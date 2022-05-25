Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Vior Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIO   CA92762M1068

VIOR INC.

(VIO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/25 03:09:16 pm EDT
0.1550 CAD    0.00%
04:51pVIOR : MD&A - Mar 31, 2022
PU
04/06VIOR : Maiden Drill Program Confirms High-Grade Gold Veins On The Historic Belleterre Mine Trend
PU
04/06VIOR : Maiden Drill Program Confirms High-Grade Gold Veins On The Historic Belleterre Mine Trend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vior : MD&A - Mar 31, 2022

05/25/2022 | 04:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vior Inc.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Quarterly Highlights

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2022

Vior Inc.

Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2022

The following highlights management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Vior Inc. ("Vior" or "the Corporation"), and constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Corporation's financial and operating performance for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as well as with the management discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2021. All figures are in Canadian dollars, the functional currency of the Corporation, unless otherwise noted.

Further information regarding the Corporation and its operations are filed electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) in Canada and can be obtained from www.sedar.com.

Abbreviation

Period

Q1-2021

July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020

Q2-2021

October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020

Q3-2021

January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021

Q3-2021 YTD

July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021

Q4-2021

April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020

Fiscal 2021

July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021

Q1-2022

July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021

Q2-2022

October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021

Q3-2022

January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022

Q3-2022 YTD

July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

Q4-2022

April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

Fiscal 2022

July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022

Fiscal 2023

July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

1. NATURE OF ACTIVITIES

The Corporation, which is governed by the Business Corporations Act (Québec), specializes in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol VIO.

The Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of quality mining properties in accessible, high-potential regions using advanced exploration techniques. Its mission is to identify and generate quality exploration projects, and to develop them on its own or with partners, in order to enhance the value of its assets. The Corporation holds mining properties in Quebec, as well as in Nevada through its 100% owned subsidiary, Vior Gold USA, LLC ("Vior USA").

It has not yet been determined whether its mining properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. In order to determine whether mining property costs can be recovered and a return on investment earned, many factors will be considered, some of which include: the existence of economically recoverable reserves, the Corporation's ability to obtain the necessary financing to continue exploring and developing the properties before entering into commercial production, or the ability to dispose of the property at a significant gain. The Corporation will be required to raise additional funds periodically to continue operations, and while it has been successful in doing so in the past, there can be no assurance it will do so in the future.

2

Vior Inc.

Management's Discussion & Analysis

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2022

2. OVERALL PERFORMANCE

2.1 Working Capital

Vior had a working capital position of $2,103,394 as at March 31, 2022 ($2,588,187 as at June 30, 2021), which will allow the Corporation to continue its activities for at least the next 12 months.

  1. Private Placements
    On October 21, 2021, the Corporation completed a private placement of 5,327,628 flow-through shares at $0.28 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,491,736. Share issue expenses, including the finders' fees of $52,252, totaled $69,428. Directors and officers of the Corporation participated in the flow-through private placement for a total consideration of $222,600 under the same terms as other investors.
    On December 22, 2021, the Corporation completed a private placement of 1,724,519 Quebec flow- through shares at $0.29 per share and 1,253,335 National flow-through shares at $0.24 per share, for total gross proceeds of $800,910. In connection with the private placement, Vior paid total cash finder's fees of $27,007 and issued compensation warrants entitling a finder to acquire 77,586 common shares at a price of $0.29 per share until December 22, 2023. Share issue expenses, including finder's fees totaled $40,430. Directors and officers of the Corporation participated in the flow-through private placement for a total consideration of $100,800 under the same terms as other investors.
  2. Outstanding share data

As at

As at

May 25, 2022

March 31, 2022

Number

Number

Common shares

82,974,749

82,574,749

Stock options

5,234,000

5,234,000

Warrants

13,227,586

13,627,586

101,436,335

101,436,335

Stock options outstanding and exercisable as at May 25, 2022 are as follows:

Number of stock

Number of stock

options

options

outstanding

exercisable

Exercise price

Expiry date

$

150,000

150,000

0.135

January 4, 2023

475,000

475,000

0.10

May 15, 2024

150,000

150,000

0.11

July 7, 2024

1,290,000

860,000

0.13

September 2025

194,000

129,333

0.17

February 5, 2026

120,000

120 000

0.22

April 14, 2026

325,000

250,000

0.22

May 19, 2026

150,000

112,500

0.20

August 24, 2026

105,000

35,000

0.19

March 28, 2027

100,000

100,000

0.10

June 20, 2027

1,325,000

1,325,000

0.10

October 10, 2027

850,000

850,000

0.10

October 30, 2027

5,234,000

4,556,833

3

Vior Inc.

Management's Discussion & Analysis

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2022

Outstanding warrants as at May 25, 2022 are as follows:

Number of

warrants

Exercise price

Expiry date

$

4,650,000

0.15

July 23, 2022

1,500,000

0.12

December 8, 2022

2,200,000

0.30

March 22, 2023 - acceleration clause 10 days at $0,30

3,800,000

0.30

March 30, 2023 - acceleration clause 10 days at $0,45

77,586

0.29

December 22, 2023

1,000,000

0.30

June 14, 2024

13,227,586

From July 1, 2021 to May 25, 2022, 1,725,000 warrants were exercised for $258,750.

