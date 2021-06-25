Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Viper Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPER   US92762R1059

VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

(VPER)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viper Networks and Toledo Solar Announce Strategic U.S. Manufacturing and Partnership Agreement

06/25/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TROY, Mich., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), an international leader in the LED Street Lights products and integrated Smart Cities systems and solutions markets, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Strategic U.S. Manufacturing and Partnership Agreement with Toledo Solar, Inc., a Toledo, Ohio based Solar products manufacturer.

The agreement will allow Viper Networks to consolidate its manufacturing facilities into one location for their products and integrated services to meet all current production requirements as well as significantly greater product demands from future domestic and international projects. In short order, all manufacturing will be based at Toledo Solar’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and headquarters in Perrysburg (Greater Toledo), Ohio.

Geographical advantages also exist with both companies operating within approximately 75 miles of one another, with Toledo Solar located near the Michigan-Ohio border and Viper Networks located within the Greater Detroit area in Troy, MI.

The Strategic U.S. Manufacturing and Partnership Agreement highlighted in the agreement will include the marketing and presentation of each other’s technology and products to existing and potential customers domestically and internationally in the Smart City markets, while targeting vital segments of the U.S. economy, including schools, colleges, universities, municipalities, commercial facilities, private institutions, and governmental facilities.

Mr. Farid Shouekani, Viper Networks CEO and President, commented: “We are excited to partner with Toledo Solar, the only U.S. manufacturer of CdTe thin film PV solar panels for both the residential rooftop and commercial markets; and to soon deliver 100% ‘Made in the USA’ solar technology to complement our Smart Street Lights and Smart Cities technology and solutions.”

Mr. Shouekani continued: “The timing of this collaboration couldn’t be better as the Biden Administration and U.S. Congress continue to formalize the massive Infrastructure Bill with the Smart Cities and Communities Act focusing on the technological advancement of Smart Cities services and the nation’s infrastructure buildout.”

ABOUT TOLEDO SOLAR, INC.

Toledo Solar, Inc (www.toledosolar-inc.com), is the only U.S. manufacturer of CdTe thin film PV for both residential and commercial rooftop markets and offers an industry-leading 25-year warranty. Their hermetically sealed, frameless all-glass construction create the longest-lasting solar panels in the market and boast 5% to 10% superior overall power output performance while utilizing the entire visible spectrum of the sun. On a lifecycle basis, Cadmium telluride photovoltaics (CdTe PV) has the smallest carbon footprint, lowest water use, shortest energy payback time, and the best recycling programs of any current photovoltaic technology manufactured at scale. CdTe PV's overall energy payback time of less than a year allows for faster carbon reductions without short-term energy deficits, in contrast to China-made silicon-based solar cells which degrade faster and capture less useable light.

For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow us on Twitter @vipernetworks

Safe Harbor Statement:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include any statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.

Investor Relations/Media Contact: SAG Equity IR Group, Greater Orlando / 407.444.5959


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about VIPER NETWORKS, INC.
03:01pViper Networks and Toledo Solar Announce Strategic U.S. Manufacturing and Par..
GL
05/20Boris Davidoff PhD Appointed Executive VP of Viper Networks, Inc.
GL
05/18CORRECTION -- Viper Networks, Inc.
GL
05/18Viper Networks and Local Partner Interconnected with Airtel, Hutch and SLT to..
GL
05/12Viper Networks Reduces Debt by $38.5 Million and Reduces Total Outstanding Sh..
GL
04/14Viper Networks Signs $150 Million JV Agreement with BIET Group to Launch Rene..
GL
04/06Viper Networks Announces Engagement with International M&A Business Consultan..
GL
03/31VIPER  : Receives Current Status on OTC Markets
AQ
03/05Viper Networks Submits Updated Financials to OTC Markets and Expects to Annou..
GL
03/01VIPER  : to Present Smart Air Quality Monitoring System as Key Part of $25 Milli..
AQ
More news
Chart VIPER NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Viper Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Farid Shouekani President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Thiruneelakanda Sellathuray Chairman
Tom Otrok President-International Operations
Boris Davidoff Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIPER NETWORKS, INC.2,020.00%56
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED35.64%168 178
KEYENCE CORPORATION-4.16%121 505
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.89%90 658
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.39%67 398
EATON CORPORATION PLC20.20%57 547