Vior Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024
The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by Management of
Vior Inc. and have not been reviewed by the auditors.
Vior Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
As at
As at
March 31,
June 30,
Notes
2024
2023
Assets
$
$
Current assets
3
16,976,912
Cash and cash equivalents
2,214,511
Restricted cash
7
2,480,000
-
Investments
3
1,367,000
1,359,250
Tax credits and mining rights receivable
9,394
105,901
Sales tax receivable
30,549
30,770
Accounts receivable
75,924
81,315
Listed shares
4
591,333
818,546
Prepaid expenses
206,005
30,821
Total current assets
21,737,117
4,641,114
Non-current assets
Investments - non-current portion
3
272,500
-
Advance paid for exploration work
7,850
8,623
Mineral properties
5
6,954,143
6,188,494
Right-of-use assets
107,945
143,936
Total non-current assets
7,342,438
6,341,053
Total assets
29,079,555
10,982,167
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
512,715
239,342
Advance received for exploration work
33,793
-
Liability related to the premium on flow-through shares
5,193,660
938,100
Loans
6
-
37,127
Lease liabilities - current portion
50,308
47,741
Subscription receipts liability
7
2,480,000
-
Total current liabilities
8,270,476
1,262,310
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
68,066
106,125
Total liabilities
8,338,542
1,368,435
Equity
Share capital
7
51,584,381
40,045,736
Warrants
187,491
112,221
Stock options
586,437
538,150
Contributed surplus
2,280,455
2,262,388
Deficit
(33,897,751)
(33,344,763)
Total equity
20,741,013
9,613,732
Total liabilities and equity
29,079,555
10,982,167
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
Vior Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Notes
March 31
March 31
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$
$
$
$
Fees charged to partners
21,791
58,696
69,253
58,696
Expenses
Salaries and benefits
78,681
96,724
237,818
265,530
Professional and consulting fees
72,070
36,630
141,959
124,384
Regulatory fees
11,286
9,579
42,025
48,930
Office and other expenses
43,631
22,165
67,663
57,813
Communication, conference and investor
relations
30,209
29,070
115,874
100,376
Share-based compensation
13,765
77,809
55,635
87,474
Search for mineral properties
-
120
-
4,598
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
11,997
11,997
35,991
35,991
Cost of mineral properties abandoned,
impaired or written off
2,063
536,940
24,448
537,805
Other revenues (expenses)
263,702
821,034
721,413
1,262,901
Interest
31,336
12,959
96,952
34,002
Change in fair value - listed shares
4
(36,142)
(53,220)
(382,213)
10,722
Accretion - loans and lease liability
(2,212)
(4,333)
(10,131)
(13,434)
Financing fees
(7,018)
(44,594)
(295,392)
31,290
Loss before income taxes
(248,929)
(806,932)
(947,552)
(1,172,915)
Recovery of deferred income taxes
83,128
-
394,564
133,115
Net loss and comprehensive loss
(165,801)
(806,932)
(552,988)
(1,039,800)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
106,987,617
92,578,011
103,659,453
89,400,230
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Vior Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
Number of
Share
Stock
Contributed
shares
Notes
outstanding
capital
Warrants
options
surplus
Deficit
Total
Balance at June 30, 2022
$
$
$
$
$
$
82,974,749
37,495,006
269,389
423,842
2,045,791
(32,196,884)
8,037,144
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(1,039,800)
(1,039,800)
Private placement
8,722,614
1,090,327
43,613
-
-
-
1,133,940
Flow-through private placement
8,925,512
2,500,000
-
-
-
-
2,500,000
Less: premium on flow-through shares
-
(1,071,918)
-
-
-
-
(1,071,918)
8,925,512
1,428,082
-
-
-
-
1,428,082
Acquisition of mineral properties
832,142
101,586
-
-
-
-
101,586
Warrants expired
-
-
(199,372)
-
199,372
-
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
105,557
-
-
105,557
Stock options expired
-
-
-
(17,225)
17,225
-
-
Share issue expenses
-
(68,345)
(1,409)
-
-
-
(69,754)
Balance at March 31, 2023
101,455,017
40,046,656
112,221
512,174
2,262,388
(33,236,684)
9,696,755
Number of
Share
Stock
Contributed
shares
Notes
outstanding
capital
Warrants
options
surplus
Deficit
Total
Balance at June 30, 2023
$
$
$
$
$
$
101,455,017
40,045,736
112,221
538,150
2,262,388
(33,344,763)
9,613,732
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(552,988)
(552,988)
Private Placement
7
30,000,000
3,750,000
-
-
-
-
3,750,000
Flow-through private placement
7
60,869,413
13,434,800
-
-
-
-
13,434,800
Less: premium on flow-through
shares
-
(4,650,124)
-
-
-
-
(4,650,124)
60,869,413
8,784,676
-
-
-
-
8,784,676
Acquisition of mineral properties
5
535,714
75,000
-
-
-
-
75,000
Compensation warrants expired
-
-
(2,017)
-
2,017
-
-
Compensation warrants
7
-
-
77,287
-
-
-
77,287
Stock- based compensation
-
-
-
64,337
-
-
64,337
Stock options expired
9
-
-
-
(16,050)
16,050
-
-
Share issue expenses
-
(1,071,031)
-
-
-
-
(1,071,031)
Balance at March 31, 2024
192,860,144
51,584,381
187,491
586,437
2,280,455
(33,897,751)
20,741,013
