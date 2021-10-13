Log in
    VIPS   US92763W1036

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(VIPS)
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Vipshop Holdings Limited Shareholders and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/13/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of shareholders in Vipshop Holdings Limited (“Vipshop” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VIPS) for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 13, 2021.

According to the Complaint, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley sold a large number of Vipshop shares while in possession of material non-public information. The defendants knew that Archegos Capital Management would need to fully liquidate its position in Vipshop based on margin call pressures. The defendants avoided billions in losses by selling the Company’s shares while in possession of this information. When the market learned the truth about Vipshop, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 121 B 18 762 M 18 762 M
Net income 2021 5 339 M 831 M 831 M
Net cash 2021 17 406 M 2 708 M 2 708 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49 012 M 7 601 M 7 626 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 7 567
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vipshop Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 72,48 CNY
Average target price 117,56 CNY
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ya Shen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Da Wei Cui Chief Financial Officer
Tsun-Ming Kao Co-Chief Technology Officer
Pengjun Lu Co-Chief Technology Officer
Xiao Bo Hong Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED-60.01%7 601
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-29.96%441 879
MEITUAN-8.69%212 060
SHOPIFY INC.19.90%169 839
PINDUODUO INC.-47.36%117 208
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-12.89%72 641