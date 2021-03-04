Viohalco S A : Publication of transparency notifications

REGULATED INFORMATION

PRESS RELEASE OF VIOHALCO SA

Brussels, March 4, 2021

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments, which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

Publication of transparency notifications

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

1. Summary of the notifications

Viohalco has received two transparency notifications indicating that:

(a) Mr. Evangelos Stassinopoulos donated 11,053,236 Viohalco shares representing 4.27% of Viohalco's total share capital to the Social and Cultural Affairs Welfare Foundation (KIKPE Foundation). As a result, his holding of voting rights of Viohalco crossed downwards the threshold of 20% to 19.20% of Viohalco's total voting rights.

(b) The KIKPE Foundation acquired 11,053,236 Viohalco shares representing 4.27% of Viohalco's total share capital. As a result, its holding of Viohalco shares increased from 18.99% to 23.25 % of Viohalco's total share capital; and

(c)Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos is granted by the Board of the KIKPE Foundation, in his capacity as President of the Board, the exclusive power, acting in the name and on behalf of the KIKPE Foundation, to exercise at his discretion the voting rights attached to the above Viohalco shares; these voting rights are aggregated with the voting rights already held by Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos (23.65% of total voting rights of Viohalco); as a result, the aggregated holding of voting rights of Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos crossed upwards the threshold of 25% to 27.92% of the total voting rights of Viohalco.

According to its obligation under article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings in listed companies, Viohalco publishes the content of the notifications received.

2. Content of the notifications

First Notification

The first notification dated 4 March 2021 contains the following information:

 Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

 Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

 Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Evangelos Stassinopoulos

 Date on which the threshold is crossed: 1 March 2021

 Threshold that is crossed: 20%

 Denominator: 259,189,761 shares

 Notified details: Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Evangelos Stassinopoulos 13,753,786 2,700,550 1.04% Evia Holdings Corporation 22,106,474 22,106,474 8.53% Wheatland Holdings Ltd 19,395,969 19,395,969 7.48% Bluefountain Investment Inc 4,035,000 4,035,000 1.56% Cromach Corporation 1,531,996 1,531,996 0.59% Subtotal 60,823,225 49,769,989 19.20% TOTAL 49,769,989 0 19.20% 0.00%

 Additional information: Mr. Evangelos Stassinopoulos' holding crossed downwards the 20% threshold as a consequence of a transfer of 11.053.236 shares.

Second Notification

The second notification dated 4 March 2021 contains the following information:

 Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

 Notification by: Person that notifies alone

 Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Ippokratis Ioannis Stasinopoulos Social and Cultural Affairs Welfare Foundation 25, Dionysiou Areopagitou str., Athens, Attica, GR-11742, Greece

 Date on which the threshold is crossed: 1 March 2021

 Threshold that is crossed: 25%

 Denominator: 259,189,761 shares

 Notified details:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Ippokratis Ioannis Stasinopoulos 12,091,105 12,091,105 4.66% Social and Cultural Affairs Welfare Foundation 49,210,892 60,264,128 23.25% Subtotal 61,301,997 72,355,233 27.92% TOTAL 72,355,233 27.92% 0.00%

 Additional information: In relation to Section 10 (Notified details), it is noted the following: The Foundation's Board, by decision, granted to its President, Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos, in his capacity as President of the Board, the exclusive power, acting in the name and on behalf of the Foundation, to exercise at his discretion the voting rights attached to the shares acquired (11,053,236 shares, representing 4.27% of total share capital and voting rights of Viohalco). The voting rights attached to those shares add up to the voting rights which are already held by Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos in his capacity as President of the Board of Directors of KIKPE Foundation (49,210,892 shares, representing 18.99% of total share capital and voting rights of Viohalco) and to the voting rights held directly by Mr. Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos (12,091,105 voting rights, representing 4.66% of total voting rights of Viohalco).

3. Miscellaneous

This press release may be consulted on https://www.viohalco.com/698/en/Press-releases/ .

These notifications can be consulted on the https://www.viohalco.com/667/en/Major-shareholders/.

