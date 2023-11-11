Vintron Informatics Limited announced that at its board meeting held on November 11, 2023, approved the appointment of Ms. Malvika Lalwani, as a chief executive officer and key managerial personnel of the company effective November 11, 2023. Ms. Malvika Lalwani, who is already a director of the company and play a very important role in the Companies decision making. Ms. Malvika Lalwani Completed her Graduation from National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mumbai in the year of 2018.

She has a very good knowledge of technology and she always help the board of the company in taking technology related decisions. She is a young blood and can take the company at higher levels. Ms. Malvika Lalwani is Sister of Ms. Pallavi Lalwani who is an existing director of the company.