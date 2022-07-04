Log in
    VIO   CA92762M1068

VIOR INC.

(VIO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:14 2022-07-04 pm EDT
0.1350 CAD   -3.57%
Vior : Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

07/04/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
Vior Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2022

The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by Management of

Vior Inc. and have not been reviewed by the external auditor

Vior Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in Canadian dollars)

As at

As at

March 31

June 30

Notes

2022

2021

Assets

$

$

Current assets

1,500,637

Cash and cash equivalents

1,749,922

Investments

700,000

700,000

Tax credits and mining rights receivable

661,775

427,020

Sales tax receivable

81,597

82,368

Accounts receivable

10,068

84,051

Prepaid expenses

50,373

22,917

Total current assets

3,004,450

3,066,278

Non-current assets

Listed shares

3

1,337,413

2,645,075

Advance paid for exploration work

50,000

-

Mining properties

4

5,083,346

3,335,296

Right-of use assets

5

203,921

-

Total non-current assets

6,674,680

5,980,371

Total assets

9,679,130

9,046,649

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

548,377

478,091

Liability related to the premium on flow-through shares

308,925

-

Lease liabilities - current portion

7

43,754

-

Total current liabilities

901,056

478,091

Non-current liabilities

Loans

6

30,815

31,985

Lease liabilities

7

165,290

-

Total non-current liabilities

196,105

31,985

Total liabilities

1,097,161

510,076

Equity

Share capital

37,457,373

35,651,223

Warrants

277,225

301,167

Stock options

411,015

332,489

Contributed surplus

2,045,791

2,045,791

Deficit

(31,609,435)

(29,794,097)

Total equity

8,581,969

8,536,573

Total liabilities and equity

9,679,130

9,046,649

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

Vior Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Notes

March 31

March 31

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

$

$

$

$

Fees charged to partners

85

1,800

1,221

15,931

Interests

2,197

904

6,349

2,692

2,282

2,704

7,570

18,623

Expenses

Salaries and benefits

91,189

55,226

258,761

140,118

Professional and consulting fees

40,412

50,513

110,396

161,766

Regulatory fees

26,412

17,522

49,626

37,511

Rent and office expenses

16,820

13,591

35,433

32,498

Communication, conference and investor

relations

76,007

43,468

221,219

98,268

Share-based compensation

16,502

18,348

61,421

60,722

Travelling

2,650

3,318

10,448

5,198

Search for mining properties

94

-

8,889

3,674

Depreciation

5

11,997

-

35,991

-

Other revenues (charges)

282,083

201,986

792,184

539,755

Change in fair value - listed shares

3

(163,312)

(304,150)

(1,307,662)

318,575

Financing fees

(4,907)

(845)

(15,484)

(2,444)

(168,219)

(304 995)

(1,323,146)

316 131

Loss before income taxes

(448,020)

(504,277)

(2,107,760)

(205,001)

Recovery of deferred income taxes

138,002

-

292,422

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(310,018)

(504,277)

(1,815,338)

(205,001)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

81,576,971

59,550,489

77,258,156

57,297,625

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.00)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Vior Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in Canadian dollars)

Number of

Share

Stock

Contributed

shares

outstanding

capital

Warrants

options

surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance as at June 30, 2020

$

$

$

$

$

$

44,259,267

31,631,819

193,394

308,277

1,845,539

(30,259,086)

3,719,943

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(205,001)

(205,001)

Private placement

25,500,000

3,397,526

352,474

-

-

-

3,750,000

Acquisition of mining properties

1,410,000

261,800

-

-

-

-

261,800

Warrants exercised

125,000

21,318

(2,568)

-

-

-

18,750

Warrants expired

-

-

(141,462)

-

141,462

-

-

Stock options exercised

400,000

67,688

-

(27,688)

-

-

40,000

Stock options granted

-

-

-

76,020

-

-

76,020

Stock options expired

-

-

-

(58,790)

58,790

-

-

Share issue expenses

-

(146,844)

-

-

-

-

(146,844)

Balance as at March 31, 2021

71,694,267

35,233,307

401,838

297,819

2,045,791

(30,464,087)

7,514,668

Number of

Share

Stock

Contributed

shares

outstanding

capital

Warrants

options

surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance at June 30, 2021

$

$

$

$

$

$

72,944,267

35,651,223

301,167

332,489

2,045,791

(29,794,097)

8,536,573

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(1,815,338)

(1,815,338)

Flow-through private placements (note 8)

8,305,482

2,292,646

-

-

-

-

2,292,646

Less: premium

-

(631,550)

-

-

-

-

(631,550)

8,305,482

1,661,096

-

-

-

-

1,661,096

Warrants exercised

1,325,000

224,709

(25,959)

-

-

-

198,750

Compensation warrants (note 9)

-

-

2,017

-

-

-

2,017

Stock options granted (note 10)

-

-

-

78,526

-

-

78,526

Share issue expenses

-

(79,655)

-

-

-

-

(79,655)

Balance at March 31, 2022

82,574,749

37,457,373

277,225

411,015

2,045,791

(31,609,435)

8,581,969

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 4

Vior Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in Canadian dollars)

Nine months ended

March 31

Cash flow from:

2022

2021

$

$

Operating activities

Net loss

(1,815,338)

(205,001)

Adjustments for:

Change in fair value - listed shares

1,307,662

(318,575)

Share-based compensation

61,421

60,722

Deferred government grant

(4,772)

(8,730)

Depreciation

35,991

-

Financing fees

15,484

2,444

Recovery of deferred income taxes

(292,422)

-

Changes in items of working capital

(691,974)

(469,140)

Sales tax receivable

771

(30,517)

Accounts receivable

73,983

(39,909)

Prepaid expenses

(27,456)

(1,070)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

93,089

142,910

140,387

71,414

Financing activities

(551,587)

(397,726)

Principal repayment - lease liabilities

(42,750)

-

Private placement

-

3,750,000

Private placement - flow-through

2,292,646

-

Share issue expenses

(107,841)

(146,844)

Warrants exercised

198,750

18,750

Stock options exercised

-

40,000

Investing activities

2,340,805

3,661,906

Advance paid for exploration work

(50,000)

-

Acquisition of mining properties and capitalized exploration costs

(1,990,513)

(1,076,616)

Tax credits and mining rights received

2,010

12,315

(2,038,503)

(1,064,301)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(249,285)

2,199,879

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning

1,749,922

938,000

Cash and cash equivalents - ending

1,500,637

3,137,879

Additional information:

Related to investing activities:

Tax credit and mining rights receivable applied against mining properties

236,765

211,680

Additions to mining properties and exploration expenditures included in

accounts payable and accrued liabilities

317,157

54,265

Acquisition of mining assets by issuing shares

-

261,800

Stock-based compensation included in mining assets

17,105

15,298

Interest received

1,695

2,692

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vior Inc. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 20:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
