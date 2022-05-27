Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Vipul Limited
  News
  Summary
    511726   INE946H01037

VIPUL LIMITED

(511726)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-26
19.70 INR   +4.23%
05/27VIPUL : General updates
PU
02/14Vipul Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Vipul Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Vipul : General updates

05/27/2022 | 08:53pm EDT
Ref. No. VIPUL/SEC /FY2022-23/

May 27, 2022

The Secretary

The Manager (Listing)

BSE Limited, (Equity Scrip Code: 511726)

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Corporate Relationship Department,

(Equity Scrip Code: VIPULLTD)

At: 1ST Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda

Exchange Plaza, BandraKurla Complex,

Building, PhirozeJeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal

Bandra, Mumbai-400051

Street, Fort,Mumbai-400001

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir(s),

This is in continuation of our letter no. under Ref. No. VIPUL/SEC/FY2020-21/2020 and Ref. No. VIPUL/SEC/FY2021-22/202074 dated March 01, 2021 and October 12, 2021, respectively. In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 whereby we had informed that the company has signed and entered a Joint Venture Agreement with M/s. Tulip Infratech Private Limited (TULIP), for assigning of all development rights to carry out all developments activities in relation to Aarohan Mixed Land use project at Golf Course Road, sector-53, Gurugram, Haryana ('Project').

It may be noted that the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities for the same have been obtained by the Company and TULIP, consequent to the same the financial obligations due to PNB Housing Finance Ltd to the tune of Rs 353.00 Crores stands discharged.

It may be brought to the notice of all concerned that in view of the discharge of the financial obligations as stated above, the financial health of company shall improve remarkably.

You are requested to take the above information on record and bring the same to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Vipul Limited

SUNIL KUMAR

Digitally signed by

SUNIL KUMAR Date: 2022.05.27 23:24:36 +05'30'

(Sunil Kumar)

Company Secretary

A-38859

Regd Off: Unit No 201, C-50, Maviya Nagar, New Delhi-110017

CIN: L65923DL2002PLC167607

Disclaimer

Vipul Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2022 00:52:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
