    VIO   CA92762M1068

VIOR INC.

(VIO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:19 2022-11-21 pm EST
0.1050 CAD   +5.00%
Vior Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Vior Provides An Update On Recent Property Transactions with Osisko Mining Inc.
AQ
Vior expands surface gold showing footprint at belleterre and strengthens its exploration team
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vior : Financial Statements - Sep 30, 2022

11/21/2022 | 05:56pm EST
Vior Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three months ended September 30, 2022

The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by Management of

Vior Inc. and have not been reviewed by the auditors

Vior inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

As at

As at

September 30

June 30

Notes

2022

2022

Assets

$

$

Current assets

1,538,388

Cash and cash equivalents

1,325,421

Investments

4

500,000

500,000

Tax credits and mining rights receivable

404,735

404,735

Sales tax receivable

130,310

162,671

Accounts receivable

11,758

8,328

Listed shares

5

775,754

831,508

Prepaid expenses

31,912

29,762

Total current assets

3,392,857

3,262,425

Non-current assets

Mining properties

6

5,869,500

5,610,541

Right-of-use assets

179,927

191,924

Total non-current assets

6,049,427

5,802,465

Total assets

9,442,284

9,064,890

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

207,529

414,266

Deposit received for share issuance

-

249,990

Liability related to the premium on flow-through shares

64,994

133,115

Lease liabilities - current portion

45,307

44,524

Total current liabilities

317,830

841,895

Non-current liabilities

Loans

33,200

31,985

Lease liabilities

142,241

153,866

Total non-current liabilities

175,441

185,851

Total liabilities

493,271

1,027,746

Equity

Share capital

38,554,847

37,495,006

Warrants

220,497

269,389

Stock options

432,557

423,842

Contributed surplus

2,136,887

2,045,791

Deficit

(32,395,775)

(32,196,884)

Total equity

8,949,013

8,037,144

Total liabilities and equity

9,442,284

9,064,890

Subsequent events (note 10)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Vior inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Notes

September 30

2022

2021

Revenues

$

$

Fees charged to partners

-

117

Expenses

Salaries and benefits

84,789

87,825

Professional and consulting fees

39,095

40,053

Regulatory fees

11,014

4,836

Rent and office expenses

11,831

9,108

Communication, conference and investor relations

43,695

93,224

Share-based compensation

7,010

26,896

Travelling

5,778

2,771

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

11,997

11,997

215,209

276,710

Other revenues (charges)

Interests

8,574

2,174

Change in fair value - listed shares

5

(55,754)

(959,800)

Accretion - loans and lease liability

(4,623)

(5,354)

(51,803)

(962,980)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(267,012)

(1,239,573)

Recovery of deferred income taxes

68,121

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(198,891)

(1,239,573)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

83,534,950

72,944,267

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.002)

(0.017)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Vior inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

Number of

Share

Stock

Contributed

shares

outstanding

capital

Warrants

options

surplus

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at June 30, 2021

72,944,267

35,651,223

301,167

332,489

2,045,791

(29,794,097)

8,536,573

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(1,239,573)

(1,239,573)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

35,417

-

-

35,417

Share issue expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at September 30, 2021

72,944,267

35,651,223

301,167

367,906

2,045,791

(31,033,670)

7,332,417

Number of

Share

Stock

Contributed

shares

outstanding

capital

Warrants

options

surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance at June 30, 2022

$

$

$

$

$

$

82,974,749

37,495,006

269,389

423,842

2,045,791

(32,196,884)

8,037,144

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(198,891)

(198,891)

Private placement

8,722,614

1,090,327

43,613

-

-

-

1,133,940

Acquisition of mining properties

40,000

5,200

-

-

-

-

5,200

Warrants expired

-

-

(91,096)

-

91,096

-

-

Stock- based compensation

-

-

-

8,715

-

-

8,175

Share issue expenses

-

(35,686)

(1,409)

-

-

-

(37,095)

Balance at September 30, 2022

91,737,363

38,554,847

220,497

432,557

2,136,887

(32,395,775)

8,949,013

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Vior inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

September 30

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

$

$

Net income (loss)

(198,891)

(1,239,573)

Adjustments for:

Change in fair value - listed shares

55,754

959,800

Share-based compensation

7,010

26,896

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

11,997

11,997

Accretion - loans and lease liability

4,623

5,354

Recovery of deferred income taxes

(68,121)

-

(187,628)

(235,526)

Changes in non-cash working capital items

32,361

(72,850)

Sales tax receivable

Accounts receivable

(3,430)

77,112

Prepaid expenses

(2,150)

836

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(171,793)

(321,748)

(145,012)

(316,650)

(332,640)

(552,176)

Cash flows from financing activities

(14,250)

(14,250)

Lease liability payment

Private placement

1,133,940

-

Deposit received for share issuance

(249,990)

-

Share issue expenses

(37,095)

-

Cash flows from investing activities

832,605

(14,250)

Acquisition of mining properties and capitalized exploration costs

(286,998)

(332,363)

Tax credits and mining rights received

-

2,010

(286,998)

(330,353)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

212,967

(896,779)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning

1,325,421

1,749,922

Cash and cash equivalents - ending

1,538,388

853,143

Additional information:

Related to investing activities:

Tax credit and mining rights receivable applied against mining properties

-

172,323

Additions to mining properties and exploration expenditures included in

accounts payable and accrued liabilities

81,317

116,000

Acquisition of mining assets by issuing shares

5,200

-

Stock-based compensation included in mining assets

1,705

8,521

Interest received

3,733

611

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vior Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 22:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2022 -2,40 M -1,78 M -1,78 M
Net cash 2022 2,43 M 1,80 M 1,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,18 M 6,81 M 6,81 M
EV / Sales 2021 750x
EV / Sales 2022 6 522x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Fedosiewich President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingrid Martin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Claude Saint-Jacques Chairman
Christian Blanchet Operations Manager
Éric Desaulniers Independent Director
