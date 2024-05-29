Vior Inc.

Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024

The brokers received an aggregate cash commission of $735,353 and were issued an aggregate of 3,360,300 compensation warrants, each exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.21 per common share for a period of 24 months. Share issue expenses, including the compensation warrants, totaled $1,207,837. Directors subscribed for $91,250 Hard Units under the same terms as other investors.

b) Conversion of Subscription Receipts

All subscription receipts were acquired by Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko Mining"). If the escrow release conditions are satisfied on or prior to June 30, 2024, each subscription receipt will automatically convert into one Hard Unit. The gross proceeds from the sale of the subscription receipts have been placed into escrow ("Escrowed Funds") and will only be released to the Corporation upon the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions, including, among other things (i) the Corporation obtaining the requisite approval of its shareholders and the Exchange to authorize Osisko Mining to become a control person (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) of the Corporation upon the conversion of the subscription receipts, (ii) the Corporation and Osisko Mining entering into the Amended Investor Right Agreement ('Amended IRA"), and (iii) the Corporation and Osisko Mining entering into the Royalty Option Agreement. If the escrow release conditions are not satisfied on or prior June 30, 2024, then the Escrowed Funds together with any accrued interest earned thereon will be returned to Osisko Mining and the subscription receipts will be cancelled. The Corporation has scheduled a special meeting of its shareholders for June 7, 2024

c) Investor Rights Agreement

On March 22, 2021, the Corporation and Osisko Mining entered into an investor rights agreement ("Original IRA") pursuant to which, among other things, Osisko Mining was granted: (i) the right to nominate a representative to the board of directors of the Corporation; (ii) the right to participate in future equity financings of the Corporation (as defined in the Original IRA); and (iii) certain other rights as described in the Original IRA. As an Escrow Release Condition, the Corporation and Osisko Mining will enter into an Amended IRA pursuant to which Osisko Mining will be granted the right to nominate an additional representative to the board of directors of the Corporation. Moreover, it is anticipated that the rights granted under the Original IRA will be maintained under the Amended IRA.

d) Royalty Option Agreement

The Corporation and Osisko Mining entered into a binding term sheet on March 20, 2024 granting Osisko Mining an option to acquire a royalty in exchange for cash consideration of $250,000, which option shall provide Osisko Mining with an exclusive right, exercisable for a period of five years following the effective date (subject to acceleration in the case that the Corporation publishes a milestone resource report on the Belleterre Gold Project), at an exercise price of $5.0 million in cash to, among other things, acquire the following exclusive royalty rights and privileges: (i) a 2.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Belleterre Gold Project (subject to a 3.0% limit on all royalties); and (ii) a right in favour of Osisko Mining to cause the Corporation to fully exercise all buy-back rights associated with existing royalties on the Belleterre Gold Project and subsequently re-grant or transfer such royalties to Osisko Mining, with such buy-back being funded by Osisko Mining. The parties are expected to enter into a definitive royalty option agreement shortly following the special meeting of the Corporation's shareholders on June 7, 2024, which is expected to occur concurrent with the conversion of the Subscription Receipts (the "Royalty Option Agreement"). The conclusion of this Royalty Option Agreement is subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals as well as minority shareholder approval.