  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Vinythai Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNT   TH0475010Z04

VINYTHAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(VNT)
Vinythai Public : and ABT Achieves EcoVadis Gold Medal

02/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, rated Vinythai's sustainability performance at gold level for 4 consecutive years (2018-2021). Vinythai's score increases from 72 to 74 / 100 with being ranked at 98th percentile. Meanwhile, Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) or ABT, a subsidiary of Vinythai, also got the gold level as the 3rd consecutive year with score 69/100 with 95th percentile.

The expert uses the model which measures 7 management indicators: Policies, Endorsements, Measures, Certifications, Coverage, Reporting and 360° Watch Findings, across 21 sustainability criteria in 4 themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. The very good result of assessment from EcoVadis could be globally recognized by Vinythai and ABT's stakeholders on their long-term commitment to sustainability.

Disclaimer

Vinythai pcl published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 16 962 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2020 2 173 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
Net cash 2020 10 229 M 310 M 310 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 45 926 M 1 390 M 1 390 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jamjuree Sirovetnukul VP-Finance & Accounting, IR Contact
Kazuaki Koga Chairman
Masaru Orihara Operation Director
Jirasiree Vorakanjana Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Pote Videtyontrakich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINYTHAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.65%1 390
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION4.66%97 071
AIR LIQUIDE-3.95%79 884
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.54%44 596
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.66%33 117
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-6.23%28 885