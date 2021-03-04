Viohalco S A : Publication of transparency notifications
03/04/2021 | 12:23pm EST
REGULATED INFORMATION
PRESS RELEASE OF VIOHALCO SA
Brussels, March 4, 2021
The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments, which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.
Publication of transparency notifications
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)
1. Summary of the notifications
Viohalco has received two transparency notifications indicating that:
(a) Mr. Evangelos Stassinopoulos donated 11,053,236 Viohalco shares representing 4.27% ofViohalco's total sharecapital to the Social and Cultural Affairs Welfare Foundation (KIKPE Foundation). As a result, his holding of voting rights of Viohalco crossed downwards the threshold of 20% to 19.20% of Viohalco'stotal voting rights.
(b) The KIKPE Foundation acquired 11,053,236 Viohalco shares representing 4.27% of Viohalco'stotal share capital. As a result, its holding of Viohalco shares increased from 18.99% to 23.25 %of Viohalco's totalshare capital; and
(c)Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos is granted by the Board of the KIKPE Foundation, in his capacity as President of the Board, the exclusive power, acting in the name and on behalf of the KIKPE Foundation, to exercise at his discretion the voting rights attached to the above Viohalco shares; these voting rights are aggregated with the voting rights already held by Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos (23.65% of total voting rights of Viohalco); as a result, the aggregated holding of voting rights of Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos crossed upwards the threshold of 25% to 27.92% of the total voting rights of Viohalco.
According to its obligation under article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings in listed companies, Viohalco publishes the content of the notifications received.
2. Content of the notifications
First Notification
The first notification dated 4 March 2021 contains the following information:
Reason for the notification:Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement:
Evangelos Stassinopoulos
Date on which the threshold is crossed:1 March 2021
Threshold that is crossed: 20%
Denominator:259,189,761 shares
Notified details:
Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Evangelos Stassinopoulos
13,753,786
2,700,550
1.04%
Evia Holdings Corporation
22,106,474
22,106,474
8.53%
Wheatland Holdings Ltd
19,395,969
19,395,969
7.48%
Bluefountain Investment Inc
4,035,000
4,035,000
1.56%
Cromach Corporation
1,531,996
1,531,996
0.59%
Subtotal
60,823,225
49,769,989
19.20%
TOTAL
49,769,989
0
19.20%
0.00%
Additional information:
Mr. Evangelos Stassinopoulos' holding crossed downwards the 20% threshold as a consequence of a transfer of 11.053.236 shares.
Second Notification
The second notification dated 4 March 2021 contains the following information:
Reason for the notification:Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Date on which the threshold is crossed:1 March 2021
Threshold that is crossed: 25%
Denominator:259,189,761 shares
Notified details:
Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Ippokratis Ioannis Stasinopoulos
12,091,105
12,091,105
4.66%
Social and Cultural Affairs Welfare Foundation
49,210,892
60,264,128
23.25%
Subtotal
61,301,997
72,355,233
27.92%
TOTAL
72,355,233
27.92%
0.00%
Additional information:
In relation to Section 10 (Notified details), it is noted the following:
The Foundation's Board, by decision, granted to its President, Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos, in hiscapacity as President of the Board, the exclusive power, acting in the name and on behalf of the Foundation, to exercise at his discretion the voting rights attached to the shares acquired (11,053,236 shares, representing 4.27% of total share capital and voting rights of Viohalco). The voting rights attached to those shares add up to the voting rights which are already held by Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos in his capacity as President of the Board of Directors of KIKPE Foundation (49,210,892 shares, representing 18.99% of total share capital and voting rights of Viohalco) and to the voting rights held directly by Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos (12,091,105 voting rights, representing 4.66% of total voting rights of Viohalco).
Viohalco is the Belgium based holding company of a number of leading metal processing companies in Europe.
It is listed on Euronext Brussels (VIO) and the Athens Stock Exchange (BIO). Viohalco's subsidiaries specialise inthe manufacture of aluminium, copper, cables, steel and steel pipes products, and are committed to the sustainable development of quality, innovative and value added products and solutions for a dynamic global client base. With production facilities in Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Russia, North Macedonia, Turkey, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, Viohalco companies collectively generate annual revenue of EUR 4.2
billion. Viohalco's portfolio also includes a dedicated R&D&I and technology segment. In addition,Viohalco and its companies own real estate investment properties, mainly in Greece, which generate additional income through their commercial development.