  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. VIP Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    507880   INE054A01027

VIP INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(507880)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

VIP Industries : Loss of Share Certificates

01/27/2022 | 12:49am EST
27th January, 2022

To,

Corporate Relations Department,

Listing Compliance,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra - (East).

Mumbai - 400023

Mumbai - 400051.

BSE Code No. 507880

NSE Code - VIPIND

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir,

We wish to inform you that Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company has received intimation about loss of share certificates from shareholder as per the details provided in the documents enclosed herewith.

The duplicate share certificates will be issued only after completion of necessary formalities and receipt of relevant documents from the shareholder.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For V.I.P. INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Anand Daga

Company Secretary & Head - Legal

1/27/22, 10:04 AM

VIP Industries Ltd. Mail - Stop Transfer Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI LODR (2015)

Saurabh Pandit

Stop Transfer Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI LODR (2015)

instamisreports@linkintime.co.in

Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 4:00 AM

To: neetu.kashiramka@vipbags.com, anand.daga@vipbags.com, saurabh.pandit@vipbags.com, bansari.mehta@vipbags.com, satnam.saini@vipbags.com

Cc: jaya.suvarna@linkintime.co.in, sujata.poojary@linkintime.co.in

Dear Team,

As per the Regulaton 39(3) of SEBI (Listng obligatons and disclosure requirement), Regulaton 2015, we are sending herewith informaton pertaining to Stop Transfer which we have already noted in our database. Please fnd atached leter received from the Investor.

Client Name : VIP Industries Limited

Stop Transfer Date

Folio No

Name

Certfcate No.

Distnctve No.

No. of Shares

Reason

25 Jan 2022

0049668

SAPNA AGRAWAL

8667

5553981 - 5554230

250

Lost By Holder

Regards

Link Intme India Pvt Ltd.

This is an auto generated report.

ID14988.pdf

7104K

Disclaimer

VIP Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
