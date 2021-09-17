Log in
PRESS RELEASE

VIOR CONFIRMS HIGH-GRADE GOLD POTENTIAL AT BELLETERRE, QC

WITH UP TO 274.9 g/t Au IN SURFACE SAMPLING

  • Vior to host a webcast with 6ix on September 30, 2021 at 12:00pm EST to provide a Corporate update with a focus on the exploration program at Belleterre. Register HEREfor the webcast.

Montreal, Canada, September 17, 2021 - Vior Inc. ("Vior"), (TSX-V: VIO, FRANKFURT: VL51) is pleased to announce field exploration results that demonstrate the high-gradegold potential at its district-scaleBelleterre gold project ("Belleterre") in the Abitibi-Témiscamingueregion of Quebec. Of 1,328 samples completed during the Summer 2021 exploration program at Belleterre and currently being processed at the laboratory, these first gold results consist of a targeted validation sampling process where lab results were expedited in preparation for the upcoming Phase 1 Fall drill program. The Vior technical team's objective is to validate the presence of gold grades and the precise locations of historic gold showings in the Brownfield areas at Belleterre. The results indicate that out of 38 samples recently sent to the laboratory, the three highest grade samples returned respectively 274.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"),

121.3 g/t Au and 77.4 g/t Au. Another 17 samples contained values between 66.5 g/t Au and 10 g/t Au with all but one of the remaining samples containing gold content (see Table 1 and maps below). In addition, these results validate over 10 historic gold showings and confirm the high exploration potential at Belleterre.

Mark Fedosiewich, President & CEO of Vior, stated, "These field results are exciting and confirm the presence of significant gold from the historical showings. We also know that previous drill programs in the Brownfield areas at Belleterre were only undertaken to shallow depths and were non continuous along strike. These results validate the hard work of the exploration and management team through 2021 to consolidate this highly prospective mining camp, and we are encouraged more than ever that Belleterre offers a tremendous exploration opportunity for our shareholders."

Vior is also pleased to release the results of its high-resolution magnetic survey (see Figure 1) covering the entire Belleterre Project. This high-resolution magnetic survey is a valuable exploration tool that will help Vior's exploration team focus on the continuities of the main gold bearing structures within the known historical high-grade zones along strike and at depth including past producing Belleterre gold mine with a historic production of 2.18 Mt at 10.7 g/t Au (source DV-89-01 from MRNQ: Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec) and Aubelle deposit with a non 43-101 compliant current resource of 353.7 Kt at 3.6 g/t Au (source DV-89-01 from MRNQ). This helicopter-borne magnetic survey was carried out by Novatem Inc., of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC for a total of 6,750 linear kilometres with line spacing every 50 metres.

Vior's Executive Vice-President, Laurent Eustache, stated, "In conjunction with the new structural interpretation derived from our new high-resolution magnetic survey and the compilation of historical data and geological modeling (with our consultant 3DGeo Solution Inc.), we are now in an excellent position to better define the high-potential drill targets for our upcoming 4,000-metre Fall drill program. By incorporating all of the various technical data sets available from the consolidated area, which has never been attempted due to the previously

1

fragmented ownership positions at Belleterre, we are now able to build a cohesive 3D structural model. We are confident that our new systematic and holistic approach will play a major positive role in our overall exploration strategy to help unlock the full potential of the Belleterre mining camp."

2

Figure 1. Vior's consolidated Belleterre land package with high-resolution magnetic survey and locations of detailed Map 1 and Map 2.

Map 1. Detailed map showing the location of highest gold values and draped LIDAR/high- resolution magnetic survey background.

3

Map 2. Detailed map showing the location of highest gold values and draped LIDAR/high- resolution magnetic survey background.

