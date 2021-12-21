Vinythai Public : Notification on Receipt of Tender Offer for the Securities of Vinythai Public Company Limited (Form 247-4) and tender offer period (add template) (2/2)

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 18-Mar-2021 Shareholder's meeting date : 27-Apr-2021 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 02-Apr-2021 meeting Ex-meeting date : 01-Apr-2021 Significant agenda item : - Cash dividend payment - The delisting of securities Venue of the meeting : Notification on the change the meeting method for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2021 to be virtual meeting via electronic media (E-AGM) only and the cancellation of the meeting venue at Centara Grand Hotel at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok ______________________________________________________________________ Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject : Cash dividend payment Date of Board resolution : 22-Feb-2021 Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment Record date for the right to receive : 11-May-2021 dividends Ex-dividend date : 10-May-2021 Payment for : Common shareholders Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.90 Par value (baht) : 6.00 Payment date : 21-May-2021 Paid from : Operating period from 01-Jan-2020 to 31-Dec-2020 Remark : The dividend at 0.81 THB/share appropriated from the corporate income tax - exempted profit which the individual shareholder are not entitled to tax credits and the remaining dividend 0.09 THB/share will be paid from net profit subjected to the rate of 20% corporate income tax which the induvial shareholders are entitled to tax credits. ______________________________________________________________________ Tender Offer Subject : Tender offer Listed company subject to tender offer : VINYTHAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (VNT) Offeror : PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited Tender offer period : From 22-Dec-2021 to 25-Feb-2022 Offer price Common shares (baht per share) : 39.00 Net price Common shares (baht per share) : 38.895675 Tender offer : For delisting Date of securities payment settlement : 01-Mar-2022 Tender Offer Agent : TISCO Securities Company Limited Remark : Offering Price of the Securities (Ordinary Shares) The delisting offering price for the Company's ordinary shares is Baht 39 per share, which is not lower than the highest price calculated based on the methods for determining the offering price for the delisting of securities prescribed by the Takeover Notification. Nevertheless, such offering price may be reduced in the case where (1) the Company pay its dividend payment before the end of the Tender Offer period, or (2) there is any event or action that has or may have a material adverse effect on the status or assets of the Company or other events as prescribed under the Takeover Notification, in which such event or action is not caused by the Tender Offeror's action or any action for which the Tender Offeror must be responsible. In any case, the determination of the final offering price shall be in accordance with the criteria prescribed under the Takeover Notification. ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.