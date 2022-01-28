PRESS RELEASE

VIOR CONTINUES TO SAMPLE HIGH-GRADE GOLD AT BELLETERRE-

UP TO 175 g/t Au IN SURFACE SAMPLING

Montreal, Canada, January 28, 2022 - Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSX-V: VIO,

FRANKFURT: VL51) is pleased to announce additional field exploration results that demonstrate the continuity of the high-grade gold potential at its district-scale Belleterre gold project ("Belleterre" or "Project") in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec. A total of 1,323 samples were collected during the Summer-Fall 2021 field exploration program at Belleterre, and results are being received in stages as the laboratories process these samples. The current gold results, in addition to those published on September 17, 2021, expose at surface the excellent potential for new high-grade gold structures, located in the brownfield areas of the Project.

Highlights

The three highest grade samples returned respectively 175 grams per tonne (" g/t ") gold (" Au "), 29.5 g/t Au and 27.3 g/t Au.

") gold (" "), 29.5 g/t Au and 27.3 g/t Au. Another 15 samples contained values ranging between 24.6 g/t Au and 2 g/t Au, with many samples also containing significant silver (" Ag ") content of up to 394 g/t Ag (see Table 1 and maps below).

") content of up to 394 g/t Ag (see Table 1 and maps below). These new surface results validate and extend the gold showings, further reinforcing the strong exploration potential at Belleterre.

In addition to these exciting new gold surface results, a systematic rock sampling strategy deployed in some areas associated with local felsic intrusions was also rewarded. A multi- metal anomaly with a continuous footprint of one kilometer in length and 50 meters (" m ") to 100 m in width has been delineated.

") to 100 m in width has been delineated. Given the number of high-quality drill targets that have been identified along and outside of the mine trend, a new 5,000 meter Phase 2 drill program will be initiated in Q1 2022. Further, the exploration team is busy planning for the next Belleterre field exploration program during Spring/Summer 2022.

Mark Fedosiewich, President & CEO of Vior, stated, "We are very encouraged with these field sample results. They confirm what we have suspected from the start, that the brownfield areas have high potential for gold endowed structures outside of the historic mine trend. The majority of these new results will help to identify new high quality drill targets, in addition to the existing high- quality drill targets that we have previously identified along the mine trend. We will begin to drill some of these new targets during our next drilling phase."

Vior is also pleased to announce the location of the five recently completed drill holes at Belleterre (see Map 1.), comprising almost 4,000 meters of drilling under the Phase 1 drill program. These initial drill holes were designed to better define the geological framework at depth and along strike of the historic mine trend. The Phase 1 targets consisted of large step outs from known

