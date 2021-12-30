Log in
    VIP   AU000000VIP0

VIP GLOVES LIMITED

(VIP)
VIP Gloves : Notification regarding unquoted securities - VIP

12/30/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

VIP GLOVES LTD

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 30, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security code

code

Security description

New class - code

Unquoted Options

to be confirmed

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

1,000,000 31/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

VIP GLOVES LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

83057884876

1.3

ASX issuer code

VIP

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

30/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Securities issued under an agreement to provide services to the company

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unquoted Options

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

31/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

issued.

None

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.07500000

30/6/2023

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

company option

Other

Description

For

Securities issued pursuant to agreement to provide investor relations services to the Company

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

1,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Provision of investor relations services from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

None

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Voltage IP Limited published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 06:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 48,1 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net income 2021 4,72 M 3,42 M 3,42 M
Net cash 2021 0,78 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,97x
Yield 2021 4,89%
Capitalization 24,4 M 17,6 M 17,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 46,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Kar Yang Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ruey Shen Ow Chief Financial Officer
Kai Fatt Wong Non-Executive Chairman
How Weng Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wee Ming Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIP GLOVES LIMITED-52.31%18
COLOPLAST A/S25.43%37 771
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-45.49%5 694
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-48.89%4 899
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-53.05%4 620
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-60.62%4 540