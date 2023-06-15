Advanced search
    VIO   CA92762M1068

VIOR INC.

(VIO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:24:20 2023-06-15 am EDT
0.1600 CAD   -3.03%
11:05aVior Inc. to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference
NE
06/09Vior Outlines Details Spring/Summer 2023 Exploration Plans
MT
06/09VIOR INC. Provides Update on its Spring/Summer 2023 Field Exploration Programs and Corporate Strategy Across its Three Key Exploration Projects: Belleterre G..
CI
Vior Inc. to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

06/15/2023 | 11:05am EDT
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Vior Inc. (TSXV: VIO) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Management from Vior Inc. will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

Information regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mining exploration corporation based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior’s management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects. Vior is rapidly advancing three district-scale projects in Quebec, which include its flagship Belleterre Gold Project, the Belleterre Critical Minerals Project (Lithium) and its Skyfall Nickel Project.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North is Canada’s only tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference and hosted annually in Quebec City, Canada. THE Event is invitation only and is independently sponsored by the Government of Quebec, and financial and mining communities at large. THE Event is designed to specifically facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through unique Student Sponsorships, She-Co Initiatives, highlighting ESG and equality issues and by providing a platform for some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/

Interested parties please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com

Joanne Jobin
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jchoi@vidconferences.com

Brhett Booker
Associate
VID Media Incorporated
bbooker@vidconferences.com

Financials
Sales 2022 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2022 -2,40 M -1,81 M -1,81 M
Net cash 2022 2,43 M 1,83 M 1,83 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 750x
EV / Sales 2022 6 522x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Fedosiewich President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingrid Martin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Claude Saint-Jacques Chairman
Christian Blanchet Operations Manager
Éric Desaulniers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIOR INC.65.00%13
BHP GROUP LIMITED0.59%158 805
RIO TINTO PLC-7.93%114 129
GLENCORE PLC-14.85%74 134
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-1.35%41 911
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-20.21%39 766
