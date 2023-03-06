Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    VIOT   US92762J1034

VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

(VIOT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:54 2023-03-03 pm EST
1.150 USD   +7.48%
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Monday, March 27, 2023

03/06/2023 | 04:01am EST
Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. ET on March 27, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China , March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 unaudited financial results on Monday, March 27, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 27, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 27, 2023).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1 888-346-8982

International:

+1 412-902-4272

Hong Kong (toll free):   

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852 3018-4992

Mainland China (toll free):  

400-120-1203

Conference ID:

1826420

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until April 3, 2023:

United States:               

+1 877-344-7529

International:

+1 412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:         

1826420

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
Claire Ji
E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viomi-technology-co-ltd-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-monday-march-27-2023-301763050.html

SOURCE Viomi Technology Co., Ltd


© PRNewswire 2023
