Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Viohalco S.A.    VIO   BE0974271034

VIOHALCO S.A.

(VIO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 03/04 09:13:38 am
4.28 EUR   +4.39%
12:23pVIOHALCO S A  : Publication of transparency notifications
PU
02/10VIOHALCO S A  : Publication of transparency notification
PU
02/10VIOHALCO S.A.  : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viohalco S A : Publication of transparency notifications

03/04/2021 | 12:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REGULATED INFORMATION

PRESS RELEASE OF VIOHALCO SA

Brussels, March 4, 2021

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments, which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

Publication of transparency notifications

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

1. Summary of the notifications

Viohalco has received two transparency notifications indicating that:

  • (a) Mr. Evangelos Stassinopoulos donated 11,053,236 Viohalco shares representing 4.27% of Viohalco's total share capital to the Social and Cultural Affairs Welfare Foundation (KIKPE Foundation). As a result, his holding of voting rights of Viohalco crossed downwards the threshold of 20% to 19.20% of Viohalco's total voting rights.

  • (b) The KIKPE Foundation acquired 11,053,236 Viohalco shares representing 4.27% of Viohalco's total share capital. As a result, its holding of Viohalco shares increased from 18.99% to 23.25 % of Viohalco's total share capital; and

(c)Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos is granted by the Board of the KIKPE Foundation, in his capacity as President of the Board, the exclusive power, acting in the name and on behalf of the KIKPE Foundation, to exercise at his discretion the voting rights attached to the above Viohalco shares; these voting rights are aggregated with the voting rights already held by Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos (23.65% of total voting rights of Viohalco); as a result, the aggregated holding of voting rights of Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos crossed upwards the threshold of 25% to 27.92% of the total voting rights of Viohalco.

According to its obligation under article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings in listed companies, Viohalco publishes the content of the notifications received.

2. Content of the notifications

First Notification

The first notification dated 4 March 2021 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Evangelos Stassinopoulos

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 1 March 2021

  • Threshold that is crossed: 20%

  • Denominator: 259,189,761 shares

  • Notified details:

    Voting rights

    Previous notification

    After the transaction

    # of voting rights

    # of voting rights

    % of voting rights

    Holders of voting rights

    Linked to securities

    Not linked to the securities

    Linked to securities

    Not linked to the securities

    Evangelos Stassinopoulos

    13,753,786

    2,700,550

    1.04%

    Evia Holdings Corporation

    22,106,474

    22,106,474

    8.53%

    Wheatland Holdings Ltd

    19,395,969

    19,395,969

    7.48%

    Bluefountain Investment Inc

    4,035,000

    4,035,000

    1.56%

    Cromach Corporation

    1,531,996

    1,531,996

    0.59%

    Subtotal

    60,823,225

    49,769,989

    19.20%

    TOTAL

    49,769,989

    0

    19.20%

    0.00%

  • Additional information:

    Mr. Evangelos Stassinopoulos' holding crossed downwards the 20% threshold as a consequence of a transfer of 11.053.236 shares.

Second Notification

The second notification dated 4 March 2021 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

  • Notification by: Person that notifies alone

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Ippokratis Ioannis Stasinopoulos

Social and Cultural Affairs Welfare Foundation

25, Dionysiou Areopagitou str., Athens, Attica, GR-11742, Greece

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 1 March 2021

  • Threshold that is crossed: 25%

  • Denominator: 259,189,761 shares

  • Notified details:

Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities

Not linked to the securities

Linked to securities

Not linked to the securities

Ippokratis Ioannis Stasinopoulos

12,091,105

12,091,105

4.66%

Social and Cultural Affairs Welfare Foundation

49,210,892

60,264,128

23.25%

Subtotal

61,301,997

72,355,233

27.92%

TOTAL

72,355,233

27.92%

0.00%

  • Additional information:

    In relation to Section 10 (Notified details), it is noted the following:

    The Foundation's Board, by decision, granted to its President, Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos, in his capacity as President of the Board, the exclusive power, acting in the name and on behalf of the Foundation, to exercise at his discretion the voting rights attached to the shares acquired (11,053,236 shares, representing 4.27% of total share capital and voting rights of Viohalco). The voting rights attached to those shares add up to the voting rights which are already held by Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos in his capacity as President of the Board of Directors of KIKPE Foundation (49,210,892 shares, representing 18.99% of total share capital and voting rights of Viohalco) and to the voting rights held directly by Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos (12,091,105 voting rights, representing 4.66% of total voting rights of Viohalco).

3. Miscellaneous

This press release may be consulted on https://www.viohalco.com/698/en/Press-releases/ .

thewebsiteofViohalcoviathislink:

These notifications can be consulted on the https://www.viohalco.com/667/en/Major-shareholders/.

websiteofViohalcoviathislink:

Contact person:

For further information, please contact:

Sofia Zairi

Chief Investor Relations Officer (+32) 22 240960

(+30) (210) 6787773 ir@viohalco.com

About Viohalco

Viohalco is the Belgium based holding company of a number of leading metal processing companies in Europe.

It is listed on Euronext Brussels (VIO) and the Athens Stock Exchange (BIO). Viohalco's subsidiaries specialise in the manufacture of aluminium, copper, cables, steel and steel pipes products, and are committed to the sustainable development of quality, innovative and value added products and solutions for a dynamic global client base. With production facilities in Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Russia, North Macedonia, Turkey, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, Viohalco companies collectively generate annual revenue of EUR 4.2

billion. Viohalco's portfolio also includes a dedicated R&D&I and technology segment. In addition, Viohalco and its companies own real estate investment properties, mainly in Greece, which generate additional income through their commercial development.

For more information, please visit our website at www.viohalco.com.

*

Disclaimer

Viohalco SA published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 17:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIOHALCO S.A.
12:23pVIOHALCO S A  : Publication of transparency notifications
PU
02/10VIOHALCO S A  : Publication of transparency notification
PU
02/10VIOHALCO S.A.  : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/10VIOHALCO S.A.  : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020VIOHALCO S A  : subsidiary, ElvalHalcor, submits to the Athens Stock Exchange it..
PU
2020VIOHALCO S.A.  : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
2020VIOHALCO S A  : Co-optation of new Board member, appointment of new Vice-Preside..
PU
2020VIOHALCO S A  : Press release
PU
2020VIOHALCO S A  : Publication of transparency notifications
PU
2020VIOHALCO S.A.  : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 4 198 M 5 057 M 5 057 M
Net income 2019 8,21 M 9,89 M 9,89 M
Net Debt 2019 1 613 M 1 943 M 1 943 M
P/E ratio 2019 117x
Yield 2019 0,27%
Capitalization 1 063 M 1 283 M 1 280 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 9 843
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart VIOHALCO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Viohalco S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIOHALCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ioannis N. Stassinopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Efstratios Panagiotis Thomadakis Chief Financial Officer
Nicholaos Michail Stassinopoulos Chairman
Efthimios N. Christodoulou Independent Non-Executive Director
Francis Paul Mer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIOHALCO S.A.10.51%1 283
BHP GROUP16.19%186 572
RIO TINTO PLC17.64%149 837
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.12%56 914
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.59%38 768
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED16.02%11 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