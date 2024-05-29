Vior Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by Management of Vior Inc. and have not been reviewed by the auditors.

Vior Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars) As at As at March 31, June 30, Notes 2024 2023 Assets $ $ Current assets 3 16,976,912 Cash and cash equivalents 2,214,511 Restricted cash 7 2,480,000 - Investments 3 1,367,000 1,359,250 Tax credits and mining rights receivable 9,394 105,901 Sales tax receivable 30,549 30,770 Accounts receivable 75,924 81,315 Listed shares 4 591,333 818,546 Prepaid expenses 206,005 30,821 Total current assets 21,737,117 4,641,114 Non-current assets Investments - non-current portion 3 272,500 - Advance paid for exploration work 7,850 8,623 Mineral properties 5 6,954,143 6,188,494 Right-of-use assets 107,945 143,936 Total non-current assets 7,342,438 6,341,053 Total assets 29,079,555 10,982,167 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 512,715 239,342 Advance received for exploration work 33,793 - Liability related to the premium on flow-through shares 5,193,660 938,100 Loans 6 - 37,127 Lease liabilities - current portion 50,308 47,741 Subscription receipts liability 7 2,480,000 - Total current liabilities 8,270,476 1,262,310 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 68,066 106,125 Total liabilities 8,338,542 1,368,435 Equity Share capital 7 51,584,381 40,045,736 Warrants 187,491 112,221 Stock options 586,437 538,150 Contributed surplus 2,280,455 2,262,388 Deficit (33,897,751) (33,344,763) Total equity 20,741,013 9,613,732 Total liabilities and equity 29,079,555 10,982,167 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2

Vior Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended Notes March 31 March 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ $ $ $ Fees charged to partners 21,791 58,696 69,253 58,696 Expenses Salaries and benefits 78,681 96,724 237,818 265,530 Professional and consulting fees 72,070 36,630 141,959 124,384 Regulatory fees 11,286 9,579 42,025 48,930 Office and other expenses 43,631 22,165 67,663 57,813 Communication, conference and investor relations 30,209 29,070 115,874 100,376 Share-based compensation 13,765 77,809 55,635 87,474 Search for mineral properties - 120 - 4,598 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 11,997 11,997 35,991 35,991 Cost of mineral properties abandoned, impaired or written off 2,063 536,940 24,448 537,805 Other revenues (expenses) 263,702 821,034 721,413 1,262,901 Interest 31,336 12,959 96,952 34,002 Change in fair value - listed shares 4 (36,142) (53,220) (382,213) 10,722 Accretion - loans and lease liability (2,212) (4,333) (10,131) (13,434) Financing fees (7,018) (44,594) (295,392) 31,290 Loss before income taxes (248,929) (806,932) (947,552) (1,172,915) Recovery of deferred income taxes 83,128 - 394,564 133,115 Net loss and comprehensive loss (165,801) (806,932) (552,988) (1,039,800) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 106,987,617 92,578,011 103,659,453 89,400,230 Basic and diluted loss per share (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3

Vior Inc. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars) Number of Share Stock Contributed shares Notes outstanding capital Warrants options surplus Deficit Total Balance at June 30, 2022 $ $ $ $ $ $ 82,974,749 37,495,006 269,389 423,842 2,045,791 (32,196,884) 8,037,144 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - - - (1,039,800) (1,039,800) Private placement 8,722,614 1,090,327 43,613 - - - 1,133,940 Flow-through private placement 8,925,512 2,500,000 - - - - 2,500,000 Less: premium on flow-through shares - (1,071,918) - - - - (1,071,918) 8,925,512 1,428,082 - - - - 1,428,082 Acquisition of mineral properties 832,142 101,586 - - - - 101,586 Warrants expired - - (199,372) - 199,372 - - Stock-based compensation - - - 105,557 - - 105,557 Stock options expired - - - (17,225) 17,225 - - Share issue expenses - (68,345) (1,409) - - - (69,754) Balance at March 31, 2023 101,455,017 40,046,656 112,221 512,174 2,262,388 (33,236,684) 9,696,755 Number of Share Stock Contributed shares Notes outstanding capital Warrants options surplus Deficit Total Balance at June 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ $ $ 101,455,017 40,045,736 112,221 538,150 2,262,388 (33,344,763) 9,613,732 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - - - (552,988) (552,988) Private Placement 7 30,000,000 3,750,000 - - - - 3,750,000 Flow-through private placement 7 60,869,413 13,434,800 - - - - 13,434,800 Less: premium on flow-through shares - (4,650,124) - - - - (4,650,124) 60,869,413 8,784,676 - - - - 8,784,676 Acquisition of mineral properties 5 535,714 75,000 - - - - 75,000 Compensation warrants expired - - (2,017) - 2,017 - - Compensation warrants 7 - - 77,287 - - - 77,287 Stock- based compensation - - - 64,337 - - 64,337 Stock options expired 9 - - - (16,050) 16,050 - - Share issue expenses - (1,071,031) - - - - (1,071,031) Balance at March 31, 2024 192,860,144 51,584,381 187,491 586,437 2,280,455 (33,897,751) 20,741,013 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4

