 

$

74,256

 

 

$

292,835

 

 

 

Year-Over-Year $ Change

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Year ended

 

Net Revenue

  

September 30

 

 

December 31

 

 

March 31

 

 

June 30

 

 

June 30

 

Wholesale

 

 

7,784

 

 

 

912

 

 

 

(3,738

)

 

 

(2,153

)

 

 

2,805

 

Direct to Consumer

 

 

4,729

 

 

 

(8,334

)

 

 

(2,587

)

 

 

(2,640

)

 

 

(8,832

)

Business to Business

 

 

9,713

 

 

 

3,589

 

 

 

(6,826

)

 

 

(7,128

)

 

 

(652

)

Other/ Non-Allocable

 

 

(181

)

 

 

(1,377

)

 

 

(1,131

)

 

 

(239

)

 

 

(2,928

)

Total

  

$

22,045

 

 

$

(5,210

)

 

$

(14,282

)

 

$

(12,160

)

 

$

(9,607

)

 

 

Year-Over-Year % Change

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Year ended

 

Net Revenue

  

September 30

 

 

December 31

 

 

March 31

 

 

June 30

 

 

June 30

 

Wholesale

 

 

48.0

%

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

-15.2

%

 

 

-10.3

%

 

 

3.3

%

Direct to Consumer

 

 

31.0

%

 

 

-23.9

%

 

 

-13.2

%

 

 

-11.7

%

 

 

-9.6

%

Business to Business

 

 

39.7

%

 

 

14.2

%

 

 

-20.3

%

 

 

-23.4

%

 

 

-0.6

%

Other/ Non-Allocable

 

 

(177.5

%)

 

 

(97.7

%)

 

 

(99.9

%)

 

 

(98.4

%)

 

 

(101.5

%)

Total

  

 

39.3

%

 

 

-6.2

%

 

 

-18.1

%

 

 

-16.4

%

 

 

-3.3

%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022 Segment Data

Operating Income

(in thousands)

   

Fiscal Year 2023

  

Three months ended

 

 

Year ended

 

Operating Income (Loss)

  

September 30,
2022

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

 

March 31,
2023

 

 

June 30,
2023

 

 

June 30,
2023

 

Wholesale

 

$

2,288

 

 

$

(126,896

)

 

$

(1,573

)

 

$

(4,294

)

 

$

(130,475

)

Direct to Consumer

 

 

1,969

 

 

 

1,424

 

 

 

(2,905

)

 

 

(18,774

)

 

 

(18,286

)

Business to Business

 

 

10,533

 

 

 

(1,167

)

 

 

2,406

 

 

 

512

 

 

 

12,284

 

Other/ Non-Allocable

 

 

(18,175

)

 

 

(20,443

)

 

 

(6,110

)

 

 

(27,612

)

 

 

(72,340

)

Total

  

$

(3,385

)

 

$

(147,082

)

 

$

(8,182

)

 

$

(50,168

)

 

$

(208,817

)

Fiscal Year 2022

  

Three months ended

 

 

Year ended

 

Operating Income (Loss)

  

September 30,
2021

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

Wholesale

 

$

3,042

 

 

$

4,204

 

 

$

3,256

 

 

$

(7,471

)

 

$

3,031

 

Direct to Consumer

 

 

2,031

 

 

 

10,523

 

 

 

1,014

 

 

 

2,427

 

 

 

15,995

 

Business to Business

 

 

6,229

 

 

 

7,255

 

 

 

10,016

 

 

 

(5,749

)

 

 

17,751

 

Other/ Non-Allocable

 

 

(8,093

)

 

 

(12,525

)

 

 

(14,738

)

 

 

(9,332

)

 

 

(44,688

)

Total

  

$

3,209

 

 

$

9,457

 

 

$

(452

)

 

$

(20,125

)

 

$

(7,911

)

 

 

Year-Over-Year $ Change

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Year ended

 

Operating Income (Loss)

  

September 30

 

 

December 31

 

 

March 31

 

 

June 30

 

 

June 30

 

Wholesale

 

 

(754

)

 

 

(131,100

)

 

 

(4,829

)

 

 

3,177

 

 

 

(133,506

)

Direct to Consumer

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(9,099

)

 

 

(3,919

)

 

 

(21,201

)

 

 

(34,281

)

Business to Business

 

 

4,304

 

 

 

(8,422

)

 

 

(7,610

)

 

 

6,261

 

 

 

(5,467

)

Other/ Non-Allocable

 

 

(10,082

)

 

 

(7,918

)

 

 

8,628

 

 

 

(18,280

)

 

 

(27,652

)

Total

  

$

(6,594

)

 

$

(156,539

)

 

$

(7,730

)

 

$

(30,043

)

 

$

(200,906

)

 

 

Year-Over-Year % Change

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Year ended

 

Operating Income (Loss)

  

September 30

 

 

December 31

 

 

March 31

 

 

June 30

 

 

June 30

 

Wholesale

 

-24.8

%

 

-3118.5

%

 

-148.3

%

 

-42.5

%

 

-4404.7

%

Direct to Consumer

 

-3.1

%

 

-86.5

%

 

-386.5

%

 

-873.5

%

 

-214.3

%

Business to Business

 

69.1

%

 

-116.1

%

 

-76.0

%

 

-108.9

%

 

-30.8

%

Other/ Non-Allocable

 

124.6

%

 

