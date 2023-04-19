Advanced search
    VIO   CA92762M1068

VIOR INC.

(VIO)
  Report
2023-04-19
0.1850 CAD   +2.78%
Vior Inc. Invites You to Join Us at The Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt

04/19/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Vior Inc. (TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) (FSE: VL5) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on May 5th and 6th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Vior Inc. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 2:15 pm CET on May 5th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration/.

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, “Following two virtual, and three in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 12 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, mining influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am excited to offer this boutique event once again, exclusive to the junior mining sector.”

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. … www.deutschegoldmesse.com.

About Vior Inc.

Vior Inc. (TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) (FSE: VL5) is a hybrid junior mining exploration company based in Quebec, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore and develop high-quality mineral projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior’s management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects. Vior is rapidly advancing three district-scale projects, which include its flagship Belleterre Gold Project, the Belleterre Lithium Project and its Skyfall Nickel project. More at www.vior.ca.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where top company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

For further information:
Vior Inc.
Mark Fedosiewich
President & CEO
613-898-3052
mfedosiewich@vior.ca
www.vior.ca


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2022 -2,40 M -1,80 M -1,80 M
Net cash 2022 2,43 M 1,81 M 1,81 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,3 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 750x
EV / Sales 2022 6 522x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart VIOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Vior Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Fedosiewich President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingrid Martin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Claude Saint-Jacques Chairman
Christian Blanchet Operations Manager
Éric Desaulniers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIOR INC.80.00%14
BHP GROUP LIMITED2.08%158 729
RIO TINTO PLC-3.26%117 501
GLENCORE PLC-9.85%77 485
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.80%45 356
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.49%42 197