Vior Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars) Nine months ended March 31 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities $ $ Net loss (552,988) (1,039,800) Adjustments for: Change in fair value - listed shares 382,213 (10,722) Share-based compensation 55,635 87,474 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 35,991 35,991 Cost of mineral properties abandoned, impaired or written off 24,448 537,806 Accretion - loans and lease liability 10,131 17,218 Recovery of deferred income taxes (394,564) (133,115) (439,134) (505,148) Changes in non-cash working capital items 221 162,671 Sales tax receivable Accounts receivable 5,391 (575,419) Prepaid expenses (175,184) (14,400) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 296,173 254,508 Advance received for exploration work 33,793 - 160,394 (172,640) Cash flows from financing activities (278,740) (677,788) Loans reimbursed (40,000) - Lease liability payment (42,750) (46,534) Private placement 3,750,000 1,133,940 Private placement - flow-through 13,434,800 2,500,000 Deposit received for share issuance - (249,990) Share issue expenses (993,744) (69,754) Cash flows from investing activities 16,108,306 3,267,662 Additions to investments (539,500) (259,250) Investments' maturity 259,250 - Advance paid for exploration expenses 773 (77,879) Acquisition of mineral properties and capitalized exploration costs (974,195) (834,305) Option payments on mineral assets 90,000 50,000 Tax credits and mining rights received 96,507 361,769 (1,067,165) (759,665) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 14,762,401 1,830,209 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning 2,214,511 1,325,421 Cash and cash equivalents - ending 16,976,912 3,155,630 Additional information: Related to investing activities: Tax credit and mining rights receivable applied against mineral properties - 62,935 Additions to mineral properties and exploration expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 34,450 9,808 Acquisition of mineral properties assets by issuing shares 75,000 101,586 Listed shares received for option payment 155,000 - Stock-based compensation included in mineral assets 8,702 18,083 Interest received 51,758 16,335 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 5

Vior Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars) GENERAL INFORMATION AND LIQUIDITY RISK

Vior Inc. (the "Corporation") specializes in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and which is governed by the Quebec Business Corporations Act. The address of the Corporation's registered office is 995 Wellington Street, Suite 240, Montréal, Québec Canada. The Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol VIO, on the OTCQB under the symbol VIORF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol VL51.

The Corporation has not yet determined whether its mineral properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of the amounts shown for mineral properties is dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Corporation to obtain the necessary financing to complete the exploration and development work of its mineral properties, and upon future profitable production or proceeds from the disposal of mining properties.

Although management has taken actions to verify the ownership rights for mineral properties in which the Corporation owns an interest and in accordance with industry standards for the current exploration phase of these properties, these procedures give no assurance to the Corporation as to title. The title to a mineral property may be subject to unrecognized prior agreements and not compliant with regulatory requirements.

As at March 31, 2024, the Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $16,976,912 and a working capital position of $13,466,641. Management of the Corporation believes that it has sufficient funds to pay its ongoing general and administrative expenses, to pursue its budgeted exploration and evaluation expenditures, and to meet its liabilities, obligations and existing commitments for the ensuing twelve-month period. In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, management takes into account all readily available information in its assessment.

To continue the Corporation's exploration and evaluation programs on its properties and its operations beyond March 31, 2024, the Corporation will periodically need to raise additional funds through the issuance of new equity instruments, the exercise of stock options and the search for partners to sign option agreements on certain of its mineral properties. While it has been successful in doing so in the past, there can be no assurance it will be able to do so in the future or that these sources of funding or initiatives will be available to the Corporation or that they will be available on terms that are acceptable to the Corporation.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") were approved by the Board of Directors on May 27, 2024. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation applied in these Financial Statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year. 6

Vior Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS

As at March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents include a cashable GIC with interest payable annually, earning 4.90%, maturing October 17, 2024, and has a maturity value of $576,950. Investments are composed of GICs, non-cashable before the expiry date, and have interest payable annually. Current investments are earning between 4.71% and 5.54% interest, maturing between April 3, 2024, and August 28, 2024, and have a maturity value of $1,434,639. Non-current investments are earning 4.81%, maturing December 22, 2025, and have a maturity value of $285,607.

