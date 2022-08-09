Vintcom Technology Public : Approval of the interim dividend payment

Headline: Approval of the interim dividend payment Security Symbol: VCOM Announcement Details Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject Cash dividend payment Date of Board resolution 08-Aug-2022 Type of dividend payment Cash dividend payment Record date for the right to receive dividends 23-Aug-2022 Ex-dividend date 22-Aug-2022 Payment for Common shareholders Cash dividend payment (baht per share) 0.12 Par value (baht) 0.50 Payment date 05-Sep-2022 Paid from Operating period from 01-Jan-2022 to 30-Jun-2022

The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete.

