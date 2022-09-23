Viohalco S A : Financial Results H1 2022

Capital expenditure for the period amounted to EUR 163 million (H1 2021: EUR 108 million), mainly attributable to the the aluminium segment investment programme, that includes the advanced cold rolling mill and the automated lacquering line, the submarine cables production plant of Hellenic Cables in Corinth and the infrastructure improvements in the steel segment.

Working capital increased by 67% compared to the 31 December 2021, mainly as a result of the increase in metal prices, the pressure on supply chains due to the war in Ukraine, along with organic growth of the companies.

Net debt increased to EUR 2,196 million (30 June 2021: EUR 1,684 million) before IFRS 16 adjustment, mainly due to higher working capital. After adjusting for IFRS 16, net debt amounted to EUR 2,175 million (31 December 2021: EUR 1,664 million).

Net debt (EUR million)

2.196

1.636 1.613 1.581 1.684

31.12.18 31.12.19 31.12.20 31.12.21 30.06.22

