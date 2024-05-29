Vior Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by Management of

Vior Inc. and have not been reviewed by the auditors.

Vior Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

As at

As at

March 31,

June 30,

Notes

2024

2023

Assets

$

$

Current assets

3

16,976,912

Cash and cash equivalents

2,214,511

Restricted cash

7

2,480,000

-

Investments

3

1,367,000

1,359,250

Tax credits and mining rights receivable

9,394

105,901

Sales tax receivable

30,549

30,770

Accounts receivable

75,924

81,315

Listed shares

4

591,333

818,546

Prepaid expenses

206,005

30,821

Total current assets

21,737,117

4,641,114

Non-current assets

Investments - non-current portion

3

272,500

-

Advance paid for exploration work

7,850

8,623

Mineral properties

5

6,954,143

6,188,494

Right-of-use assets

107,945

143,936

Total non-current assets

7,342,438

6,341,053

Total assets

29,079,555

10,982,167

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

512,715

239,342

Advance received for exploration work

33,793

-

Liability related to the premium on flow-through shares

5,193,660

938,100

Loans

6

-

37,127

Lease liabilities - current portion

50,308

47,741

Subscription receipts liability

7

2,480,000

-

Total current liabilities

8,270,476

1,262,310

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

68,066

106,125

Total liabilities

8,338,542

1,368,435

Equity

Share capital

7

51,584,381

40,045,736

Warrants

187,491

112,221

Stock options

586,437

538,150

Contributed surplus

2,280,455

2,262,388

Deficit

(33,897,751)

(33,344,763)

Total equity

20,741,013

9,613,732

Total liabilities and equity

29,079,555

10,982,167

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Vior Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Notes

March 31

March 31

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues

$

$

$

$

Fees charged to partners

21,791

58,696

69,253

58,696

Expenses

Salaries and benefits

78,681

96,724

237,818

265,530

Professional and consulting fees

72,070

36,630

141,959

124,384

Regulatory fees

11,286

9,579

42,025

48,930

Office and other expenses

43,631

22,165

67,663

57,813

Communication, conference and investor

relations

30,209

29,070

115,874

100,376

Share-based compensation

13,765

77,809

55,635

87,474

Search for mineral properties

-

120

-

4,598

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

11,997

11,997

35,991

35,991

Cost of mineral properties abandoned,

impaired or written off

2,063

536,940

24,448

537,805

Other revenues (expenses)

263,702

821,034

721,413

1,262,901

Interest

31,336

12,959

96,952

34,002

Change in fair value - listed shares

4

(36,142)

(53,220)

(382,213)

10,722

Accretion - loans and lease liability

(2,212)

(4,333)

(10,131)

(13,434)

Financing fees

(7,018)

(44,594)

(295,392)

31,290

Loss before income taxes

(248,929)

(806,932)

(947,552)

(1,172,915)

Recovery of deferred income taxes

83,128

-

394,564

133,115

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(165,801)

(806,932)

(552,988)

(1,039,800)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

106,987,617

92,578,011

103,659,453

89,400,230

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Vior Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

Number of

Share

Stock

Contributed

shares

Notes

outstanding

capital

Warrants

options

surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance at June 30, 2022

$

$

$

$

$

$

82,974,749

37,495,006

269,389

423,842

2,045,791

(32,196,884)

8,037,144

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(1,039,800)

(1,039,800)

Private placement

8,722,614

1,090,327

43,613

-

-

-

1,133,940

Flow-through private placement

8,925,512

2,500,000

-

-

-

-

2,500,000

Less: premium on flow-through shares

-

(1,071,918)

-

-

-

-

(1,071,918)

8,925,512

1,428,082

-

-

-

-

1,428,082

Acquisition of mineral properties

832,142

101,586

-

-

-

-

101,586

Warrants expired

-

-

(199,372)

-

199,372

-

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

105,557

-

-

105,557

Stock options expired

-

-

-

(17,225)

17,225

-

-

Share issue expenses

-

(68,345)

(1,409)

-

-

-

(69,754)

Balance at March 31, 2023

101,455,017

40,046,656

112,221

512,174

2,262,388

(33,236,684)

9,696,755

Number of

Share

Stock

Contributed

shares

Notes

outstanding

capital

Warrants

options

surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance at June 30, 2023

$

$

$

$

$

$

101,455,017

40,045,736

112,221

538,150

2,262,388

(33,344,763)

9,613,732

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(552,988)

(552,988)