63.2

%

 

-58.5

%

 

195.9

%

 

61.9

%

Total

  

-205.5

%

 

-1655.3

%

 

1710.2

%

 

149.3

%

 

2539.6

%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022 Segment Data

Case Volume1

(case volume in thousands)

 

The following table summarizes 9-liter equivalent cases sold by segment:

  

Fiscal Year 2023

  

Three Months Ended

  

Year Ended

 

 

September 30,
2022

  

December 31,
2022

  

March 31,
2023

  

June 30,
2023

  

June 30,
2023

Wholesale

 

539

  

453

  

433

  

472

  

1,897

Business to Business

 

*

 

*

  

*

  

*

  

*

Direct to Consumer

 

99

  

125

  

67

  

70

  

361

Total case volume

  

638

 

578

 

500

 

542

 

2,258

Fiscal Year 2022

  

Three Months Ended

  

Year Ended

 

 

September 30,
2021

  

December 31,
2021

  

March 31,
2022

  

June 30,
2022

  

June 30,
2022

Wholesale

 

209

 

379

 

484

 

489

 

1,561

Business to Business

 

*

 

*

 

*

 

*

 

*

Direct to Consumer

 

60

 

160

 

87

 

101

 

408

Total case volume

  

269

 

539

 

571

 

590

 

1,969

 

 

Year-Over-Year Unit Change

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

September 30

  

December 31

 

 

March 31

 

 

June 30

 

 

June 30

 

Wholesale

 

330

 

74

 

 

(51

)

 

(17

)

 

336

 

Business to Business

 

*

 

*

 

 

*

 

 

*

 

 

*

 

Direct to Consumer

 

39

 

(35

)

 

(20

)

 

(31

)

 

(47

)

Total case volume

  

369

 

39

 

 

-71

 

 

-48

 

 

289

 

 

 

Year-Over-Year % Change

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

September 30

 

 

December 31

 

 

March 31

 

 

June 30

 

 

June 30

 

Wholesale

 

 

157.9

%

 

 

19.5

%

 

 

-10.5

%

 

 

-3.5

%

 

21.5

%

Business to Business

 

*

 

 

*

 

 

*

 

 

*

 

 

*

 

Direct to Consumer

 

 

65.0

%

 

 

-21.9

%

 

 

-23.0

%

 

 

-30.7

%

 

-11.5

%

Total case volume

 

 

137.2

%

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

(12.4

%)

 

 

(8.1

%)

 

14.7

%

*B2B segment sales are primarily not related to case volumes, therefore the Company has elected to not report case volumes for this segment as it would not be indicative of the underlying performance of the business.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

and Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

(in thousands)

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

Net loss

 

$

(47,876

)

 

$

(17,115

)

 

$

(190,229

)

 

$

(702

)

Interest expense

 

 

5,085

 

 

 

3,085

 

 

 

18,407

 

 

 

13,910

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

(6,480

)

 

 

(5,673

)

 

 

(31,360

)

 

 

723

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

4,127

 

 

 

5,864

 

 

 

15,926

 

 

 

15,248

 

Amortization expense

 

 

1,828

 

 

 

2,010

 

 

 

7,257

 

 

 

5,948

 

Gain on insurance and litigation proceeds

 

 

(876

)

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(2,290

)

 

 

(3,000

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

3,722

 

 

 

6,737

 

 

 

5,116

 

Goodwill and Intangibles Impairment

 

 

24,226

 

 

 

1,281

 

 

 

162,154

 

 

 

1,281

 

Net gain on interest rate swap agreements

 

 

(1,451

)

 

 

(3,103

)

 

 

(6,343

)

 

 

(22,578

)

(Gain)/loss on disposition of assets

 

 

9,846

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

8,300

 

 

 

366

 

Adjusted EBITDA

  

$

(10,500

)

 

$

(12,951

)

 

$

(11,441

)

 

$

16,312

 

Net revenue

 

$

62,096

 

 

$

74,256

 

 

$

283,228

 

 

$

292,835

 

Net loss margin

  

 

-77.1

%

 

 

-23.0

%

 

 

-67.2

%

 

 

-0.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

  

 

-16.9

%

 

 

-17.4

%

 

 

-4.0

%

 

 

5.6

%

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss

and Net Loss per Share to Adjusted Net Loss per Share

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

Net loss

  

$

(47,876

)

 

$

(17,115

)

 

$

(190,229

)

 

$

(702

)

Amortization expense

 

 

1,828

 

 

 

2,010

 

 

 

7,257

 

 

 

5,948

 

Gain on insurance and litigation proceeds

 

 

(876

)

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(2,290

)

 

 

(3,000

)

Loss on goodwill and intangible assets impairment

 

 

24,226

 

 

 

1,281

 

 

 

162,154

 

 

 

1,281

 

Net gain on interest rate swap agreements

 

 

(1,451

)

 

 

(3,103

)

 

 

(6,343

)

 

 

(22,578

)

(Gain)/loss on sale of assets

 

 

9,846

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

8,300

 

 

 

366

 

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss

  

$

(14,303

)

 

$

(19,949

)

 

$

(21,151

)

 

$

(18,685

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share

  

 

(0.81

)

 

 

(0.28

)

 

 

(3.22

)

 

 

(0.01

)

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share

  

 

(0.24

)

 

 

(0.33

)

 

 

(0.36

)

 

 

(0.31

)

 