  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Viohalco S.A.
  News
  Summary
    VIO   BE0974271034

VIOHALCO S.A.

(VIO)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  07:39 2022-09-23 am EDT
3.310 EUR   -4.34%
09/22VIOHALCO S A : H1'22 Financial Results Press Release
PU
09/22VIOHALCO S A : Résultats financiers h1'22 communiqué de presse
PU
09/22VIOHALCO S A : Interim Report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022
PU
Viohalco S A : Financial Results H1 2022

09/23/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Strong performance

in a challenging environment

Improved sales volumes and high-capacity utilisation as Viohalco companies leverage robust demand for their products

  • Consolidated revenue up 45% year-on-year to EUR 3,597 million
  • Consolidated EBITDA reached EUR 412 million versus EUR 253 million in H1 2021
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (a-EBITDA) stood at EUR 355 million versus EUR 196 million in H1 2021
  • Consolidated profit before income tax amounted to EUR 293 million, compared to EUR 137 million in H1 2021
  • Global sustainability megatrends drive demand growth for the products of Viohalco companies
  • Reinforced market positioning with diversified product portfolios and proactive alignment to sustainability megatrends across key markets through dynamic product mix optimisation
  • Further efficiency improvement achieved through continued investments and product portfolio optimisation
  • Proven ability to respond to challenges posed by higher inflation, supply chain constraints, and raised energy and materials prices

Corporate Presentation | 2

Financial

Results

Viohalco's consolidated revenue growth of 45% year-on-yearto

Consolidated a-EBITDA stood at EUR 355 million versus EUR 196 million in

EUR 3,597 million reflects rising demand across all segments, the increase in

H1 2021.

volumes and metal prices and the impact of the inflationary environment.

Revenue (EUR million)

3,597

3.597

2,186

2,216

2,489

2.186

2.489

2.216

1,875

1.875

H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2021 H1 2022

Revenue per segment

a-EBITDA (EUR million)

a-EBITDA per segment

2%

3%

21%

Real Estate & Other

33%

Real Estate & Other

Steel

H1 2022: € 57 m

Steel

H1 2022: € 10 m

H1 2022: € 744 m

H1 2021: € 35m 33%

H1 2022: € 117 m

H1 2021: € 8m 37%

H1 2021: €482 m

Aluminium

H1 2021: € 43 m

Aluminium

H1 2022: € 1,201 m

355

H1 2022: € 130 m

5%

H1 2021: € 763 m

H1 2021: € 66 m

196

Steel pipes

144

156

H1 2022: € 190 m

128

H1 2021: € 104 m

12%

1%

H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2021 H1 2022

Cables

Steel pipes

H1 2022: € 427 m

H1 2022: € 4 m

13%

H1 2021: € 351 m

27%

H1 2021: € 5 m

13%

Copper

Copper

Cables

H1 2022: € 47 m

H1 2022: € 978 m

H1 2022: € 48 m

H1 2021: € 32m

H1 2021: € 754 m

H1 2021: € 42 m

Corporate Presentation | 3

Financial

Results

H1 2022 Operating performance: a-EBITDA(EUR million)

Aluminium

Copper

Cables

Steel Pipes

Steel

Real Estate

Other

@ € 130 m

@ 47€m

@ 48€m

@ 4€m

@ 117€m

@ 5 €m

@ 5 €m

+64 m|+97%

+14m|+45%

+6m|+14%

-1m|-18%

+74m|+171%

+2m|+53%

+0.3m|+6%

355,2

H1 2022

Corporate Presentation | 4

Financial

Results

Capital expenditure for the period amounted to EUR 163 million (H1 2021: EUR 108 million), mainly attributable to the the aluminium segment investment programme, that includes the advanced cold rolling mill and the automated lacquering line, the submarine cables production plant of Hellenic Cables in Corinth and the infrastructure improvements in the steel segment.

Capex (EUR million)

163

123

127

77

108

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2022

Working capital increased by 67% compared to the 31 December 2021, mainly as a result of the increase in metal prices, the pressure on supply chains due to the war in Ukraine, along with organic growth of the companies.

Net debt increased to EUR 2,196 million (30 June 2021: EUR 1,684 million) before IFRS 16 adjustment, mainly due to higher working capital. After adjusting for IFRS 16, net debt amounted to EUR 2,175 million (31 December 2021: EUR 1,664 million).

Net debt (EUR million)

2.196

1.636 1.613 1.581 1.684

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.20

31.12.21

30.06.22

Corporate Presentation | 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viohalco SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 11:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
