Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Viohalco S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIO   BE0974271034

VIOHALCO S.A.

(VIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viohalco S A : Proposal of Dividend Distribution and Update of Financial Calendar 2022

03/17/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Viohalco SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIOHALCO S.A.
01:51pVIOHALCO S A : Proposal of Dividend Distribution and Update of Financial Calendar 2022
PU
01:41pVIOHALCO S A : Proposal of a Dividend Distribution and Update of Financial Calendar 2022
PU
01:32pVIOHALCO S A : Financial Results 2021
PU
01:01pVIOHALCO S A : Financial results for the fiscal year 2021
PU
03/15VIOHALCO S A : subsidiary ElvalHalcor results for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/15Viohalco S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/15VIOHALCO S A : subsidiary, ElvalHalcor today submits its results for the year ended 31 Dec..
PU
03/15VIOHALCO S.A. : Annual results
CO
2021VIOHALCO S A : subsidiary, ElvalHalcor, trading update for the nine months ended 30 Septem..
PU
2021Viohalco S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 883 M 3 173 M 3 173 M
Net income 2021 112 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 127 M 1 241 M 1 241 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 402
Free-Float 16,1%
Chart VIOHALCO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Viohalco S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIOHALCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis N. Stassinopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Efstratios Panagiotis Thomadakis Chief Financial Officer
Nicholaos Stassinopoulos Chairman
Efthimios N. Christodoulou Independent Non-Executive Director
Francis Paul Mer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIOHALCO S.A.-5.23%1 241
BHP GROUP LIMITED8.87%165 842
RIO TINTO PLC10.75%117 375
GLENCORE PLC26.19%81 099
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.86%58 955
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)55.41%40 017