Private Placement

7

30,000,000

3,750,000

-

-

-

-

3,750,000

Flow-through private placement

7

60,869,413

13,434,800

-

-

-

-

13,434,800

Less: premium on flow-through

shares

-

(4,650,124)

-

-

-

-

(4,650,124)

60,869,413

8,784,676

-

-

-

-

8,784,676

Acquisition of mineral properties

5

535,714

75,000

-

-

-

-

75,000

Compensation warrants expired

-

-

(2,017)

-

2,017

-

-

Compensation warrants

7

-

-

77,287

-

-

-

77,287

Stock- based compensation

-

-

-

64,337

-

-

64,337

Stock options expired

9

-

-

-

(16,050)

16,050

-

-

Share issue expenses

-

(1,071,031)

-

-

-

-

(1,071,031)

Balance at March 31, 2024

192,860,144

51,584,381

187,491

586,437

2,280,455

(33,897,751)

20,741,013

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Vior Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

Nine months ended

March 31

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities

$

$

Net loss

(552,988)

(1,039,800)

Adjustments for:

Change in fair value - listed shares

382,213

(10,722)

Share-based compensation

55,635

87,474

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

35,991

35,991

Cost of mineral properties abandoned, impaired or written off

24,448

537,806

Accretion - loans and lease liability

10,131

17,218

Recovery of deferred income taxes

(394,564)

(133,115)

(439,134)

(505,148)

Changes in non-cash working capital items

221

162,671

Sales tax receivable

Accounts receivable

5,391

(575,419)

Prepaid expenses

(175,184)

(14,400)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

296,173

254,508

Advance received for exploration work

33,793

-

160,394

(172,640)

Cash flows from financing activities

(278,740)

(677,788)

Loans reimbursed

(40,000)

-

Lease liability payment

(42,750)

(46,534)

Private placement

3,750,000

1,133,940

Private placement - flow-through

13,434,800

2,500,000

Deposit received for share issuance

-

(249,990)

Share issue expenses

(993,744)

(69,754)

Cash flows from investing activities

16,108,306

3,267,662

Additions to investments

(539,500)

(259,250)

Investments' maturity

259,250

-

Advance paid for exploration expenses

773

(77,879)

Acquisition of mineral properties and capitalized exploration costs

(974,195)

(834,305)

Option payments on mineral assets

90,000

50,000

Tax credits and mining rights received

96,507

361,769

(1,067,165)

(759,665)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

14,762,401

1,830,209

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning

2,214,511

1,325,421

Cash and cash equivalents - ending

16,976,912

3,155,630

Additional information:

Related to investing activities:

Tax credit and mining rights receivable applied against mineral properties

-

62,935

Additions to mineral properties and exploration expenditures included in

accounts payable and accrued liabilities

34,450

9,808

Acquisition of mineral properties assets by issuing shares

75,000

101,586

Listed shares received for option payment

155,000

-

Stock-based compensation included in mineral assets

8,702

18,083

Interest received

51,758

16,335

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Vior Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

  1. GENERAL INFORMATION AND LIQUIDITY RISK
    Vior Inc. (the "Corporation") specializes in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and which is governed by the Quebec Business Corporations Act. The address of the Corporation's registered office is 995 Wellington Street, Suite 240, Montréal, Québec Canada. The Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol VIO, on the OTCQB under the symbol VIORF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol VL51.
    The Corporation has not yet determined whether its mineral properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of the amounts shown for mineral properties is dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Corporation to obtain the necessary financing to complete the exploration and development work of its mineral properties, and upon future profitable production or proceeds from the disposal of mining properties.
    Although management has taken actions to verify the ownership rights for mineral properties in which the Corporation owns an interest and in accordance with industry standards for the current exploration phase of these properties, these procedures give no assurance to the Corporation as to title. The title to a mineral property may be subject to unrecognized prior agreements and not compliant with regulatory requirements.
    As at March 31, 2024, the Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $16,976,912 and a working capital position of $13,466,641. Management of the Corporation believes that it has sufficient funds to pay its ongoing general and administrative expenses, to pursue its budgeted exploration and evaluation expenditures, and to meet its liabilities, obligations and existing commitments for the ensuing twelve-month period. In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, management takes into account all readily available information in its assessment.
    To continue the Corporation's exploration and evaluation programs on its properties and its operations beyond March 31, 2024, the Corporation will periodically need to raise additional funds through the issuance of new equity instruments, the exercise of stock options and the search for partners to sign option agreements on certain of its mineral properties. While it has been successful in doing so in the past, there can be no assurance it will be able to do so in the future or that these sources of funding or initiatives will be available to the Corporation or that they will be available on terms that are acceptable to the Corporation.
    The condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") were approved by the Board of Directors on May 27, 2024.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation applied in these Financial Statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year.

