    VCOM   TH8343010006

VINTCOM TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(VCOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
5.850 THB    0.00%
12:56aVINTCOM TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC : Approval of the interim dividend payment
PU
05/16Vintcom Technology Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/25VINTCOM TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC : Publication of the Invitation to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (E-AGM)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vintcom Technology Public : Approval of the interim dividend payment

08/09/2022 | 12:56am EDT
Headline:

Approval of the interim dividend payment

Security Symbol:

VCOM

Announcement Details

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject

Cash dividend payment

Date of Board resolution

08-Aug-2022

Type of dividend payment

Cash dividend payment

Record date for the right to receive dividends

23-Aug-2022

Ex-dividend date

22-Aug-2022

Payment for

Common shareholders

Cash dividend payment (baht per share)

0.12

Par value (baht)

0.50

Payment date

05-Sep-2022

Paid from

Operating period from 01-Jan-2022 to

30-Jun-2022

The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete.

Signature _________________

(Mrs.Songsri Srirungroungjit)

Managing Director

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Vintcom Technology pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 04:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
