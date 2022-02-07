Vinythai Public : and ABT Achieves EcoVadis Gold Medal

EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, rated Vinythai's sustainability performance at gold level for 4 consecutive years (2018-2021). Vinythai's score increases from 72 to 74 / 100 with being ranked at 98th percentile. Meanwhile, Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) or ABT, a subsidiary of Vinythai, also got the gold level as the 3rd consecutive year with score 69/100 with 95th percentile.

The expert uses the model which measures 7 management indicators: Policies, Endorsements, Measures, Certifications, Coverage, Reporting and 360° Watch Findings, across 21 sustainability criteria in 4 themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. The very good result of assessment from EcoVadis could be globally recognized by Vinythai and ABT's stakeholders on their long-term commitment to sustainability.