REGULATED INFORMATION

PRESS RELEASE OF VIOHALCO SA

Brussels, April 4, 2024

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

Publication of the annual report 2023

Viohalco SA is pleased to announce that its 2023 annual report is now available on the Company's website (www.viohalco.com). The report provides a comprehensive view of Viohalco's financial performance, business strategy, corporate governance and non-financial information and risk management for 2023.

About Viohalco

Viohalco is the Belgium based holding company of leading metal processing companies in Europe. It is listed on Euronext Brussels (VIO) and the Athens Stock Exchange (BIO). Viohalco's subsidiaries specialise in the manufacture of aluminium, copper, cables, steel and steel pipes products, and are committed to the sustainable development of quality, innovative and value-added products and solutions for a dynamic global client base. With production facilities in Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, the United Kingdom and North Macedonia and participations in companies with production facilities in Turkey, Russia and the Netherlands, Viohalco companies generate a consolidated annual revenue of EUR 6.3 billion (2023). Viohalco's portfolio also includes an R&D&I and technology segment. In addition, Viohalco and its companies own real estate investment properties, mainly in Greece, which generate additional value through their commercial development.