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
Vior Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
Nine months ended
March 31
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
$
$
Net loss
(552,988)
(1,039,800)
Adjustments for:
Change in fair value - listed shares
382,213
(10,722)
Share-based compensation
55,635
87,474
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
35,991
35,991
Cost of mineral properties abandoned, impaired or written off
24,448
537,806
Accretion - loans and lease liability
10,131
17,218
Recovery of deferred income taxes
(394,564)
(133,115)
(439,134)
(505,148)
Changes in non-cash working capital items
221
162,671
Sales tax receivable
Accounts receivable
5,391
(575,419)
Prepaid expenses
(175,184)
(14,400)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
296,173
254,508
Advance received for exploration work
33,793
-
160,394
(172,640)
Cash flows from financing activities
(278,740)
(677,788)
Loans reimbursed
(40,000)
-
Lease liability payment
(42,750)
(46,534)
Private placement
3,750,000
1,133,940
Private placement - flow-through
13,434,800
2,500,000
Deposit received for share issuance
-
(249,990)
Share issue expenses
(993,744)
(69,754)
Cash flows from investing activities
16,108,306
3,267,662
Additions to investments
(539,500)
(259,250)
Investments' maturity
259,250
-
Advance paid for exploration expenses
773
(77,879)
Acquisition of mineral properties and capitalized exploration costs
(974,195)
(834,305)
Option payments on mineral assets
90,000
50,000
Tax credits and mining rights received
96,507
361,769
(1,067,165)
(759,665)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
14,762,401
1,830,209
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning
2,214,511
1,325,421
Cash and cash equivalents - ending
16,976,912
3,155,630
Additional information:
Related to investing activities:
Tax credit and mining rights receivable applied against mineral properties
-
62,935
Additions to mineral properties and exploration expenditures included in
accounts payable and accrued liabilities
34,450
9,808
Acquisition of mineral properties assets by issuing shares
75,000
101,586
Listed shares received for option payment
155,000
-
Stock-based compensation included in mineral assets
8,702
18,083
Interest received
51,758
16,335
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
Vior Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
-
GENERAL INFORMATION AND LIQUIDITY RISK
Vior Inc. (the "Corporation") specializes in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and which is governed by the Quebec Business Corporations Act. The address of the Corporation's registered office is 995 Wellington Street, Suite 240, Montréal, Québec Canada. The Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol VIO, on the OTCQB under the symbol VIORF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol VL51.
The Corporation has not yet determined whether its mineral properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of the amounts shown for mineral properties is dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Corporation to obtain the necessary financing to complete the exploration and development work of its mineral properties, and upon future profitable production or proceeds from the disposal of mining properties.
Although management has taken actions to verify the ownership rights for mineral properties in which the Corporation owns an interest and in accordance with industry standards for the current exploration phase of these properties, these procedures give no assurance to the Corporation as to title. The title to a mineral property may be subject to unrecognized prior agreements and not compliant with regulatory requirements.
As at March 31, 2024, the Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $16,976,912 and a working capital position of $13,466,641. Management of the Corporation believes that it has sufficient funds to pay its ongoing general and administrative expenses, to pursue its budgeted exploration and evaluation expenditures, and to meet its liabilities, obligations and existing commitments for the ensuing twelve-month period. In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, management takes into account all readily available information in its assessment.
To continue the Corporation's exploration and evaluation programs on its properties and its operations beyond March 31, 2024, the Corporation will periodically need to raise additional funds through the issuance of new equity instruments, the exercise of stock options and the search for partners to sign option agreements on certain of its mineral properties. While it has been successful in doing so in the past, there can be no assurance it will be able to do so in the future or that these sources of funding or initiatives will be available to the Corporation or that they will be available on terms that are acceptable to the Corporation.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") were approved by the Board of Directors on May 27, 2024.
