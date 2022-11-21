Advanced search
    VIO   CA92762M1068

VIOR INC.

(VIO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:19 2022-11-21 pm EST
0.1050 CAD   +5.00%
Vior : MD&A - Sep 30, 2022

11/21/2022 | 05:56pm EST
Vior Inc.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Quarterly Highlights

Three months ended September 30, 2022

The following quarterly highlights management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Vior Inc. ("Vior" or "the Corporation") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Corporation's financial and operating performance for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at September 30, 2022, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as well as with the management discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2022. All figures are in Canadian dollars, the functional currency of the Corporation, unless otherwise noted.

Further information regarding the Corporation and its operations are filed electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) in Canada and can be obtained from www.sedar.com.

Technical data provided in the MD&A has been verified by Laurent Eustache, geologist and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

Abbreviation

Period

Q1-2022

July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021

Q2-2022

October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021

Q3-2022

January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022

Q4-2022

April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

Fiscal 2022

July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022

Q1-2023

July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022

Q2-2023

October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022

Q3-2023

January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023

Q4-2023

April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023

Fiscal 2023

July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

Fiscal 2024

July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024

1. NATURE OF ACTIVITIES

The Corporation, which is governed by the Business Corporations Act (Québec), specializes in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol VIO.

The Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of quality mining properties in accessible, high-potential regions using advanced exploration techniques. Its mission is to identify and generate quality exploration projects, and to develop them on its own or in partnership in order to enhance the value of its assets. The Corporation holds mining properties in Québec as well as in Nevada through its 100% subsidiary Vior Gold USA, LLC ("Vior USA").

It has not yet been determined whether its mining properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. In order to determine whether mining property costs can be recovered and a return on investment earned, many factors will be considered, some of which include: the existence of economically recoverable reserves, the Corporation's ability to obtain the necessary financing to continue exploring and developing the properties before entering into commercial production, or the ability to dispose of the property at a significant gain. The Corporation will be required to raise additional funds periodically to continue operations, and while it has been successful in doing so in the past, there can be no assurance it will do so in the future.

2

2. OVERALL PERFORMANCE

2.1 Working Capital

Vior has a working capital position of $3,075,027 as at September 30, 2022 ($2,420,530 as at June 30, 2022), which will allow the Corporation to continue its activities for at least the next 12 months.

  1. Private Placements
    In July 2022, the Corporation closed a private placement totaling 8,722,614 units at a price of $0.13°per unit, for total gross proceeds of $1,133,940. Each unit consists of one share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share at a price of $0.21 per share for a period of 30 months. The warrants forming part of the units shall be subject to an accelerated expiry date clause whereby, at any time following the expiry of the four-months and one day hold period, should the trading price of the shares at the close of the market on the Exchange be equal to or exceed $0.35 for 10 consecutive trading days. Related parties participated for $271,440 in the private placement including the participation of Osisko Mining inc. ("Osisko") participation for $249,990.
  2. Outstanding share data

As at

As at

November 18, 2022

September 30, 2022

Number

Number

Common shares

92,469,505

91,737,363

Stock options

5,354,000

5,234,000

Warrants

12,938,893

12,938,893

110,762,398

109,910,256

As at November 18, 2022, the stock options outstanding and exercisable are as follows:

Number of stock

Number of stock

options

options

outstanding

exercisable

Exercise price

Expiry date

$

150,000

150,000

0.135

January 4, 2023

475,000

475,000

0.10

May 15, 2024

150,000

150,000

0.11

July 7, 2024

1,290,000

1,290,000

0.13

September 25, 2025

194,000

129,333

0.17

February 5, 2026

120,000

120,000

0.22

April 14, 2026

325,000

250,000

0.22

May 19, 2026

150,000

150,000

0.20

August 26, 2026

105,000

35,000

0.19

March 28, 2027

100,000

100,000

0.10

June 20, 2027

1,325,000

1,325,000

0.10

October 10, 2027

120,000

40,000

0.10

October 11, 2027

850,000

850,000

0.10

October 30, 2027

5,354,000

5,064,333

3

As at November 18, 2022, outstanding warrants are as follows:

Number of

warrants

Exercise price

Expiry date

$

1,500,000

0.12

December 8, 2022

2,200,000

0.30

March 22, 2023 - acceleration clause 10 days at $0.30

3,800,000

0.30

March 30, 2023 - acceleration clause 10 days at $0.45

77,586

0.29

December 22, 2023

1,000,000

0.30

June 14, 2024

2,403,807

0.21

January 22, 2025, acceleration clause 10 days at $0.35

1,957,500

0.21

January 29, 2025 - acceleration clause 10 days at $0.35

12,938,893

  1. Strategic investment in Ridgeline
    The Corporation completed a series of strategic investments in Ridgeline Minerals Corporation ("Ridgeline"). Ridgeline is an arm's length corporation whose wholly owned Nevada subsidiary holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in four highly prospective Carlin-type gold exploration projects in the world-class Carlin and Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend of Nevada. Ridgeline aims to further increase the odds of discovery by leveraging its strategic partnership with Envirotech Drilling LLC to significantly reduce direct drilling costs and ensure exploration dollars are maximized during the early phase of the exploration cycle.
    Vior has invested a total of $625,850 in Ridgeline for 3,642,500 shares (average cost of $0.172). As at September 30, 2022, Ridgeline closed at $0.43 on the Exchange for a value of $1,566,275 (as at June 30, 2022, closed at $0.21 per share for a value of $764,925). Vior recorded a $18,212 unfavourable change in fair value for Q1-2023 ($947,050 unfavorable in Q1-2022).
  2. Listed shares: Prospector Metals Corp. ("Prospector")
    The Corporation has received a total of 141,666 shares of Prospector valued at $110,750 on the respective issuance dates. As at September 30, 2022, the market price was $0.205 per share on the Exchange for a total value of $29,041 (as at June 30, 2022, closed at $0.47 per share for a value of $66,583). Vior recorded a $12,750 unfavorable change in fair market value for Q1-2023 (unfavorable of $12,750 in Q1-2022).

4

3. EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of interests in mining properties and exploration expenditures are capitalized in the statement of financial position. Following is a table presenting the activities by period by property:

Q1-2023

Q1-2022

Belleterre

$

$

Acquisition and maintenance

630

315

Drilling

3,699

18,717

Geology

89,880

324,467

Geochemistry

35,840

104,417

Stock-based compensation

342

2,926

Tax credits

-

(155,920)

Big Island Lake

130,391

294,922

Acquisition et maintenance

781

630

Recharge to partner

-

(630)

Foothills

781

-

Acquisition and maintenance

1,469

543

Geology

431

-

Recharge to partner

-

(543)

Lac Merlin

1,900

-

Stock-based compensation

71

213

Ligneris

71

213

Acquisition and maintenance

187

-

Drilling

4,541

2,626

Geology

227

210

Stock-based compensation

95

813

Tax credits

-

(1,160)

Mosseau

5,050

2,489

Acquisition and maintenance

1,473

-

Drilling

-

648

Geology

3,741

875

Geochemistry

649

-

Stock based compensation

689

2,068

Tax credits

-

(643)

Skyfall

6,552

2,948

Acquisition and maintenance

16,614

894

Shares issued

5,200

-

Geology

49,488

937

Geophysics

-

-

Geochemistry

16,588

32,511

Stock based compensation

508

2,501

Tax credits

-

(14,600)

88,398

22,243

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vior Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 22:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
