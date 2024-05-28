Viohalco S.A. is a holding company of leading metal processing companies involved in the sustainable manufacture of high-quality and innovative aluminium, copper, cables, steel and steel pipes products for a diverse range of markets across Europe. Viohalco S.A.'s markets include building and construction, energy and telecommunication networks, oil and gas, transportation, marine, automotive, packaging, heating and air conditioning, lithography and numerous other industrial applications. Viohalco S.A. also operates a dedicated R&D segment focused on industrial research, technological development, engineering applications, ERP application services and resource recovery. Belgium-based Viohalco S.A. has production facilities across in Greece, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Romania, Russia, Northern Macedonia, the Netherlands and Turkey.

Sector Diversified Mining