- BASIS OF PREPARATION
The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation applied in these Financial Statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year.
6
Vior Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
-
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS
As at March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents include a cashable GIC with interest payable annually, earning 4.90%, maturing October 17, 2024, and has a maturity value of $576,950. Investments are composed of GICs, non-cashable before the expiry date, and have interest payable annually. Current investments are earning between 4.71% and 5.54% interest, maturing between April 3, 2024, and August 28, 2024, and have a maturity value of $1,434,639. Non-current investments are earning 4.81%, maturing December 22, 2025, and have a maturity value of $285,607.
The balance of unspent flow-through financings under these headings (according to the restrictions imposed by the March 2023, December 2023 and March 2024 financings) represents $14,701,848 as at March 31, 2024. The Corporation is required to expend these funds on eligible Canadian resources exploration expenditures.
- LISTED SHARES
Nine months
Variation of listed shares and other investments
ended
March 31, 2024
Listed shares classified as measured at fair value through profit or loss
$
Balance - Beginning of period
818,546
Acquisitions
155,000
Change in fair value
(382,213)
Balance - End of period
591,333
5. MINERAL PROPERTIES
As at
Option
As at
Undivided
June 30,
Net
Tax
Impairm-
Mach 31,
interest
2023
additions
payments
credits
ent
2024
Quebec, Canada
%
$
$
$
$
$
$
Belleterre Gold
n/a
Acquisition costs
855,846
170,536
-
-
(17,570)1
1,008,812
Exploration costs
2,543,102
343,593
-
-
-
2,886,695
Belleterre Critical
3,398,948
514,129
-
-
(17,570)
3,895,507
Minerals
100
Acquisition costs
42,309
14,388
-
-
-
56,697
Exploration costs
210,578
383,861
-
-
-
594,439
Big Island Lake
100
252,887
398,249
-
-
-
651,136
Acquisition costs
7,547
4,404
-
-
-
11,951
Exploration costs
16,812
1,901
-
-
-
18,713
Foothills
100
24,359
6,305
-
-
-
30,664
Acquisition costs
42,414
10,817
(46,353)
-
(6,878)1
-
Exploration costs
265,898
40,692
(68,647)
-
-
237,943
308,312
51,509
(115,000)
-
(6,878)
237,943
7
Vior Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
As at
Option
As at
Undivided
June 30,
Net
Tax
Impairm-
Mach 31,
payments
interest
2023
additions
credits
ent
2024
%
$
$
$
$
$
$
Ligneris
100
Acquisition costs
298,173
14,433
-
-
-
312,606
Exploration costs
386,820
10,365
-
-
-
397,185
Mosseau
100
684,993
24,798
-
-
-
709,791
Acquisition costs
308,719
2,016
(130,000)
-
-
180,735
Exploration costs
520,959
11,111
-
-
-
532,070
Skyfall
100
829,678
13,127
(130,000)
-
-
712,805
Acquisition costs
76,353
-
-
-
-
76,353
Exploration costs
530,701
-
-
-
-
530,701
Vezza-Noyard
100
607,054
-
-
-
-
607,054
Acquisition costs
2,767
763
-
-
-
3,530
Exploration costs
78,324
858
-
-
-
79,182
Others
100
81,091
1,621
-
-
-
82,712
Acquisition costs
1,172
7,412
-
-
-
8,584
Exploration costs
-
17,947
-
-
-
17,947
Canada
1,172
25,359
-
-
-
26,531
Acquisition costs
1,635,300
224,769
(176,353)
-
-
1,659,268
Exploration costs
4,553,194
810,328
(68,647)
-
-
5,294,875
Total - Canada
6,188,494
1,035,097
(245,000)
-
(24,448)
6,954,143
1 - The Corporation impaired partially for the claims that were abandoned.
5.1 Belleterre Project
5.1.1 Option agreement - Blondeau-Guillet Property
On August 23, 2023, the Corporation issued 535,714 shares (valued at $75,000) to Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko Mining") to satisfy its second anniversary option agreement payment.
