Vior : Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

Vior Inc.

Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2022

The following highlights management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Vior Inc. ("Vior" or "the Corporation"), and constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Corporation's financial and operating performance for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as well as with the management discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2021. All figures are in Canadian dollars, the functional currency of the Corporation, unless otherwise noted.

Further information regarding the Corporation and its operations are filed electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) in Canada and can be obtained from www.sedar.com.

Abbreviation Period Q1-2021 July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 Q2-2021 October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 Q3-2021 January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 Q3-2021 YTD July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 Q4-2021 April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 Fiscal 2021 July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 Q1-2022 July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 Q2-2022 October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 Q3-2022 January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 Q3-2022 YTD July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 Q4-2022 April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 Fiscal 2022 July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 Fiscal 2023 July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

1. NATURE OF ACTIVITIES

The Corporation, which is governed by the Business Corporations Act (Québec), specializes in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol VIO.

The Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of quality mining properties in accessible, high-potential regions using advanced exploration techniques. Its mission is to identify and generate quality exploration projects, and to develop them on its own or with partners, in order to enhance the value of its assets. The Corporation holds mining properties in Quebec, as well as in Nevada through its 100% owned subsidiary, Vior Gold USA, LLC ("Vior USA").

It has not yet been determined whether its mining properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. In order to determine whether mining property costs can be recovered and a return on investment earned, many factors will be considered, some of which include: the existence of economically recoverable reserves, the Corporation's ability to obtain the necessary financing to continue exploring and developing the properties before entering into commercial production, or the ability to dispose of the property at a significant gain. The Corporation will be required to raise additional funds periodically to continue operations, and while it has been successful in doing so in the past, there can be no assurance it will do so in the future.