  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Vior Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VIO   CA92762M1068

VIOR INC.

(VIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vior : Continues To Sample High-Grade Gold At Belleterre - Up To 175 G/T Au In Surface Sampling

01/28/2022 | 08:33am EST
PRESS RELEASE

VIOR CONTINUES TO SAMPLE HIGH-GRADE GOLD AT BELLETERRE-

UP TO 175 g/t Au IN SURFACE SAMPLING

Montreal, Canada, January 28, 2022 - Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSX-V: VIO,

FRANKFURT: VL51) is pleased to announce additional field exploration results that demonstrate the continuity of the high-grade gold potential at its district-scale Belleterre gold project ("Belleterre" or "Project") in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec. A total of 1,323 samples were collected during the Summer-Fall 2021 field exploration program at Belleterre, and results are being received in stages as the laboratories process these samples. The current gold results, in addition to those published on September 17, 2021, expose at surface the excellent potential for new high-grade gold structures, located in the brownfield areas of the Project.

Highlights

  • The three highest grade samples returned respectively 175 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), 29.5 g/t Au and 27.3 g/t Au.
  • Another 15 samples contained values ranging between 24.6 g/t Au and 2 g/t Au, with many samples also containing significant silver ("Ag") content of up to 394 g/t Ag (see Table 1 and maps below).
  • These new surface results validate and extend the gold showings, further reinforcing the strong exploration potential at Belleterre.
  • In addition to these exciting new gold surface results, a systematic rock sampling strategy deployed in some areas associated with local felsic intrusions was also rewarded. A multi- metal anomaly with a continuous footprint of one kilometer in length and 50 meters ("m") to 100 m in width has been delineated.
  • Given the number of high-quality drill targets that have been identified along and outside of the mine trend, a new 5,000 meter Phase 2 drill program will be initiated in Q1 2022. Further, the exploration team is busy planning for the next Belleterre field exploration program during Spring/Summer 2022.

Mark Fedosiewich, President & CEO of Vior, stated, "We are very encouraged with these field sample results. They confirm what we have suspected from the start, that the brownfield areas have high potential for gold endowed structures outside of the historic mine trend. The majority of these new results will help to identify new high quality drill targets, in addition to the existing high- quality drill targets that we have previously identified along the mine trend. We will begin to drill some of these new targets during our next drilling phase."

Vior is also pleased to announce the location of the five recently completed drill holes at Belleterre (see Map 1.), comprising almost 4,000 meters of drilling under the Phase 1 drill program. These initial drill holes were designed to better define the geological framework at depth and along strike of the historic mine trend. The Phase 1 targets consisted of large step outs from known

1

mineralization along the trend, with the objectives of delineating new structures and mineralization, as well as providing us with valuable data for better vectorizing drill targets during the next drilling phases. Assay results for these first five holes is expected late Q1 2022.

Map 1. Belleterre brownfield area General Overview showing Vior highest gold value locations, Map 2 & 3 detailed locations and Vior 2021 drill hole locations.

2

Map 2. Detailed map showing the location of Vior 2021 highest gold values.

3

Map 3. Detailed map showing the location of Vior 2021 highest gold values.

4

Showing

Name

Aubelle 2

Belleterre 19

Conway

Historic

Stripping Zone

Jolette Nord

Lac Paradis

Mining concession

Chert Horizon City

Paquin

Sample

Easting

Northing

Au G/T

Number

UTM NAD83

B00342253

672951

5252180

3.74

B00342013

674047

5252710

27.30

656028

673944

5252617

4.46

656021

674016

5252713

3.71

656027

673944

5252717

2.01

B00341514

671965

5253040

21.70

B00093071

675488

5250918

24.60

B00341770

675854

5251991

16.30

B00474909

666548

5249454

18.40

B00474912

666561

5249455

3.10

B00342309

675151

5253752

3.82

B00342313

675186

5253748

3.12

B00342308

675311

5253715

2.45

656043

673830

5252238

2.92

B00093086

675329

5251244

175.00

B00341585

672956

5253699

29.50

B00341583

672854

5253680

10.20

Ag G/T 12.85 87.41 Pending Pending Pending 60.07 11.08 24.37 394.00 58.08 0.31 0.34 0.12 Pending 68.28 44.93 24.29

Sample Type

Outcrop

Boulder

Outcrop

Outcrop

Outcrop

Boulder

Outcrop

Outcrop

Outcrop

Boulder

Outcrop

Outcrop

Outcrop

Outcrop

Outcrop

Outcrop

Boulder

Sample Description Banded dark gray quartz vein including stringers and clusters of pyrrhotite (10%) and pyrite (3-5%). Fragment of a mineralized quartz vein taken from an old trench; clusters of chalcopyrite (8%) and pyrite (2%). 3-20cm-thick quartz vein with chlorite and ankerite; 1% pyrite and 1% chalcopyrite.

Chloritized and ankeritized basalt with 3% pyrite and 1% pyrrhotite.

20 cm-thick quartz vein injected in foliated basalt; traces of disseminated pyrite Angular boulder of a mineralized quartz vein with chlorite and ankerite; 3% of pyrite and 0.5% of chalcopyrite as clusters and stringers.

Mineralized rhyolite or felsic tuff; 3% of stringers of pyrite.

Folded mineralized quartz vein hosted in a weakly sericitized diorite; 10% of pyrite. 10 to 20 cm-thick quartz vein in a shear zone hosted by granodiorite; 2% pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite. Fragments of quartz vein hosted in granodiorite in an old blasted pit; 1% pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite

Core of a smoky quartz vein; 2% of pyrite.

Quartz vein hosted in a chert horizon lying at the contact of pillowed and massive basalt flows; Cherty quartz vein in sheared mafic volcanic rocks; traces of disseminated pyrite

Cherty horizon containing 1% of disseminated pyrite

Quartz vein injected in lightly chloritized and hematized gabbro, clusters of PY in traces in the host rock at the contact with the vein. Metric-sized mineralized quartz and chlorite vein, 1% pyrite and 1% chalcopyrite as clusters. Fragments of mineralized quartz-chlorite vein close to an old trench; clusters of pyrite (3%) and pyrrhotite (2%).

Table 1. Belleterre Project - Additional 2021 gold and silver values (see press release Sept. 17, 2021) from Summer-Fall 2021 exploration program.

DDH Number

Location (UTM NAD83)

Azimuth

Dip

Length

Easting

Northing

(m)

BV21-01

671755

5252574

357

-54

839

BV21-02

672485

5251952

3

-50

864

BV21-03

676550

5254205

317

-53

750

BV21-04

674031

5252374

343

-51

654

BV21-05

672343

5252547

356

-53

751

Table 2. Belleterre Project - 2021 drill hole parameters.

About Cluster of lithogeochem pathfinder anomalies

Anomalous areas were defined using the precious and base metals and related-element pathfinders (Au, Bi, Te, Ag, Pb, Cu, Zn, Mo, As, Sb). The threshold ranges were produced using the Natural Break statistical function of Mapinfo Pro™ and the results were graphically cross- checked by the cumulative frequency method. The outlines of the anomalous clusters were then traced manually, and focus was on gold and areas where multiple elements overlap. This

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vior Inc. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 13:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