Vior Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

  1. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS
    As at March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents include a cashable GIC with interest payable annually, earning 4.90%, maturing October 17, 2024, and has a maturity value of $576,950. Investments are composed of GICs, non-cashable before the expiry date, and have interest payable annually. Current investments are earning between 4.71% and 5.54% interest, maturing between April 3, 2024, and August 28, 2024, and have a maturity value of $1,434,639. Non-current investments are earning 4.81%, maturing December 22, 2025, and have a maturity value of $285,607.
    The balance of unspent flow-through financings under these headings (according to the restrictions imposed by the March 2023, December 2023 and March 2024 financings) represents $14,701,848 as at March 31, 2024. The Corporation is required to expend these funds on eligible Canadian resources exploration expenditures.
  2. LISTED SHARES

Nine months

Variation of listed shares and other investments

ended

March 31, 2024

Listed shares classified as measured at fair value through profit or loss

$

Balance - Beginning of period

818,546

Acquisitions

155,000

Change in fair value

(382,213)

Balance - End of period

591,333

5. MINERAL PROPERTIES

As at

Option

As at

Undivided

June 30,

Net

Tax

Impairm-

Mach 31,

interest

2023

additions

payments

credits

ent

2024

Quebec, Canada

%

$

$

$

$

$

$

Belleterre Gold

n/a

Acquisition costs

855,846

170,536

-

-

(17,570)1

1,008,812

Exploration costs

2,543,102

343,593

-

-

-

2,886,695

Belleterre Critical

3,398,948

514,129

-

-

(17,570)

3,895,507

Minerals

100

Acquisition costs

42,309

14,388

-

-

-

56,697

Exploration costs

210,578

383,861

-

-

-

594,439

Big Island Lake

100

252,887

398,249

-

-

-

651,136

Acquisition costs

7,547

4,404

-

-

-

11,951

Exploration costs

16,812

1,901

-

-

-

18,713

Foothills

100

24,359

6,305

-

-

-

30,664

Acquisition costs

42,414

10,817

(46,353)

-

(6,878)1

-

Exploration costs

265,898

40,692

(68,647)

-

-

237,943

308,312

51,509

(115,000)

-

(6,878)

237,943

Vior Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

As at

Option

As at

Undivided

June 30,

Net

Tax

Impairm-

Mach 31,

payments

interest

2023

additions

credits

ent

2024

%

$

$

$

$

$

$

Ligneris

100

Acquisition costs

298,173

14,433

-

-

-

312,606

Exploration costs

386,820

10,365

-

-

-

397,185

Mosseau

100

684,993

24,798

-

-

-

709,791

Acquisition costs

308,719

2,016

(130,000)

-

-

180,735

Exploration costs

520,959

11,111

-

-

-

532,070

Skyfall

100

829,678

13,127

(130,000)

-

-

712,805

Acquisition costs

76,353

-

-

-

-

76,353

Exploration costs

530,701

-

-

-

-

530,701

Vezza-Noyard

100

607,054

-

-

-

-

607,054

Acquisition costs

2,767

763

-

-

-

3,530

Exploration costs

78,324

858

-

-

-

79,182

Others

100

81,091

1,621

-

-

-

82,712

Acquisition costs

1,172

7,412

-

-

-

8,584

Exploration costs

-

17,947

-

-

-

17,947

Canada

1,172

25,359

-

-

-

26,531

Acquisition costs

1,635,300

224,769

(176,353)

-

-

1,659,268

Exploration costs

4,553,194

810,328

(68,647)

-

-

5,294,875

Total - Canada

6,188,494

1,035,097

(245,000)

-

(24,448)

6,954,143

1 - The Corporation impaired partially for the claims that were abandoned.

5.1 Belleterre Project

5.1.1 Option agreement - Blondeau-Guillet Property

On August 23, 2023, the Corporation issued 535,714 shares (valued at $75,000) to Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko Mining") to satisfy its second anniversary option agreement payment.