8
Vior Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
5.1.2 Option agreement - Les Mines J.A.G. Ltd. ("JAG")
On October 18, 2023, the Corporation signed an amended agreement with JAG to extend the option agreement period as follow (modifications in italics):
Deadlines
Amounts
Work Commitment
On the execution of the Agreement
Cash (completed)
$15,000
$300,000 (completed)
June 1, 2021
Cash (completed)
$60,000
March 31, 2022
-
June 1, 2022
Cash (completed)
$50,000
$1,700,000
December 31, 2022
Cash (completed)
$50,000
June 1, 2023
Cash (completed)
$50,000
December 31, 2023
Cash (completed)
$75,000
June 1, 2024
Cash
$50,000
December 31, 2024
Cash
$50,000
March 31, 2025
-
June 30, 2026
Cash and/or Share Issuance
$2,000,000
-
Total:
$2,400,000
$2,000,000
Beginning March 31, 2025, the Corporation must pay JAG $25,000 non-reimbursable per quarter, deductible from the last $2,000,000 payment if completed.
5.2 Foothills Project
On February 5, 2024, the Corporation executed a definitive option agreement with NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay") whereby NioBay has the option to acquire an 80% undivided interest in the Foothills, subject to all regulatory approvals. The agreement provides for the following terms and schedule:
Cash
Minimum Work
Deadlines
Payments
Share Payments
Commitments
1,250,000 NioBay shares (completed and
Regulatory approval
$40,000
valued at $75,000)
N/A
December 31, 2024
$40,000
1,250,000 NioBay shares
$400,000 (Firm)
$150,0001 in NioBay shares, subject to a
December 31, 2025
$60,000
minimum of 1,000,000 NioBay shares
$1,100,000
$250,0001 in NioBay shares, subject to a
December 31, 2026
$60,000
minimum of 1,000,000 NioBay shares.
N/A
$500,0001 in NioBay shares, subject to a
December 31, 2027
$200,000
minimum of 1,000,000 NioBay shares
$2,500,000
Notes:
1 - Installments will be payable in NioBay shares at a price per share equal to a 10-day VWAP, subject to a minimum issue price of $0.055 per NioBay share.
NioBay has the right to accelerate the vesting period of this 80% undivided interest by incurring expenditures, making cash payments, and making share-based payments at any time before December 31, 2027. NioBay will act as operator during the option period.
The agreement provides that once one party's interest in the Foothills project and/or the joint venture falls below 10%, this interest will be transferred to the other party and converted into a 1.5% NSR on precious and base metals, and a 1.5% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on mineral substances, other than precious or base metals, with a 0.5% net smelter return ("NSR") /0.5% GRR being collectively redeemable for an aggregate amount of $1,500,000.
9
Vior Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
5.3 Mosseau Project
On December 18, 2023, the Corporation signed an agreement with Harvest Gold Corporation ("Harvest") whereby Harvest has the option, as amended, to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Mosseau property over a 4½-year period by fulfilling the following conditions:
Payments
Harvest
Common
Work
Interest
Deadlines
Cash1
Shares
Commitment1
Earned 3
Within three (3) business days of regulatory
$50,000
2,000,0004
-
-
approval (completed)
On or before February 28, 2024 (competed)
-
2,000,0005
-
-
Earlier of (i) the completion of a minimum $500,000
$50,000
-
-
-
financing by Harvest; or (ii) June 30, 2024
On or before December 31, 2024
$100,000
2,000,000
$250,000
-
On or before December 31, 2025
$100,000
2,000,000
$1,250,000
-
On or before December 31, 2026
$100,000
2,000,000
-
-
On or before December 31, 2027
$100,000
2,000,000
$1,500,000
80%2
If Harvest determines to acquire a 100% interest,
$1,500,000
-
-
-
on or before June 30, 2028
Total:
$2,000,000
12,000,000
$3,000,000
100%
Notes:
1 - All work in excess of the yearly minimum amounts will be applied to the subsequent year's work commitment.
2 - Subject to a 1% NSR royalty to the Corporation, of which 0.5% may be repurchased by Harvest for $1,000,000 anytime after the publication of a 43-101 compliant mineral resource.
3 - If Harvest does not elect to earn a 100% interest, either by failing to complete the required $1,500,000 payment (on or before June 30, 2028), or by notifying the Corporation in writing of its intent prior to such deadline, Harvest and the Corporation will form a joint venture whereby Harvest and the Corporation will respectively hold an undivided 80% and 20% interest. Thereafter, Harvest and the Corporation will each fund all work expenditures in proportion to their respective interests in the Mosseau Project and, if either party fails to pay its share of funding, a standard dilution calculation will apply.
4 - Valued at $40,000
5 - Valued at $40,000
6. LOANS
On January 11, 2024, the Corporation disbursed $40,000 to repay the loans received from the Canada Emergency Business Account program, and benefited from the partial loan forgiveness since the loans were repaid before the January 18, 2024 due date.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vior Inc. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 14:37:01 UTC.