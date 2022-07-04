Vior : Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

|
Vior Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and nine months ended March 31, 2022
The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by Management of
Vior Inc. and have not been reviewed by the external auditor
Vior Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
|
March 31
|
June 30
|
|
Notes
|
2022
|
2021
|
Assets
|
|
$
|
$
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
1,500,637
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,749,922
|
Investments
|
|
700,000
|
700,000
|
Tax credits and mining rights receivable
|
|
661,775
|
427,020
|
Sales tax receivable
|
|
81,597
|
82,368
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
10,068
|
84,051
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
50,373
|
22,917
|
Total current assets
|
|
3,004,450
|
3,066,278
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Listed shares
|
3
|
1,337,413
|
2,645,075
|
Advance paid for exploration work
|
|
50,000
|
-
|
Mining properties
|
4
|
5,083,346
|
3,335,296
|
Right-of use assets
|
5
|
203,921
|
-
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
6,674,680
|
5,980,371
|
Total assets
|
|
9,679,130
|
9,046,649
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
548,377
|
478,091
|
Liability related to the premium on flow-through shares
|
|
308,925
|
-
|
Lease liabilities - current portion
|
7
|
43,754
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
901,056
|
478,091
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
6
|
30,815
|
31,985
|
Lease liabilities
|
7
|
165,290
|
-
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
196,105
|
31,985
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,097,161
|
510,076
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
37,457,373
|
35,651,223
|
Warrants
|
|
277,225
|
301,167
|
Stock options
|
|
411,015
|
332,489
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
2,045,791
|
2,045,791
|
Deficit
|
|
(31,609,435)
|
(29,794,097)
|
Total equity
|
|
8,581,969
|
8,536,573
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
9,679,130
|
9,046,649
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
Vior Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(in Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
Notes
|
March 31
|
March 31
|
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fees charged to partners
|
|
85
|
1,800
|
1,221
|
15,931
|
Interests
|
|
2,197
|
904
|
6,349
|
2,692
|
|
|
2,282
|
2,704
|
7,570
|
18,623
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and benefits
|
|
91,189
|
55,226
|
258,761
|
140,118
|
Professional and consulting fees
|
|
40,412
|
50,513
|
110,396
|
161,766
|
Regulatory fees
|
|
26,412
|
17,522
|
49,626
|
37,511
|
Rent and office expenses
|
|
16,820
|
13,591
|
35,433
|
32,498
|
Communication, conference and investor
|
|
|
|
|
|
relations
|
|
76,007
|
43,468
|
221,219
|
98,268
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
16,502
|
18,348
|
61,421
|
60,722
|
Travelling
|
|
2,650
|
3,318
|
10,448
|
5,198
|
Search for mining properties
|
|
94
|
-
|
8,889
|
3,674
|
Depreciation
|
5
|
11,997
|
-
|
35,991
|
-
|
Other revenues (charges)
|
|
282,083
|
201,986
|
792,184
|
539,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value - listed shares
|
3
|
(163,312)
|
(304,150)
|
(1,307,662)
|
318,575
|
Financing fees
|
|
(4,907)
|
(845)
|
(15,484)
|
(2,444)
|
|
|
(168,219)
|
(304 995)
|
(1,323,146)
|
316 131
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(448,020)
|
(504,277)
|
(2,107,760)
|
(205,001)
|
Recovery of deferred income taxes
|
|
138,002
|
-
|
292,422
|
-
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
|
(310,018)
|
(504,277)
|
(1,815,338)
|
(205,001)
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
|
81,576,971
|
59,550,489
|
77,258,156
|
57,297,625
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|
(0.00)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.00)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
Vior Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(in Canadian dollars)
|
|
Number of
|
Share
|
|
Stock
|
Contributed
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
capital
|
Warrants
|
options
|
surplus
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
Balance as at June 30, 2020
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
44,259,267
|
31,631,819
|
193,394
|
308,277
|
1,845,539
|
(30,259,086)
|
3,719,943
|
