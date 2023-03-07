Advanced search
    VIO   BE0974271034

VIOHALCO S.A.

(VIO)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:04 2023-03-07 am EST
4.410 EUR   +0.68%
12:05pViohalco S A : ElvalHalcor, filiale de Viohalco, présente aujourd'hui à la Bourse d'Athènes ses résultats financiers pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2022.
PU
12:05pViohalco S A : ElvalHalcor financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022
PU
02/21Viohalco S A : Notification of transaction
PU
Viohalco S A : Financial results of Viohalco's subsidiary, ElvalHalcor, for the year ended 31 December 2022

03/07/2023 | 12:25pm EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

Viohalco SA published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 17:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 5 375 M 5 740 M 5 740 M
Net income 2021 195 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2021 1 685 M 1 799 M 1 799 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,10x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 1 135 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 9 782
Free-Float 16,1%
Technical analysis trends VIOHALCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis N. Stassinopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Efstratios Panagiotis Thomadakis Chief Financial Officer
Alexandros Benos Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Nicholaos Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Efthimios N. Christodoulou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIOHALCO S.A.8.96%1 212
BHP GROUP LIMITED6.05%164 897
RIO TINTO PLC3.00%121 083
GLENCORE PLC-9.03%76 069
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.42%42 780
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-0.15%42 361