Vior Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

5.1.2 Option agreement - Les Mines J.A.G. Ltd. ("JAG")

On October 18, 2023, the Corporation signed an amended agreement with JAG to extend the option agreement period as follow (modifications in italics):

Deadlines

Amounts

Work Commitment

On the execution of the Agreement

Cash (completed)

$15,000

$300,000 (completed)

June 1, 2021

Cash (completed)

$60,000

March 31, 2022

-

June 1, 2022

Cash (completed)

$50,000

$1,700,000

December 31, 2022

Cash (completed)

$50,000

June 1, 2023

Cash (completed)

$50,000

December 31, 2023

Cash (completed)

$75,000

June 1, 2024

Cash

$50,000

December 31, 2024

Cash

$50,000

March 31, 2025

-

June 30, 2026

Cash and/or Share Issuance

$2,000,000

-

Total:

$2,400,000

$2,000,000

Beginning March 31, 2025, the Corporation must pay JAG $25,000 non-reimbursable per quarter, deductible from the last $2,000,000 payment if completed.

5.2 Foothills Project

On February 5, 2024, the Corporation executed a definitive option agreement with NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay") whereby NioBay has the option to acquire an 80% undivided interest in the Foothills, subject to all regulatory approvals. The agreement provides for the following terms and schedule:

Cash

Minimum Work

Deadlines

Payments

Share Payments

Commitments

1,250,000 NioBay shares (completed and

Regulatory approval

$40,000

valued at $75,000)

N/A

December 31, 2024

$40,000

1,250,000 NioBay shares

$400,000 (Firm)

$150,0001 in NioBay shares, subject to a

December 31, 2025

$60,000

minimum of 1,000,000 NioBay shares

$1,100,000

$250,0001 in NioBay shares, subject to a

December 31, 2026

$60,000

minimum of 1,000,000 NioBay shares.

N/A

$500,0001 in NioBay shares, subject to a

December 31, 2027

$200,000

minimum of 1,000,000 NioBay shares

$2,500,000

Notes:

1 - Installments will be payable in NioBay shares at a price per share equal to a 10-day VWAP, subject to a minimum issue price of $0.055 per NioBay share.

NioBay has the right to accelerate the vesting period of this 80% undivided interest by incurring expenditures, making cash payments, and making share-based payments at any time before December 31, 2027. NioBay will act as operator during the option period.

The agreement provides that once one party's interest in the Foothills project and/or the joint venture falls below 10%, this interest will be transferred to the other party and converted into a 1.5% NSR on precious and base metals, and a 1.5% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on mineral substances, other than precious or base metals, with a 0.5% net smelter return ("NSR") /0.5% GRR being collectively redeemable for an aggregate amount of $1,500,000.

Vior Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

5.3 Mosseau Project

On December 18, 2023, the Corporation signed an agreement with Harvest Gold Corporation ("Harvest") whereby Harvest has the option, as amended, to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Mosseau property over a 4½-year period by fulfilling the following conditions:

Payments

Harvest

Common

Work

Interest

Deadlines

Cash1

Shares

Commitment1

Earned 3

Within three (3) business days of regulatory

$50,000

2,000,0004

-

-

approval (completed)

On or before February 28, 2024 (competed)

-

2,000,0005

-

-

Earlier of (i) the completion of a minimum $500,000

$50,000

-

-

-

financing by Harvest; or (ii) June 30, 2024

On or before December 31, 2024

$100,000

2,000,000

$250,000

-

On or before December 31, 2025

$100,000

2,000,000

$1,250,000

-

On or before December 31, 2026

$100,000

2,000,000

-

-

On or before December 31, 2027

$100,000

2,000,000

$1,500,000

80%2

If Harvest determines to acquire a 100% interest,

$1,500,000

-

-

-

on or before June 30, 2028

Total:

$2,000,000

12,000,000

$3,000,000

100%

Notes:

1 - All work in excess of the yearly minimum amounts will be applied to the subsequent year's work commitment.

2 - Subject to a 1% NSR royalty to the Corporation, of which 0.5% may be repurchased by Harvest for $1,000,000 anytime after the publication of a 43-101 compliant mineral resource.

3 - If Harvest does not elect to earn a 100% interest, either by failing to complete the required $1,500,000 payment (on or before June 30, 2028), or by notifying the Corporation in writing of its intent prior to such deadline, Harvest and the Corporation will form a joint venture whereby Harvest and the Corporation will respectively hold an undivided 80% and 20% interest. Thereafter, Harvest and the Corporation will each fund all work expenditures in proportion to their respective interests in the Mosseau Project and, if either party fails to pay its share of funding, a standard dilution calculation will apply.

4 - Valued at $40,000

5 - Valued at $40,000

6. LOANS

On January 11, 2024, the Corporation disbursed $40,000 to repay the loans received from the Canada Emergency Business Account program, and benefited from the partial loan forgiveness since the loans were repaid before the January 18, 2024 due date.

