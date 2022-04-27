Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIOT   US92762J1034

VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

(VIOT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.510 USD    0.00%
03/28VIOMI TECHNOLOGY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
03/28TRANSCRIPT : Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2022
CI
03/28Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/27/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 27, 2022.

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.viomi.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, Room 1302, Tower C, Wansheng Square, Xingang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, 510220, People's Republic of China. However, as a result of recent COVID-19 outbreaks and the impact on postal services, investors are highly recommended to download the electronic version of the annual report.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
Cecilia Li
E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viomi-technology-co-ltd-filed-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301534779.html

SOURCE Viomi Technology Co., Ltd


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
03/28VIOMI TECHNOLOGY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results -..
PU
03/28TRANSCRIPT : Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2022
CI
03/28Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
03/28Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/28Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter 2022
CI
03/14Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results..
PR
2021Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Unveils 2022 Overseas Strategic New Product Lineup
CI
2021VIOMI TECHNOLOGY : Announces Update of Share Repurchase Program - Form 6-K
PU
2021Needham Adjusts Viomi Technology's Price Target to $9.50 from $12.50, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
2021VIOMI TECHNOLOGY : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
More recommendations