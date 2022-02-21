Log in
    VNT   TH0475010Z04

VINYTHAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(VNT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 02/18
38.75 THB   0.00%
01:51aVINYTHAI PUBLIC : Progression of the Amalgamation Plan
PU
02/15VINYTHAI PUBLIC : and ABT Achieves EcoVadis Gold Medal
PU
02/07VINYTHAI PUBLIC : and ABT Achieves EcoVadis Gold Medal
PU
Vinythai Public : Progression of the Amalgamation Plan

02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
Date/Time
21 Feb 2022 13:30:14
Headline
Progression of the Amalgamation Plan
Symbol
VNT
Source
VNT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Vinythai pcl published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 16 962 M 527 M 527 M
Net income 2020 2 173 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
Net cash 2020 10 229 M 318 M 318 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 45 926 M 1 428 M 1 428 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart VINYTHAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vinythai Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINYTHAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jamjuree Sirovetnukul VP-Finance & Accounting, IR Contact
Kazuaki Koga Chairman
Masaru Orihara Operation Director
Jirasiree Vorakanjana Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Pote Videtyontrakich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINYTHAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.65%1 428
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.76%96 903
AIR LIQUIDE-1.68%80 990
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.55%48 848
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.25%32 991
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.8.26%31 468