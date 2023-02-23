Advanced search
VIOR INC.

(VIO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:28:20 2023-02-23 am EST
0.1400 CAD   -3.45%
03:12pVior : MD&A - December 31, 2022
PU
02/22Vior Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/22Vior Announces Stock Option Awards
AQ
Vior : MD&A - December 31, 2022

02/23/2023 | 03:12pm EST
Vior Inc.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Quarterly Highlights

Three and six months ended December 31, 2022

Vior Inc.

Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

Three and six months ended December 31, 2022

The following quarterly report highlights management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Vior Inc. ("Vior" or "the Corporation") and constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Corporation's financial and operating performance for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as well as with the management discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2022. All figures are in Canadian dollars, the functional currency of the Corporation, unless otherwise noted.

Further information regarding the Corporation and its operations are filed electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) in Canada and can be obtained from www.sedar.com.

Technical data provided in the MD&A has been verified by Laurent Eustache, geologist and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

Abbreviation

Period

Q1-2022

July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021

Q2-2022

October 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021

Q2-2022 YTD

July 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021

Q3-2022

January 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022

Q4-2022

April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022

Fiscal 2022

July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022

Q1-2023

July 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022

Q2-2023

October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022

Q2-2023 YTD

July 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022

Q3-2023

January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023

Q4-2023

April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023

Fiscal 2023

July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023

Fiscal 2024

July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024

1. NATURE OF ACTIVITIES

The Corporation, which is governed by the Business Corporations Act (Québec), specializes in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol VIO, on the OTCQB under the symbol VIORF and on Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol VL51.

The Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of quality mining properties in accessible, high-potential regions using advanced exploration techniques. Its mission is to identify and generate quality exploration projects, and to develop them on its own or in partnership in order to enhance the value of its assets. The Corporation holds mining properties in Québec and Nevada through its 100% subsidiary Vior Gold USA, LLC ("Vior USA").

Vior is working to determine if its mining properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. In order to determine whether mining property costs can be recovered and a return on investment earned, many factors are considered, some of which include but are not limited to: the existence of economically recoverable reserves; the Corporation's ability to obtain the necessary financing to continue exploring and developing the properties before entering into commercial production; or the ability to dispose of the property at a significant gain. The Corporation will be required to raise additional funds periodically to continue operations, and while it has been successful in doing so in the past, there can be no assurance it will do so in the future.

2

Vior Inc.

Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

Three and six months ended December 31, 2022

2. OVERALL PERFORMANCE

2.1 Working Capital

Vior has a working capital position of $2,614,275 as at December 31, 2022 ($2,420,530 as at June 30, 2022), that will allow the Corporation to continue its activities for at least the next 12 months.

  1. Private Placements
    In July 2022, the Corporation closed a private placement totaling 8,722,614 units at a price of $0.13 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $1,133,940. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share at a price of $0.21 per share for a period of 30 months. The warrants forming part of the units shall be subject to an accelerated expiry date clause whereby, at any time following the expiry of the four- months and one day hold period, should the trading price of the shares at the close of the market on the Exchange be equal to or exceed $0.35 for 10 consecutive trading days. Related parties participated for $271,440 in the private placement including participation by Osisko Mining inc. ("Osisko") for $249,990.
  2. Outstanding share data

As at

As at

February 22, 2023

December 31, 2022

Number

Number

Common shares

92,469,505

92,469,505

Stock options

7,914,000

5,354,000

Warrants

11,438,893

11,438,893

111,822,398

109,262,398

As at February 22, 2023, the stock options outstanding and exercisable are as follows:

Number of stock

Number of stock

options

options

outstanding

exercisable

Exercise price

Expiry date

$

475,000

475,000

0.10

May 15, 2024

150,000

150,000

0.11

July 7, 2024

1,290,000

1,290,000

0.13

September 25, 2025

194,000

194,000

0.17

February 5, 2026

120,000

120,000

0.22

April 14, 2026

325,000

250,000

0.22

May 19, 2026

150,000

150,000

0.20

August 26, 2026

105,000

35,000

0.19

March 28, 2027

100,000

100,000

0.10

June 20, 2027

1,325,000

1,325,000

0.10

October 10, 2027

120,000

40,000

0.10

October 11, 2027

850,000

850,000

0.10

October 30, 2027

2,710,000

903,333

0.145

February 20, 2028

7,914,000

5,882,333

3

Vior Inc.

Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

Three and six months ended December 31, 2022

As at February 22, 2023, outstanding warrants are as follows:

Number of

Exercise price

Expiry date

warrants

$

2,200,000

0.30

March 22, 2023 - acceleration clause 10 days at $0.30

3,800,000

0.30

March 30, 2023 - acceleration clause 10 days at $0.45

77,586

0.29

December 22, 2023

1,000,000

0.30

June 14, 2024

2,403,807

0.21

January 22, 2025, acceleration clause 10 days at $0.35

1,957,500

0.21

January 29, 2025 - acceleration clause 10 days at $0.35

11,438,893

  1. Strategic investment in Ridgeline
    The Corporation completed a series of strategic investments in Ridgeline Minerals Corporation ("Ridgeline"). Ridgeline is an arm's length corporation whose wholly owned Nevada subsidiary holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in four highly prospective Carlin-type gold exploration projects in the world-class Carlin and Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend of Nevada. Ridgeline aims to further increase the odds of discovery by leveraging its strategic partnership with Envirotech Drilling LLC to significantly reduce direct drilling costs and ensure exploration dollars are maximized during the early phase of the exploration cycle.
    Vior has invested a total of $625,850 in Ridgeline for 3,642,500 shares (average cost of $0.172). As at December 31, 2022, Ridgeline closed at $0.24 on the Exchange for a value of $831,508 (as at June 30, 2022, closed at $0.21 per share for a value of $764,925). Vior recorded a $109,275 favourable change in fair value for Q2-2023 YTD ($1,165,600 unfavourable in Q2-2022 YTD).
  2. Listed shares: Prospector Metals Corp. ("Prospector")
    The Corporation has received a total of 141,666 shares of Prospector valued at $110,750 on the respective issuance dates. As at December 31, 2022, the market price was $0.15 per share on the Exchange for a total value of $21,250 (as at June 30, 2022, closed at $0.47 per share for a value of $66,583). Vior recorded a $45,333 unfavourable change in fair market value for Q2-2023 YTD (favourable of $21,250 in Q2-2022 YTD).

3. EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of interests in mining properties and exploration expenditures are capitalized in the statement of financial position. Following is a table outlining the activities by period and by property:

Q2-2023

Q2-2022

Q2-2023 YTD

Q2-2022 YTD

Belleterre

$

$

$

$

Acquisition and maintenance

50,419

1,771

51,049

2,086

Shares issued

75,000

-

75,000

-

Drilling

15,928

527,336

19,627

546,053

Geology

131,691

91,881

221,571

416,348

Geophysics

8,014

2,749

8,014

2,749

Geochemistry

8,262

79,410

44,102

183,827

Stock-based compensation

2,982

2,013

3,324

4,939

Tax credits

-

(83,267)

-

(239,187)

292,296

621,893

422,687

916,815

4

Vior Inc.

Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

Three and six months ended December 31, 2022

Q2-2023

Q2-2022

Q2-2023 YTD

Q2-2022 YTD

Big Island Lake

$

$

$

$

Acquisition et maintenance

631

3,225

1,412

3,855

Recharge to partner

-

(3,225)

-

(3,855)

Foothills

631

-

1,412

-

Acquisition and maintenance

38

5 518

1,507

6 061

Geology

130

766

561

766

Recharge to partner

-

(6 284)

-

(6 827)

Impairment

(865)

-

(865)

-

Lac Merlin

(697)

-

1,203

-

Stock-based compensation

-

71

71

284

Ligneris

Acquisition and maintenance

5,796

-

5,983

-

Drilling

880

3,738

5,421

6,364

Geology

6,749

7,583

6,976

7,793

Geochemistry

17,597

33,029

17,597

33,029

Stock-based compensation

95

559

190

1,372

Tax credits

(6,789)

(147)

(6,789)

(1,307)

Mosseau

24,328

44,762

29,378

47,251

Acquisition and maintenance

-

6,099

1,473

6,099

Drilling

-

-

-

648

Geology

-

1,471

3,741

2,346

Geochemistry

-

-

649

-

Stock based compensation

-

689

689

2,757

Tax credits

-

(129)

-

(772)

Skyfall

-

8,130

6,552

11,078

Acquisition and maintenance

8,961

-

25,575

894

Shares issued

11,786

-

16,986

-

Geology

45,054

3,559

94,542

4,496

Geophysics

-

-

-

-

Geochemistry

6,814

50,984

23,402

83,495

Stock based compensation

176

1,368

684

3,869

Tax credits

(15,145)

(141)

(15,145)

(14,741)

Vezza-Noyard

57,646

55,770

146,044

78,013

Acquisition and maintenance

-

546

-

546

Other properties in Québec

Disposal

-

(2,599)

-

(2,599)

Tonya, Nevada USA

Acquisition and maintenance

8,233

6,646

34,049

30,746

5

Disclaimer

Vior Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 20:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
