  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Viohalco S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIO   BE0974271034

VIOHALCO S.A.

(VIO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-11-24 am EST
4.080 EUR   -0.37%
12:04pViohalco S A : subsidiary ElvalHalcor trading update for the nine months ended 30 September 2022
PU
11:54aViohalco S A : subsidiary, ElvalHalcor, submits to the Athens Stock Exchange its trading update for the nine months ended 30 September 2022
PU
11:54aViohalco S A : ElvalHalcor, filiale de Viohalco, soumet à la Bourse d'Athènes son rapport d'activités pour la période de neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2022
PU
Viohalco S A : subsidiary ElvalHalcor trading update for the nine months ended 30 September 2022

11/24/2022 | 12:04pm EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

Viohalco SA published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 375 M 5 571 M 5 571 M
Net income 2021 195 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2021 1 685 M 1 746 M 1 746 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,10x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 1 061 M 1 100 M 1 100 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 9 782
Free-Float 16,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis N. Stassinopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Efstratios Panagiotis Thomadakis Chief Financial Officer
Nicholaos Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Efthimios N. Christodoulou Independent Non-Executive Director
Kay Breeden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIOHALCO S.A.-10.78%1 100
BHP GROUP LIMITED33.84%149 443
RIO TINTO PLC9.93%107 278
GLENCORE PLC41.43%84 702
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.80%46 729
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)67.13%42 958