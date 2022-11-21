|
Vior : Financial Statements - Sep 30, 2022
Vior Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three months ended September 30, 2022
The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by Management of
Vior Inc. and have not been reviewed by the auditors
Vior inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
|
Notes
|
2022
|
2022
|
Assets
|
|
$
|
$
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
1,538,388
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,325,421
|
Investments
|
4
|
500,000
|
500,000
|
Tax credits and mining rights receivable
|
|
404,735
|
404,735
|
Sales tax receivable
|
|
130,310
|
162,671
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
11,758
|
8,328
|
Listed shares
|
5
|
775,754
|
831,508
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
31,912
|
29,762
|
Total current assets
|
|
3,392,857
|
3,262,425
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Mining properties
|
6
|
5,869,500
|
5,610,541
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
179,927
|
191,924
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
6,049,427
|
5,802,465
|
Total assets
|
|
9,442,284
|
9,064,890
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
207,529
|
414,266
|
Deposit received for share issuance
|
|
-
|
249,990
|
Liability related to the premium on flow-through shares
|
|
64,994
|
133,115
|
Lease liabilities - current portion
|
|
45,307
|
44,524
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
317,830
|
841,895
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
33,200
|
31,985
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
142,241
|
153,866
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
175,441
|
185,851
|
Total liabilities
|
|
493,271
|
1,027,746
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
38,554,847
|
37,495,006
|
Warrants
|
|
220,497
|
269,389
|
Stock options
|
|
432,557
|
423,842
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
2,136,887
|
2,045,791
|
Deficit
|
|
(32,395,775)
|
(32,196,884)
|
Total equity
|
|
8,949,013
|
8,037,144
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
9,442,284
|
9,064,890
Subsequent events (note 10)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
Vior inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Notes
|
September 30
|
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
$
|
|
|
|
Fees charged to partners
|
|
-
|
117
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
Salaries and benefits
|
|
84,789
|
87,825
|
Professional and consulting fees
|
|
39,095
|
40,053
|
Regulatory fees
|
|
11,014
|
4,836
|
Rent and office expenses
|
|
11,831
|
9,108
|
Communication, conference and investor relations
|
|
43,695
|
93,224
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
7,010
|
26,896
|
Travelling
|
|
5,778
|
2,771
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
|
11,997
|
11,997
|
|
|
215,209
|
276,710
|
Other revenues (charges)
|
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
8,574
|
2,174
|
Change in fair value - listed shares
|
5
|
(55,754)
|
(959,800)
|
Accretion - loans and lease liability
|
|
(4,623)
|
(5,354)
|
|
|
(51,803)
|
(962,980)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
(267,012)
|
(1,239,573)
|
Recovery of deferred income taxes
|
|
68,121
|
-
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
(198,891)
|
(1,239,573)
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
83,534,950
|
72,944,267
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
(0.002)
|
(0.017)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Vior inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
|
|
Number of
|
Share
|
|
Stock
|
Contributed
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
capital
|
Warrants
|
options
|
surplus
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance at June 30, 2021
|
72,944,267
|
35,651,223
|
301,167
|
332,489
|
2,045,791
|
(29,794,097)
|
8,536,573
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,239,573)
|
(1,239,573)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
35,417
|
-
|
-
|
35,417
|
Share issue expenses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance at September 30, 2021
|
72,944,267
|
35,651,223
|
301,167
|
367,906
|
2,045,791
|
(31,033,670)
|
7,332,417
|
|
Number of
|
Share
|
|
Stock
|
Contributed
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
capital
|
Warrants
|
options
|
surplus
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
Balance at June 30, 2022
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
82,974,749
|
37,495,006
|
269,389
|
423,842
|
2,045,791
|
(32,196,884)
|
8,037,144
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(198,891)
|
(198,891)
|
Private placement
|
8,722,614
|
1,090,327
|
43,613
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,133,940
|
Acquisition of mining properties
|
40,000
|
5,200
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,200
|
Warrants expired
|
-
|
-
|
(91,096)
|
-
|
91,096
|
-
|
-
|
Stock- based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,715
|
-
|
-
|
8,175
|
Share issue expenses
|
-
|
(35,686)
|
(1,409)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(37,095)
|
Balance at September 30, 2022
|
91,737,363
|
38,554,847
|
220,497
|
432,557
|
2,136,887
|
(32,395,775)
|
8,949,013
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
Vior inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
September 30
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
$
|
$
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
(198,891)
|
(1,239,573)
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
Change in fair value - listed shares
|
55,754
|
959,800
|
Share-based compensation
|
7,010
|
26,896
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
11,997
|
11,997
|
Accretion - loans and lease liability
|
4,623
|
5,354
|
Recovery of deferred income taxes
|
(68,121)
|
-
|
|
(187,628)
|
(235,526)
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items
|
32,361
|
(72,850)
|
Sales tax receivable
|
Accounts receivable
|
(3,430)
|
77,112
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(2,150)
|
836
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(171,793)
|
(321,748)
|
|
(145,012)
|
(316,650)
|
|
(332,640)
|
(552,176)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
(14,250)
|
(14,250)
|
Lease liability payment
|
Private placement
|
1,133,940
|
-
|
Deposit received for share issuance
|
(249,990)
|
-
|
Share issue expenses
|
(37,095)
|
-
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
832,605
|
(14,250)
|
|
|
Acquisition of mining properties and capitalized exploration costs
|
(286,998)
|
(332,363)
|
Tax credits and mining rights received
|
-
|
2,010
|
|
(286,998)
|
(330,353)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
212,967
|
(896,779)
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning
|
1,325,421
|
1,749,922
|
Cash and cash equivalents - ending
|
1,538,388
|
853,143
|
Additional information:
|
|
|
Related to investing activities:
|
|
|
Tax credit and mining rights receivable applied against mining properties
|
-
|
172,323
|
Additions to mining properties and exploration expenditures included in
|
|
|
accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
81,317
|
116,000
|
Acquisition of mining assets by issuing shares
|
5,200
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation included in mining assets
|
1,705
|
8,521
|
Interest received
|
3,733
|
611
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