The balance of unspent flow-through financings under these headings (according to the restrictions imposed by the March 2023, December 2023 and March 2024 financings) represents $14,701,848 as at March 31, 2024. The Corporation is required to expend these funds on eligible Canadian resources exploration expenditures. LISTED SHARES Nine months Variation of listed shares and other investments ended March 31, 2024 Listed shares classified as measured at fair value through profit or loss $ Balance - Beginning of period 818,546 Acquisitions 155,000 Change in fair value (382,213) Balance - End of period 591,333 5. MINERAL PROPERTIES As at Option As at Undivided June 30, Net Tax Impairm- Mach 31, interest 2023 additions payments credits ent 2024 Quebec, Canada % $ $ $ $ $ $ Belleterre Gold n/a Acquisition costs 855,846 170,536 - - (17,570)1 1,008,812 Exploration costs 2,543,102 343,593 - - - 2,886,695 Belleterre Critical 3,398,948 514,129 - - (17,570) 3,895,507 Minerals 100 Acquisition costs 42,309 14,388 - - - 56,697 Exploration costs 210,578 383,861 - - - 594,439 Big Island Lake 100 252,887 398,249 - - - 651,136 Acquisition costs 7,547 4,404 - - - 11,951 Exploration costs 16,812 1,901 - - - 18,713 Foothills 100 24,359 6,305 - - - 30,664 Acquisition costs 42,414 10,817 (46,353) - (6,878)1 - Exploration costs 265,898 40,692 (68,647) - - 237,943 308,312 51,509 (115,000) - (6,878) 237,943 7

Vior Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars) As at Option As at Undivided June 30, Net Tax Impairm- Mach 31, payments interest 2023 additions credits ent 2024 % $ $ $ $ $ $ Ligneris 100 Acquisition costs 298,173 14,433 - - - 312,606 Exploration costs 386,820 10,365 - - - 397,185 Mosseau 100 684,993 24,798 - - - 709,791 Acquisition costs 308,719 2,016 (130,000) - - 180,735 Exploration costs 520,959 11,111 - - - 532,070 Skyfall 100 829,678 13,127 (130,000) - - 712,805 Acquisition costs 76,353 - - - - 76,353 Exploration costs 530,701 - - - - 530,701 Vezza-Noyard 100 607,054 - - - - 607,054 Acquisition costs 2,767 763 - - - 3,530 Exploration costs 78,324 858 - - - 79,182 Others 100 81,091 1,621 - - - 82,712 Acquisition costs 1,172 7,412 - - - 8,584 Exploration costs - 17,947 - - - 17,947 Canada 1,172 25,359 - - - 26,531 Acquisition costs 1,635,300 224,769 (176,353) - - 1,659,268 Exploration costs 4,553,194 810,328 (68,647) - - 5,294,875 Total - Canada 6,188,494 1,035,097 (245,000) - (24,448) 6,954,143 1 - The Corporation impaired partially for the claims that were abandoned. 5.1 Belleterre Project 5.1.1 Option agreement - Blondeau-Guillet Property On August 23, 2023, the Corporation issued 535,714 shares (valued at $75,000) to Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko Mining") to satisfy its second anniversary option agreement payment. 8

Vior Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars) 5.1.2 Option agreement - Les Mines J.A.G. Ltd. ("JAG") On October 18, 2023, the Corporation signed an amended agreement with JAG to extend the option agreement period as follow (modifications in italics): Deadlines Amounts Work Commitment On the execution of the Agreement Cash (completed) $15,000 $300,000 (completed) June 1, 2021 Cash (completed) $60,000 March 31, 2022 - June 1, 2022 Cash (completed) $50,000 $1,700,000 December 31, 2022 Cash (completed) $50,000 June 1, 2023 Cash (completed) $50,000 December 31, 2023 Cash (completed) $75,000 June 1, 2024 Cash $50,000 December 31, 2024 Cash $50,000 March 31, 2025 - June 30, 2026 Cash and/or Share Issuance $2,000,000 - Total: $2,400,000 $2,000,000 Beginning March 31, 2025, the Corporation must pay JAG $25,000 non-reimbursable per quarter, deductible from the last $2,000,000 payment if completed. 5.2 Foothills Project On February 5, 2024, the Corporation executed a definitive option agreement with NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay") whereby NioBay has the option to acquire an 80% undivided interest in the Foothills, subject to all regulatory approvals. The agreement provides for the following terms and schedule: Cash Minimum Work Deadlines Payments Share Payments Commitments 1,250,000 NioBay shares (completed and Regulatory approval $40,000 valued at $75,000) N/A December 31, 2024 $40,000 1,250,000 NioBay shares $400,000 (Firm) $150,0001 in NioBay shares, subject to a December 31, 2025 $60,000 minimum of 1,000,000 NioBay shares $1,100,000 $250,0001 in NioBay shares, subject to a December 31, 2026 $60,000 minimum of 1,000,000 NioBay shares. N/A $500,0001 in NioBay shares, subject to a December 31, 2027 $200,000 minimum of 1,000,000 NioBay shares $2,500,000 Notes: 1 - Installments will be payable in NioBay shares at a price per share equal to a 10-day VWAP, subject to a minimum issue price of $0.055 per NioBay share. NioBay has the right to accelerate the vesting period of this 80% undivided interest by incurring expenditures, making cash payments, and making share-based payments at any time before December 31, 2027. NioBay will act as operator during the option period. The agreement provides that once one party's interest in the Foothills project and/or the joint venture falls below 10%, this interest will be transferred to the other party and converted into a 1.5% NSR on precious and base metals, and a 1.5% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on mineral substances, other than precious or base metals, with a 0.5% net smelter return ("NSR") /0.5% GRR being collectively redeemable for an aggregate amount of $1,500,000. 9