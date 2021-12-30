VIP Gloves : Notification regarding unquoted securities - VIP

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
VIP GLOVES LTD
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 30, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
ASX +security
code
Security description
New class - code
Unquoted Options
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Total number of +securities to be
issued/transferred Issue date
1,000,000 31/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
VIP GLOVES LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
83057884876
1.3
ASX issuer code
VIP
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
30/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other
Please specify
Securities issued under an agreement to provide services to the company
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Unquoted Options
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
31/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
None
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.07500000
30/6/2023
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
Other
Description
For
Securities issued pursuant to agreement to provide investor relations services to the Company
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
N/A
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
N/A
Issue details
Number of +securities
1,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Provision of investor relations services from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021
Purpose of the issue
To pay for services rendered
Additional Details
None