Net loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(205,001)
|
(205,001)
|
Private placement
|
25,500,000
|
3,397,526
|
352,474
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,750,000
|
Acquisition of mining properties
|
1,410,000
|
261,800
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
261,800
|
Warrants exercised
|
125,000
|
21,318
|
(2,568)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18,750
|
Warrants expired
|
-
|
-
|
(141,462)
|
-
|
141,462
|
-
|
-
|
Stock options exercised
|
400,000
|
67,688
|
-
|
(27,688)
|
-
|
-
|
40,000
|
Stock options granted
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
76,020
|
-
|
-
|
76,020
|
Stock options expired
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(58,790)
|
58,790
|
-
|
-
|
Share issue expenses
|
-
|
(146,844)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(146,844)
|
Balance as at March 31, 2021
|
71,694,267
|
35,233,307
|
401,838
|
297,819
|
2,045,791
|
(30,464,087)
|
7,514,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Share
|
|
Stock
|
Contributed
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
capital
|
Warrants
|
options
|
surplus
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
Balance at June 30, 2021
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
72,944,267
|
35,651,223
|
301,167
|
332,489
|
2,045,791
|
(29,794,097)
|
8,536,573
|
Net loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,815,338)
|
(1,815,338)
|
Flow-through private placements (note 8)
|
8,305,482
|
2,292,646
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,292,646
|
Less: premium
|
-
|
(631,550)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(631,550)
|
|
8,305,482
|
1,661,096
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,661,096
|
Warrants exercised
|
1,325,000
|
224,709
|
(25,959)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
198,750
|
Compensation warrants (note 9)
|
-
|
-
|
2,017
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,017
|
Stock options granted (note 10)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
78,526
|
-
|
-
|
78,526
|
Share issue expenses
|
-
|
(79,655)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(79,655)
|
Balance at March 31, 2022
|
82,574,749
|
37,457,373
|
277,225
|
411,015
|
2,045,791
|
(31,609,435)
|
8,581,969
Vior Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in Canadian dollars)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
March 31
|
Cash flow from:
|
2022
|
2021
|
$
|
$
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
Net loss
|
(1,815,338)
|
(205,001)
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
Change in fair value - listed shares
|
1,307,662
|
(318,575)
|
Share-based compensation
|
61,421
|
60,722
|
Deferred government grant
|
(4,772)
|
(8,730)
|
Depreciation
|
35,991
|
-
|
Financing fees
|
15,484
|
2,444
|
Recovery of deferred income taxes
|
(292,422)
|
-
|
Changes in items of working capital
|
(691,974)
|
(469,140)
|
|
|
Sales tax receivable
|
771
|
(30,517)
|
Accounts receivable
|
73,983
|
(39,909)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(27,456)
|
(1,070)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
93,089
|
142,910
|
|
140,387
|
71,414
|
Financing activities
|
(551,587)
|
(397,726)
|
|
|
Principal repayment - lease liabilities
|
(42,750)
|
-
|
Private placement
|
-
|
3,750,000
|
Private placement - flow-through
|
2,292,646
|
-
|
Share issue expenses
|
(107,841)
|
(146,844)
|
Warrants exercised
|
198,750
|
18,750
|
Stock options exercised
|
-
|
40,000
|
Investing activities
|
2,340,805
|
3,661,906
|
|
|
Advance paid for exploration work
|
(50,000)
|
-
|
Acquisition of mining properties and capitalized exploration costs
|
(1,990,513)
|
(1,076,616)
|
Tax credits and mining rights received
|
2,010
|
12,315
|
|
(2,038,503)
|
(1,064,301)
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(249,285)
|
2,199,879
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning
|
1,749,922
|
938,000
|
Cash and cash equivalents - ending
|
1,500,637
|
3,137,879
|
Additional information:
|
|
|
Related to investing activities:
|
|
|
Tax credit and mining rights receivable applied against mining properties
|
236,765
|
211,680
|
Additions to mining properties and exploration expenditures included in
|
|
|
accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
317,157
|
54,265
|
Acquisition of mining assets by issuing shares
|
-
|
261,800
|
Stock-based compensation included in mining assets
|
17,105
|
15,298
|
Interest received
|
1,695
|
2,692
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
