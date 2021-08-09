Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vipshop Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIPS   US92763W1036

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(VIPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vipshop : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 18, 2021

08/09/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, before the US market open.

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 7:30 am US Eastern Time, 7:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once pre-registration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID via email. To join the conference, participants should use the dial-in details in the email and then enter the event passcode followed by the registrant ID.

Conference ID            #2472109
Registration Link        https://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2472109

A replay of the conference call will be accessible until August 25, 2021 via the following dial-in details:

United States Toll Free:         +1-855-452-5696
International:                          +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID:                       #2472109

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: +86 (20) 2233-0732
Email: IR@Vipshop.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vipshop-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-18-2021-301350939.html

SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:01aVIPSHOP : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 18, 2021
PR
06/22FACTBOX-China's unprecedented crackdown on its internet sector
RE
06/14VIPSHOP : Appointment of Chief Technology Officer (Form 6-K)
PU
06/14Vipshop Holdings Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
06/07Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
05/26Asian ADRs Move Higher Wednesday Amid Gains by Techs
MT
05/19Tencent-Backed Vipshop's Profit Soars 126% in Q1 as Revenue Jumps 51%
MT
05/19SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Struggle Despite Target's Gains
MT
05/19SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Starting to Pare Early Wednesday Losses
MT
05/19Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations