Vinythai Public : Notification on Receipt of Tender Offer for the Securities of Vinythai Public Company Limited (Form 247-4) and tender offer period (add template) (2/2)
12/21/2021 | 06:20am EST
Date/Time
21 Dec 2021 17:59:44
Headline
Notification on Receipt of Tender Offer for the Securities of Vinythai Public Company Limited (Form 247-4) and tender offer period (add template) (2/2)
Symbol
VNT
Source
VNT
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 18-Mar-2021
Shareholder's meeting date : 27-Apr-2021
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 02-Apr-2021
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 01-Apr-2021
Significant agenda item :
- Cash dividend payment
- The delisting of securities
Venue of the meeting : Notification on the change the
meeting method for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2021 to be
virtual meeting via electronic media (E-AGM) only and the cancellation of the
meeting venue at Centara Grand Hotel at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 22-Feb-2021
Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive : 11-May-2021
dividends
Ex-dividend date : 10-May-2021
Payment for : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.90
Par value (baht) : 6.00
Payment date : 21-May-2021
Paid from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2020 to 31-Dec-2020
Remark :
The dividend at 0.81 THB/share appropriated from the corporate income tax -
exempted profit which the individual shareholder are not entitled to tax credits
and the remaining dividend 0.09 THB/share will be paid from net profit
subjected to the rate of 20% corporate income tax which the induvial
shareholders are entitled to tax credits.
______________________________________________________________________
Tender Offer
Subject : Tender offer
Listed company subject to tender offer : VINYTHAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (VNT)
Offeror :
PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited
Tender offer period : From 22-Dec-2021 to 25-Feb-2022
Offer price
Common shares (baht per share) : 39.00
Net price
Common shares (baht per share) : 38.895675
Tender offer : For delisting
Date of securities payment settlement : 01-Mar-2022
Tender Offer Agent : TISCO Securities Company Limited
Remark : Offering Price of the Securities
(Ordinary Shares)
The delisting offering price for the Company's ordinary shares is Baht 39 per
share, which is not lower than the highest price calculated based on the methods
for determining the offering price for the delisting of securities prescribed
by the Takeover Notification.
Nevertheless, such offering price may be reduced in the case where (1) the
Company pay its dividend payment before the end of the Tender Offer period, or
(2) there is any event or action that has or may have a material adverse effect
on the status or assets of the Company or other events as prescribed under the
Takeover Notification, in which such event or action is not caused by the
Tender Offeror's action or any action for which the Tender Offeror must be
responsible. In any case, the determination of the final offering price shall be
in accordance with the criteria prescribed under the Takeover Notification.
______________________________________________________________________
