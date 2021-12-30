Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIP Gloves : Application for quotation of securities - VIP

12/30/2021 | 01:17am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

VIP GLOVES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 30, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

VIP

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

900,000

31/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

VIP GLOVES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

83057884876

1.3

ASX issuer code

VIP

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

30/12/2021

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Securities issue pursuant to agreement to provide services to the company

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

VIP : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

31/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

900,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Provision of investor relations services from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

54,000.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details

Provision of investor relations services from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

VIP : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

786,781,435

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

VIPAC : OPTION EXPIRING 23-OCT-2023 EX $0.045

37,775,000

VIPAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

40,000,000

VIPAB : UNSEC CONVERTIBLE NOTES

10,800,007

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Voltage IP Limited published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 06:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 48,1 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net income 2021 4,72 M 3,42 M 3,42 M
Net cash 2021 0,78 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,97x
Yield 2021 4,89%
Capitalization 24,4 M 17,6 M 17,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart VIP GLOVES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
VIP Gloves Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Kar Yang Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ruey Shen Ow Chief Financial Officer
Kai Fatt Wong Non-Executive Chairman
How Weng Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wee Ming Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIP GLOVES LIMITED-52.31%18
COLOPLAST A/S25.43%37 771
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-45.49%5 694
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-48.89%4 899
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-53.05%4 620
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-60.62%4 540