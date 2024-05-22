The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

Consolidated net financial result (cost) reached EUR 12.5 million in Q1'2024, declining by 7.3% versus the respective prior period of EUR 13.5 million. This is attributed to the decrease in net debt by EUR

190.0 million from Q1'2023, as a consequence of the enhanced free cash flows of the Company boosted by the successful management of working capital and the slowdown of the Aluminium

Segment's investments. It is worth noting that 59% of the total debt was at a fixed interest rate at the end of the period.

Consolidated profits after tax stood at EUR 14.6 million in Q1'2024 versus EUR 19.6 million in Q1'2023. Consolidated profit after tax and non-controlling interest amounted to EUR 12.9 million in Q1'2024 or (EUR 0.0345 per share), compared to EUR 18.0 million in the respective period of the prior year (or EUR 0.0481 per share).

Key financial figures

Group Amounts in €' 000 For the 3 months For the 3 months until 31.03.2024 until 31.3.2023 Sales 816,585 930,520 Gross profit 53,230 64,593 EBITDA 44,751 56,048 a-EBITDA** 48,724 70,289 ΕΒΙΤ 27,028 37,387 a-EBIT* 31,001 51,628 Net financial result (12,480) (13,458) Profit before tax 14,672 24,867 Profit after tax 14,587 19,639 Profit after tax & non-controlling interests 12,939 18,041 Earnings per share 0.0345 0.0481

About Viohalco

Viohalco is the Belgium based holding company of leading metal processing companies in Europe. It is listed on Euronext Brussels (VIO) and the Athens Stock Exchange (BIO). Viohalco's subsidiaries specialise in the manufacture of aluminium, copper, cables, steel and steel pipes products, and are committed to the sustainable development of quality, innovative and value-added products and solutions for a dynamic global client base. With production facilities in Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, the United Kingdom and North Macedonia and participations in companies with production facilities in Turkey, Russia and the Netherlands, Viohalco companies generate a consolidated annual revenue of EUR 6.3 billion (2023). Viohalco's portfolio also includes an R&D&I and technology segment. In addition, Viohalco and its companies own real estate investment properties, mainly in Greece, which generate additional value through their commercial development.

For more information, please visit our website at www.viohalco.com.