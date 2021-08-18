Vipshop : Q2 2021 Financial Results

Vipshop Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 18, 2021 Guangzhou, China, August 18, 2021 - Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second Quarter 2021 Highlights Total net revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 22.8% year over year to RMB29.6 billion (US$4.6 billion) from RMB24.1 billion in the prior year period.

for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 22.8% year over year to RMB29.6 billion (US$4.6 billion) from RMB24.1 billion in the prior year period. GMV 1 for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 25% year over year to RMB48.1 billion from RMB38.4 billion in the prior year period.

for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 25% year over year to RMB48.1 billion from RMB38.4 billion in the prior year period. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 20.6% year over year to RMB6.0 billion (US$922.6 million) from RMB4.9 billion in the prior year period.

for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 20.6% year over year to RMB6.0 billion (US$922.6 million) from RMB4.9 billion in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB1.1 billion (US$169.2 million), as compared with RMB1.5 billion in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 2 for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 11.3% year over year to RMB1.5 billion (US$227.6 million) from RMB1.3 billion in the prior year period.

net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders The number of active customers 3 for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 32% year over year to 51.1 million from 38.8 million in the prior year period.

for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 32% year over year to 51.1 million from 38.8 million in the prior year period. Total orders 4 for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 30% year over year to 221.5 million from 170.5 million in the prior year period. "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company's online sales business, online marketplace platform, offline stores, Shan Shan Outlets and city outlets during the relevant period, including through the Company's websites and mobile apps, third-party websites and mobile apps, Vipshop offline stores and Vipmaxx offline stores, as well as Shan Shan Outlets and city outlets that were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the relevant orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) share of loss (gain) in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as equity method investees, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company's online sales business or the Company's online marketplace platforms at least once during the relevant period. "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the relevant period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online sales business and the Company's online marketplace platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company's offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned. 1

Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "In the second quarter of 2021, we maintained solid business momentum through robust execution of our merchandising strategy. In the quarter, we observed healthy trends across our core operating metrics, with total number of active users and total GMV growing by 32% and 25% year over year, respectively. We were also delighted to see our value proposition continues to make us the discount platform of choice for brand partners to collaborate with and to incentivize their contribution to our premium product offerings. We believe that our ability to offer differentiated selections of quality products to our customers at competitive prices while adding value for our brand partners will further solidify our leading position in China's discount retail market." Mr. David Cui, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "During the second quarter of 2021, we delivered solid topline growth and profitability, driven by sustainable growth momentum in our business. In addition, we generated robust free cash inflow of RMB7.1 billion for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021, compared with RMB4.1 billion in the prior year period. In the second quarter, we repurchased approximately US$301 million of our ADSs in accordance with the US$500 million share repurchase program we adopted in March 2021, showing both our confidence in the robustness of our business model and our dedication to delivering long-term value to our shareholders." Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results REVENUE Total net revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 22.8% year over year to RMB29.6 billion (US$4.6 billion) from RMB24.1 billion in the prior year period, primarily driven by the growth in the number of total active customers. GROSS PROFIT Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 20.6% year over year to RMB6.0 billion (US$922.6 million) from RMB4.9 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 20.1% as compared with 20.5% in the prior year period. OPERATING EXPENSES Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB4.8 billion (US$750.7 million), as compared with RMB3.8 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 was 16.4% as compared with 15.8% in the prior year period. Fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB2.1 billion (US$318.7 million), as compared with RMB1.7 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 6.9% from 7.0% in the prior year period.

for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB2.1 billion (US$318.7 million), as compared with RMB1.7 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 6.9% from 7.0% in the prior year period. Marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB1.4 billion (US$218.0 million), as compared with RMB1.0 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were 4.8%, as compared with 4.3% in the 2

prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to increased investment in advertising activities relating to customer acquisition and retention. Technology and content expenses for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB369.9 million (US$57.3 million), as compared with RMB305.4 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 1.2% from 1.3% in the prior year period.

for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB369.9 million (US$57.3 million), as compared with RMB305.4 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 1.2% from 1.3% in the prior year period. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB1.0 billion (US$156.7 million), as compared with RMB804.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.4%, as compared with 3.3% in the prior year period. INCOME FROM OPERATIONS Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 18.6% year over year to RMB1.5 billion (US$227.8 million) from RMB1.2 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 5.0%, as compared with 5.1% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations 5 for the second quarter of 2021, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, increased by 16.1% year over year to RMB1.7 billion (US$268.6 million) from RMB1.5 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income margin6 for the second quarter of 2021 was 5.9%, as compared with 6.2% in the prior year period. NET INCOME Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB1.1 billion (US$169.2 million), as compared with RMB1.5 billion in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.7%, as compared with 6.4% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS7 for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to RMB1.56 (US$0.24) from RMB2.24 in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 , which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) share of loss (gain) in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as equity method investees, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, increased by 11.3% year over year to RMB1.5 billion (US$227.6 million) from RMB1.3 billion in the prior year period. Non- GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders8 for the second quarter of 2021 was 5.0%, as Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non- GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues. 3

compared with 5.5% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS9 for the second quarter of 2021 increased to RMB2.10 (US$0.32) from RMB1.92 in the prior year period. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 701,295,575. BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB16.5 billion (US$2.6 billion) and short term investments of RMB3.6 billion (US$564.2 million). For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB2.0 billion (US$309.2 million), and free cash flow10, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows: For the three months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 RMB'000 RMB'000 US$'000 Net cash generated from operating activities 5,088,869 1,996,409 309,204 Reconciling items: Net impact from Internet financing activities11 (311,652) (21,535) (3,335) Capital expenditures (452,630) (637,190) (98,688) Free cash inflow 4,324,587 1,337,684 207,181 For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 RMB'000 RMB'000 US$'000 Net cash generated from operating activities 11,549,627 9,987,575 1,546,878 Reconciling items: Net impact from Internet financing activities11 (4,027,419) (344,367) (53,336) Capital expenditures (3,375,199) (2,497,859) (386,869) Free cash inflow 4,147,009 7,145,349 1,106,673 9 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from (used in) operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights, and purchase of other assets. Net impact from Internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers. 4

Share Repurchase Program On March 30, 2021, the Company's board of directors approved a share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company may purchase up to US$500 million of its Class A ordinary shares over a 24-month period, ending on March 29, 2023. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had repurchased approximately US$301 million of its ADSs representing Class A ordinary shares under the program. Business Outlook For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects its total net revenue to be between RMB24.3 billion and RMB25.5 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 5% to 10%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

