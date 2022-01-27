VIP Industries : Loss of Share Certificates

27th January, 2022 To, Corporate Relations Department, Listing Compliance, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange India Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra - (East). Mumbai - 400023 Mumbai - 400051. BSE Code No. 507880 NSE Code - VIPIND Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir,

We wish to inform you that Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company has received intimation about loss of share certificates from shareholder as per the details provided in the documents enclosed herewith.

The duplicate share certificates will be issued only after completion of necessary formalities and receipt of relevant documents from the shareholder.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For V.I.P. INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Anand Daga

Company Secretary & Head - Legal