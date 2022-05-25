Vior : MD&A - Mar 31, 2022

The following highlights management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Vior Inc. ("Vior" or "the Corporation"), and constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Corporation's financial and operating performance for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as well as with the management discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2021. All figures are in Canadian dollars, the functional currency of the Corporation, unless otherwise noted.
Further information regarding the Corporation and its operations are filed electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) in Canada and can be obtained from www.sedar.com.
1. NATURE OF ACTIVITIES
The Corporation, which is governed by the Business Corporations Act (Québec), specializes in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol VIO.
The Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of quality mining properties in accessible, high-potential regions using advanced exploration techniques. Its mission is to identify and generate quality exploration projects, and to develop them on its own or with partners, in order to enhance the value of its assets. The Corporation holds mining properties in Quebec, as well as in Nevada through its 100% owned subsidiary, Vior Gold USA, LLC ("Vior USA").
It has not yet been determined whether its mining properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. In order to determine whether mining property costs can be recovered and a return on investment earned, many factors will be considered, some of which include: the existence of economically recoverable reserves, the Corporation's ability to obtain the necessary financing to continue exploring and developing the properties before entering into commercial production, or the ability to dispose of the property at a significant gain. The Corporation will be required to raise additional funds periodically to continue operations, and while it has been successful in doing so in the past, there can be no assurance it will do so in the future.
2. OVERALL PERFORMANCE
2.1 Working Capital
Vior had a working capital position of $2,103,394 as at March 31, 2022 ($2,588,187 as at June 30, 2021), which will allow the Corporation to continue its activities for at least the next 12 months.
Private Placements
On October 21, 2021, the Corporation completed a private placement of 5,327,628 flow-through shares at $0.28 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,491,736. Share issue expenses, including the finders' fees of $52,252, totaled $69,428. Directors and officers of the Corporation participated in the flow-through private placement for a total consideration of $222,600 under the same terms as other investors.
On December 22, 2021, the Corporation completed a private placement of 1,724,519 Quebec flow- through shares at $0.29 per share and 1,253,335 National flow-through shares at $0.24 per share, for total gross proceeds of $800,910. In connection with the private placement, Vior paid total cash finder's fees of $27,007 and issued compensation warrants entitling a finder to acquire 77,586 common shares at a price of $0.29 per share until December 22, 2023. Share issue expenses, including finder's fees totaled $40,430. Directors and officers of the Corporation participated in the flow-through private placement for a total consideration of $100,800 under the same terms as other investors.
Outstanding share data
As at
As at
May 25, 2022
March 31, 2022
Number
Number
Common shares
82,974,749
82,574,749
Stock options
5,234,000
5,234,000
Warrants
13,227,586
13,627,586
101,436,335
101,436,335
Stock options outstanding and exercisable as at May 25, 2022 are as follows:
Number of stock
Number of stock
options
options
outstanding
exercisable
Exercise price
Expiry date
$
150,000
150,000
0.135
January 4, 2023
475,000
475,000
0.10
May 15, 2024
150,000
150,000
0.11
July 7, 2024
1,290,000
860,000
0.13
September 2025
194,000
129,333
0.17
February 5, 2026
120,000
120 000
0.22
April 14, 2026
325,000
250,000
0.22
May 19, 2026
150,000
112,500
0.20
August 24, 2026
105,000
35,000
0.19
March 28, 2027
100,000
100,000
0.10
June 20, 2027
1,325,000
1,325,000
0.10
October 10, 2027
850,000
850,000
0.10
October 30, 2027
5,234,000
4,556,833
Outstanding warrants as at May 25, 2022 are as follows:
Number of
warrants
Exercise price
Expiry date
$
4,650,000
0.15
July 23, 2022
1,500,000
0.12
December 8, 2022
2,200,000
0.30
March 22, 2023 - acceleration clause 10 days at $0,30
3,800,000
0.30
March 30, 2023 - acceleration clause 10 days at $0,45
77,586
0.29
December 22, 2023
1,000,000
0.30
June 14, 2024
13,227,586
From July 1, 2021 to May 25, 2022, 1,725,000 warrants were exercised for $258,750.