4

Showing

Name

-1

Aubelle

stock

pile

-1

Aubelle

-2

Aubelle

-2

Aubelle Nord

-4

Aubelle

Boudrias

Conway

-Nord

Jolette

-Zone

C

Lac

Expanse

Sample

Easting Northing

Laboratory results : Gold G/T

Sample

Number

UTM NAD83

AA1

GV2

MS3

Final

Type

656233

672755

5252618

46.4

50.1

50.1

Outcrop

656237

673103

5252604

1.7

1.7

Outcrop

656234

672752

5252616

1.2

1.2

Outcrop

656235

672917

5252617

1.0

1.0

Boulder

656236

673118

5252602

0.8

0.8

Outcrop

656240

672805

5252579

16.5

14.1

14.1

Boulder

656239

672805

5252579

1.6

1.6

Boulder

656238

672805

5252579

0.1

0.1

Boulder

656228

672951

5252180

41.9

OL

19.4

19.4

Outcrop

656226

672917

5252182

1.6

1.6

Outcrop

656229

672855

5252195

0.3

0.3

Boulder

656227

672951

5252180

0.2

0.2

Outcrop

656224

672620

5252405

2.0

2.0

Outcrop

656223

672627

5252405

1.1

1.1

Outcrop

656231

672751

5252451

3.0

3.0

Outcrop

656232

672767

5252455

0.7

0.7

Outcrop

656216

675634

5251099

2.2

2.2

Outcrop

656217

675634

5251084

2.0

2.0

Outcrop

656221

671931

5253018

OL

OL

274.9

274.9

Boulder

656220

671918

5253021

OL

66.5

66.5

Boulder

656222

672092

5253044

9.8

9.7

9.7

Boulder

656213

675840

5251991

OL

OL

121.3

121.3

Outcrop

656208

675851

5251994

OL

53.4

53.4

Outcrop

656211

675849

5251994

26.9

35.3

35.3

Outcrop

656212

675849

5251994

21.7

24.6

24.6

Outcrop

656209

675849

5251994

18.0

18.0

18.0

Outcrop

656203

676637

5251884

OL

77.4

77.4

Outcrop

656207

676574

5251838

42.1

43.8

43.8

Outcrop

656205

676564

5251832

42.7

39.6

39.6

Outcrop

656204

676564

5251832

26.1

20.8

20.8

Outcrop

656206

676566

5251834

11.4

14.0

14.0

Outcrop

Sample

Description

Boudinated quartz vein at the contact of a feldspar-phyric dyke and sheared basalt, 20% of coarse clusters of pyrite

Mineralized hangingwall of Aubelle-1 quartz vein, 15-20% pyrite (stringers & clusters)

Feldspar-phyric dyke injected by narrow quartz veins, 5-8% pyrite

Quartz vein with stringers and clusters of pyrite (25%)

1.5 m-thick light gray quartz vein, 3-5% stringers of pyrite at the margins Mineralized quartz vein with 3% pyrite

Quartz vein with folded stringers of pyrite (3-5%)

Feldspar-phyric intrusion injected by a set of parallel veins (quartz-albite- carbonate), 1% disseminated pyrite

Smoky quartz vein with 3-5% sulphides (galena, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite)

Gray to smoky quartz vein hosted in schist, 2-3% sulphides (chalcopyrite, pyrite, galena)

Quartz vein with clusters of chalcopyrite-sphalerite(5-8%)

Smoky quartz vein with coarse clusters of sulphides (15-20% pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite)

20 cm-thick quartz vein in sheared and mineralized basalts, 20% of disseminated and clustered pyrite

20 cm-thick boudinated quartz vein hosted in mafic volcanic rocks, 5% pyrite at the contact of the vein

30 cm-thick quartz vein boudinated in a sheared basalt, 10-15% pyrite at the margins

40 cm-thick quartz vein in a sheared zone with 10% of coarse clusters of pyrite

Boudinated quartz veinlets hosted in chloritized schist, 1-2% of disseminated pyrite

Small boudinated quartz veins in a chlorite-ankerite schist, few disseminated sulphide grains (pyrite-galena)

Quartz vein with banded sulphides (pyrite and chalcopyrite-pyrite-galena)

White to smoky quartz vein with 1-3% sulphides (chalcopyrite, pyrite and galena), traces of fracture-controled malachite

Quartz vein hosted in mineralized and chloritized basalt, 3-5% of pyrite stringers

Other boudinated quartz-ankerite vein with 2-4% of disseminated and fracture- controlled pyrite (2-4%)

20 cm-thick quartz vein hosted in strongly fractured diorite/gabbro, 15% of pyrite as stringers and clusters

Quartz vein hosted in fractured diorite/gabbro and sprinkled with fine-grained pyrite (2-4%) and few occurrences of chalcopyrite (0.5%)

Boudinated quartz-ankerite vein containing coarse clusters of pyrite (15-20%)

Margin of nearly flat quartz vein hosted in sheared diorite/gabbro, coarse cluster of pyrite (20%)

50 cm-thickquartz-ankerite vein hosted in sheared and rusty mafic lava flows, traces to 2% pyrite

Quartz-ankerite vein with stringers of pyrite-galena-chalcopyrite (2%)

  1. cm-thickbanded quartz-ankerite vein, stringers of pyrite (2-4%), galena (2- 3%) and chalcopyrite (1%)
  1. cm-thickquartz vein hosted in srongly ankeritized sheared basalts, stockwork of pyrite (2-4%), galena (2-3%) and chalcopyrite (traces) Quartz vein shouldered by an ankerite-rich rim, 2-3% of pyrite and 2-3% of galena-chalcopyrite

656202

676622

5251881

11.2

10.0

10.0

Outcrop At the margin of a quartz vein and sheared lavas strongly chloritized, 1% pyrite

656201

676622

5251879

5.2

5.2

5.2

Outcrop

Sheared mafic volcanic rocks, very strong chlorite and ankerite alterations, 1-

2% pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite

656219

672955

5253702

OL

59.8

59.8

Outcrop

1 m-thick partly smoky quartz vein with stockwork and disseminated grains of

Paquin

chalcopyrite (8-10%)

656218

673090

5253733

13.9

16.0

16.0

Boulder

Margin of a lightly smoky quartz vein with a chlorite-biotite schist containing

pyrite stringers (15%)

656214

675813

5251453

OL

61.2

61.2

Outcrop

Boudinated quartz vein hosted in a strongly chloritized & ankeritized sheared

Village

basalt, 5% of disseminated and clustered pyrite

656215

675813

5251453

8.7

11.1

11.1

Outcrop

15 cm-thick quartz vein in sheared and strongly ankeritized basalt, 2-3% pyrite

and possible occurrences of chalcopyrite

Zone 5W

656225

673615

5252461

0.0

0.0

Outcrop South margin of a 30 to 50 cm-thick quartz vein, 2% pyrrhotite

1Fire-assays Atomic absorption; 2Fire-assays Gravimetric; 3Metallic Sieve (350g) FA-GV; OL: Over Limit

Table 1. Belleterre Project - 2021 gold values from summer exploration program

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vior Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 13:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
