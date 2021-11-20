Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vipshop Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIPS   US92763W1036

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(VIPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Did You Purchase Stock Between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021? Johnson Fistel Investigates Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on Behalf of Investors for Insider Trading

11/20/2021 | 09:59am EST
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson & Fistel, LLP is investigating potential legal claims for investors in the companies listed below.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global financial services institutions that served as prime brokers for Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), a family office with $10 billion under management. Recently, class action complaints were filed against Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for allegedly selling large amounts of shares on or about March 25, 2021, based upon material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its stock positions because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley may be held liable to purchasers of the common stock of the following companies, between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, for their investment losses: 

Company Name

Stock Ticker

If You Bought Between
March 22, 2021 and
March 29, 2021

Baidu, Inc.

(NASDAQ: BIDU)

[click here to join this action]

Farfetch Limited

(NYSE: FTCH)

[click here to join this action]

iQIYI, Inc.

(NASDAQ: IQ)

[click here to join this action]

Discovery, Inc.

(NASDAQ: DISCA)

[click here to join this action]

Tencent Music

(NYSE: TME)

[click here to join this action]

Vipshop Holdings

(NYSE: VIPS)

[click here to join this action]

ViacomCBS Inc.

(NASDAQ:VIAC)

[click here to join this action]

Gaotu Techedu Inc.

(NYSE: GOTU)

[click here to join this action]

If you purchased stock in the foregoing companies, have information that could assist in this investigation (including past employees and others), or if you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/did-you-purchase-stock-between-march-22-2021-and-march-29-2021-johnson-fistel-investigates-goldman-sachs-and-morgan-stanley-on-behalf-of-investors-for-insider-trading-301429514.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
