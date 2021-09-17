Vior : Confirms High-Grade Gold Potential At Belleterre, Qc With Up To 274.9 G/T Au In Surface Sampling

Sample
Description
Boudinated quartz vein at the contact of a feldspar-phyric dyke and sheared basalt, 20% of coarse clusters of pyrite
Mineralized hangingwall of Aubelle-1 quartz vein, 15-20% pyrite (stringers & clusters)
Feldspar-phyric dyke injected by narrow quartz veins, 5-8% pyrite
Quartz vein with stringers and clusters of pyrite (25%)
1.5 m-thick light gray quartz vein, 3-5% stringers of pyrite at the margins Mineralized quartz vein with 3% pyrite
Quartz vein with folded stringers of pyrite (3-5%)
Feldspar-phyric intrusion injected by a set of parallel veins (quartz-albite- carbonate), 1% disseminated pyrite
Smoky quartz vein with 3-5% sulphides (galena, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite)
Gray to smoky quartz vein hosted in schist, 2-3% sulphides (chalcopyrite, pyrite, galena)
Quartz vein with clusters of chalcopyrite-sphalerite(5-8%)
Smoky quartz vein with coarse clusters of sulphides (15-20% pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite)
20 cm-thick quartz vein in sheared and mineralized basalts, 20% of disseminated and clustered pyrite
20 cm-thick boudinated quartz vein hosted in mafic volcanic rocks, 5% pyrite at the contact of the vein
30 cm-thick quartz vein boudinated in a sheared basalt, 10-15% pyrite at the margins
40 cm-thick quartz vein in a sheared zone with 10% of coarse clusters of pyrite
Boudinated quartz veinlets hosted in chloritized schist, 1-2% of disseminated pyrite
Small boudinated quartz veins in a chlorite-ankerite schist, few disseminated sulphide grains (pyrite-galena)
Quartz vein with banded sulphides (pyrite and chalcopyrite-pyrite-galena)
White to smoky quartz vein with 1-3% sulphides (chalcopyrite, pyrite and galena), traces of fracture-controled malachite
Quartz vein hosted in mineralized and chloritized basalt, 3-5% of pyrite stringers
Other boudinated quartz-ankerite vein with 2-4% of disseminated and fracture- controlled pyrite (2-4%)
20 cm-thick quartz vein hosted in strongly fractured diorite/gabbro, 15% of pyrite as stringers and clusters
Quartz vein hosted in fractured diorite/gabbro and sprinkled with fine-grained pyrite (2-4%) and few occurrences of chalcopyrite (0.5%)
Boudinated quartz-ankerite vein containing coarse clusters of pyrite (15-20%)
Margin of nearly flat quartz vein hosted in sheared diorite/gabbro, coarse cluster of pyrite (20%)
50 cm-thickquartz-ankerite vein hosted in sheared and rusty mafic lava flows, traces to 2% pyrite
Quartz-ankerite vein with stringers of pyrite-galena-chalcopyrite (2%)
cm-thickbanded quartz-ankerite vein, stringers of pyrite (2-4%), galena (2- 3%) and chalcopyrite (1%)
cm-thickquartz vein hosted in srongly ankeritized sheared basalts, stockwork of pyrite (2-4%), galena (2-3%) and chalcopyrite (traces) Quartz vein shouldered by an ankerite-rich rim, 2-3% of pyrite and 2-3% of galena-chalcopyrite