  1. Strategic investment in Ridgeline Minerals Corp. ("Ridgeline")
    The Corporation has completed a series of strategic investments in Ridgeline. Ridgeline is an arm's length corporation whose wholly owned Nevada subsidiary holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in four highly prospective Carlin-type gold exploration projects in the world-class Carlin and Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend of Nevada. Ridgeline aims to further increase the odds of discovery by leveraging its strategic partnership with Envirotech Drilling LLC to significantly reduce direct drilling costs and ensure exploration dollars are maximized during the early phase of the exploration cycle.
    Vior has invested a total of $625,850 in Ridgeline for 3,642,500 shares (average cost of $0.172). As at March 31, 2022, Ridgeline closed at $0.345 on the Exchange for a value of $1,256,663 ($2,513,325 as at June 30, 2021). Vior recorded a $1,256,662 unfavourable change in fair value for Q3-2022 YTD ($327,825 favorable in Q3-2021 YTD).
  2. Other listed shares held: Ethos Gold Corp. ("Ethos")
    The Corporation received in total 425,000 shares of Ethos valued at $110,750 on the issuance dates. As at March 31, 2022, the closing market price was $0.19 per share on the Exchange for a total value of $80,750 ($131,750 as at June 30, 2021). The Corporation recorded an unfavorable fair market variation of $51,000 in Q3-2022 YTD (unfavorable of $327,825 in Q3-2021 YTD).
    On April 25, 2022, Ethos changed its name to Prospector Metal Corp. and the shares were consolidated 3 for 1.
  3. COVID's impact on Vior's operations
    Vior was able to complete exploration programs during Q2-2022 TYD, while respecting all Government recommended health prevention measures.

4

Vior Inc.

Management's Discussion & Analysis

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2022

3. EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of interests in mining properties and exploration expenditures are capitalized in the statement of financial position. Following is a table presenting the activities by period and property:

Q3-2022

Q3-2021

Q3-2022 YTD

Q3-2021 YTD

Belleterre

$

$

$

$

Acquisition and maintenance

4,494

200,555

6,580

221,355

Share issuance

-

178,300

-

178,300

Drilling

444,057

(1)

990,110

594

Geology

43,850

44,505

460,198

51,492

Geophysics

10,924

1,900

13,673

2,040

Geochemistry

31,119

257

214,946

257

Stock-based compensation

1,558

6,497

Tax credits

19,242

(15,752)

(219,945)

(18,359)

Belmont

555,244

409,764

1,472,059

435,679

Acquisition et maintenance

-

-

-

11,700

Shares issued

-

-

-

16,380

Big Island Lake

-

-

-

28,080

Acquisition et maintenance

-

-

3,855

-

Geology

-

595

-

893

Recharge to partner

-

(595)

(3,855)

(893)

Foothills

-

-

-

-

Acquisition and maintenance

150

2,212

6,211

2,807

Drilling

-

71

-

69,012

Geology

150

810

916

1,329

Recharge to partner

(300)

(3,093)

(7,127)

(73,148)

Lac Merlin

-

-

-

-

Geology

-

-

-

101

Stock-based compensation

71

213

355

994

Tax credits

-

-

-

(34)

Ligneris

71

213

355

1,061

Acquisition and maintenance

6,179

-

6,179

385

Drilling

3,274

2,420

9,638

13,455

Geology

675

800

8,468

14,206

Geophysics

25,775

-

25,775

310

Geochemistry

25,330

-

58,359

1,890

Stock-based compensation

433

-

1,805

-

Recharge to partner

-

-

-

(25,959)

Tax credits

-

(1,263)

(1,307)

(1,728)

Option payment received in shares

-

-

-

(60,750)

61,666

1,957

108,917

(58,191)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vior Inc. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 20:50:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIOR INC.
04:51pVIOR : MD&A - Mar 31, 2022
PU
04/06VIOR : Maiden Drill Program Confirms High-Grade Gold Veins On The Historic Belleterre Mine..
PU
04/06VIOR : Maiden Drill Program Confirms High-Grade Gold Veins On The Historic Belleterre Mine..
PU
04/06Vior Inc. Announces Results of its Phase I Drill Program at its District-Scale Belleter..
CI
03/03Vior Inc. Begins Phase II Drill Program At Belleterre Gold Project
CI
03/03VIOR : Begins Phase II Drill Program At Belleterre Gold Project
PU
02/25Vior Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December..
CI
01/31Vior continues to sample high-grade gold at belleterre, up to 175 gt au in surface samp..
AQ
01/28VIOR : Continues To Sample High-Grade Gold At Belleterre - Up To 175 G/T Au In Surface Sam..
PU
01/28Vior Inc. Continues to Sample High-Grade Gold At Belleterre Up to 175 G/T Au in Surface..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 0,46 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net cash 2021 2,42 M 1,88 M 1,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,8 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales 2021 750x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart VIOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Vior Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Fedosiewich President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingrid Martin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Claude Saint-Jacques Chairman
Christian Blanchet Operations Manager
Éric Desaulniers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIOR INC.-26.19%10
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.18%171 019
RIO TINTO PLC13.27%115 562
GLENCORE PLC38.53%84 873
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.18%55 094
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)51.85%38 516