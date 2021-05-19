Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vipshop Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIPS   US92763W1036

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(VIPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vipshop : Thinking about buying stock in Advaxis, Fubotv, Sundial Growers, Riot Blockchain, or Vipshop Holdings?

05/19/2021 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for ADXS, FUBO, SNDL, RIOT, and VIPS.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-advaxis-fubotv-sundial-growers-riot-blockchain-or-vipshop-holdings-301295069.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:41aAsian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
10:38aVIPSHOP  : Thinking about buying stock in Advaxis, Fubotv, Sundial Growers, Riot..
PR
09:16aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Fall Premarket Wednesday
MT
07:54aVIPSHOP  : Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call - Transcript
PU
07:44aVIPSHOP  : Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
06:39aVIPSHOP  : Q1 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Rise
MT
06:24aVIPSHOP  : Investor Presentation
PU
06:23aVIPSHOP  : Posts Q1 Revenue of RMB28.4B vs. Street Forecast of RMB27.98 Billion
MT
06:22aVIPSHOP  : Posts Q1 Adjusted Earnings of RMB2.41 per ADS vs. Street Forecast of ..
MT
05/18Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
More news