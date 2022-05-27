Vipul : General updates

Ref. No. VIPUL/SEC /FY2022-23/ May 27, 2022 The Secretary The Manager (Listing) BSE Limited, (Equity Scrip Code: 511726) National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Corporate Relationship Department, (Equity Scrip Code: VIPULLTD) At: 1ST Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Exchange Plaza, BandraKurla Complex, Building, PhirozeJeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Bandra, Mumbai-400051 Street, Fort,Mumbai-400001

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir(s),

This is in continuation of our letter no. under Ref. No. VIPUL/SEC/FY2020-21/2020 and Ref. No. VIPUL/SEC/FY2021-22/202074 dated March 01, 2021 and October 12, 2021, respectively. In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 whereby we had informed that the company has signed and entered a Joint Venture Agreement with M/s. Tulip Infratech Private Limited (TULIP), for assigning of all development rights to carry out all developments activities in relation to Aarohan Mixed Land use project at Golf Course Road, sector-53, Gurugram, Haryana ('Project').

It may be noted that the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities for the same have been obtained by the Company and TULIP, consequent to the same the financial obligations due to PNB Housing Finance Ltd to the tune of Rs 353.00 Crores stands discharged.

It may be brought to the notice of all concerned that in view of the discharge of the financial obligations as stated above, the financial health of company shall improve remarkably.

You are requested to take the above information on record and bring the same to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Vipul Limited