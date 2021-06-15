Claims Journal: An AI Approach to Streamline the Claims Process and Create Efficiencies in the Insurance Industry
Claims Journal recently published an article authored by VIQ discussing how automated transcriptions can help lead to faster claims processing in the P&C insurance landscape.
Share on linkedin
Share on twitter
Share on email
More To Explore
Insights
Court Reporter Shortage - Technology to Fill the Void
The number of available certified court reporters nationwide is dwindling. With fewer people joining the profession, and many retiring, the issue is soon to be at the forefront of the court systems. With litigators and officials looking to fill the void and a landscape leaning towards a digital solution, now is the time to take a hard look at alternatives. So, what can be done to fill the void?
July 10, 2020
Disclaimer
VIQ Solutions Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 18:05:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.
Sales 2021
49,4 M
40,5 M
40,5 M
Net income 2021
-1,40 M
-1,15 M
-1,15 M
Net cash 2021
5,57 M
4,57 M
4,57 M
P/E ratio 2021
-162x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
220 M
181 M
181 M
EV / Sales 2021
4,35x
EV / Sales 2022
3,61x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
76,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
9,08 CAD
Last Close Price
8,85 CAD
Spread / Highest target
10,2%
Spread / Average Target
2,64%
Spread / Lowest Target
-9,60%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.