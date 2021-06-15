Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. VIQ Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VQS   CA91825V4001

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.

(VQS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Claims Journal: An AI Approach to Streamline the Claims Process and Create Efficiencies in the Insurance Industry

06/15/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Claims Journal recently published an article authored by VIQ discussing how automated transcriptions can help lead to faster claims processing in the P&C insurance landscape.
Share on linkedin
Share on twitter
Share on email
More To Explore
Events
VIQ Solutions to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

VIQ announced that management will be participating in the virtual Sidoti Microcap Conference taking place on May 19th and 20th, 2021. Read more for details.

May 5, 2021
Insights
Court Reporter Shortage - Technology to Fill the Void

The number of available certified court reporters nationwide is dwindling. With fewer people joining the profession, and many retiring, the issue is soon to be at the forefront of the court systems. With litigators and officials looking to fill the void and a landscape leaning towards a digital solution, now is the time to take a hard look at alternatives. So, what can be done to fill the void?

July 10, 2020

Disclaimer

VIQ Solutions Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 18:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.
02:06pCLAIMS JOURNAL : An AI Approach to Streamline the Claims Process and Create Effi..
PU
07:50aVIQ  : Hires Sales Leaders to Accelerate Growth in Insurance and Criminal Justic..
PU
07:32aVIQ  :  VIQ Solutions Hires Sales Leaders to Accelerate Growth in Insurance and ..
BU
06/02VIQ SOLUTIONS BRIEF : Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus and US Registratio..
MT
06/02VIQ  : Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus and US Registration..
BU
06/02AUTOMATED TRANSCRIPTION : How to Use VIQ Solutions FirstDraft
PU
05/18VIQ  : Future Seen Bright For VIQ Solutions
MT
05/14VIQ  : Narrows Q1 Loss as Revenue Rises
MT
05/13VIQ  : Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
05/10VIQ  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, May 13, 2021
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 49,4 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net income 2021 -1,40 M -1,15 M -1,15 M
Net cash 2021 5,57 M 4,57 M 4,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 -162x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 220 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
VIQ Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,08 CAD
Last Close Price 8,85 CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sebastien Paré Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Sumner President & Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Edwards Chief Financial Officer
Larry D. Taylor Chairman
Harvey Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.51.28%182
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.95%1 957 381
SEA LIMITED39.20%145 305
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.48%107 814
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC7.28%63 019
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE17.03%61 708