Strategic investment in Ridgeline Minerals Corp. ("Ridgeline")
The Corporation has completed a series of strategic investments in Ridgeline. Ridgeline is an arm's length corporation whose wholly owned Nevada subsidiary holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in four highly prospective Carlin-type gold exploration projects in the world-class Carlin and Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend of Nevada. Ridgeline aims to further increase the odds of discovery by leveraging its strategic partnership with Envirotech Drilling LLC to significantly reduce direct drilling costs and ensure exploration dollars are maximized during the early phase of the exploration cycle.
Vior has invested a total of $625,850 in Ridgeline for 3,642,500 shares (average cost of $0.172). As at March 31, 2022, Ridgeline closed at $0.345 on the Exchange for a value of $1,256,663 ($2,513,325 as at June 30, 2021). Vior recorded a $1,256,662 unfavourable change in fair value for Q3-2022 YTD ($327,825 favorable in Q3-2021 YTD).
Other listed shares held: Ethos Gold Corp. ("Ethos")
The Corporation received in total 425,000 shares of Ethos valued at $110,750 on the issuance dates. As at March 31, 2022, the closing market price was $0.19 per share on the Exchange for a total value of $80,750 ($131,750 as at June 30, 2021). The Corporation recorded an unfavorable fair market variation of $51,000 in Q3-2022 YTD (unfavorable of $327,825 in Q3-2021 YTD).
On April 25, 2022, Ethos changed its name to Prospector Metal Corp. and the shares were consolidated 3 for 1.
COVID's impact on Vior's operations
Vior was able to complete exploration programs during Q2-2022 TYD, while respecting all Government recommended health prevention measures.
3. EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of interests in mining properties and exploration expenditures are capitalized in the statement of financial position. Following is a table presenting the activities by period and property:
Q3-2022
Q3-2021
Q3-2022 YTD
Q3-2021 YTD
Belleterre
$
$
$
$
Acquisition and maintenance
4,494
200,555
6,580
221,355
Share issuance
-
178,300
-
178,300
Drilling
444,057
(1)
990,110
594
Geology
43,850
44,505
460,198
51,492
Geophysics
10,924
1,900
13,673
2,040
Geochemistry
31,119
257
214,946
257
Stock-based compensation
1,558
6,497
Tax credits
19,242
(15,752)
(219,945)
(18,359)
Belmont
555,244
409,764
1,472,059
435,679
Acquisition et maintenance
-
-
-
11,700
Shares issued
-
-
-
16,380
Big Island Lake
-
-
-
28,080
Acquisition et maintenance
-
-
3,855
-
Geology
-
595
-
893
Recharge to partner
-
(595)
(3,855)
(893)
Foothills
-
-
-
-
Acquisition and maintenance
150
2,212
6,211
2,807
Drilling
-
71
-
69,012
Geology
150
810
916
1,329
Recharge to partner
(300)
(3,093)
(7,127)
(73,148)
Lac Merlin
-
-
-
-
Geology
-
-
-
101
Stock-based compensation
71
213
355
994
Tax credits
-
-
-
(34)
Ligneris
71
213
355
1,061
Acquisition and maintenance
6,179
-
6,179
385
Drilling
3,274
2,420
9,638
13,455
Geology
675
800
8,468
14,206
Geophysics
25,775
-
25,775
310
Geochemistry
25,330
-
58,359
1,890
Stock-based compensation
433
-
1,805
-
Recharge to partner
-
-
-
(25,959)
Tax credits
-
(1,263)
(1,307)
(1,728)
Option payment received in shares
-
-
-
(60,750)
61,666
1,957
108,917
(58,191)
5
