Announcement of Certain Executive Change
Mr. Yizhi Tang, Senior Vice President of Logistics of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), has tendered the resignation from his current position with the Company due to personal reasons, effective June 30, 2023.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vipshop Holdings Limited published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 20:04:04 UTC.