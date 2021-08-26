Log in
    VQS   CA91825V4001

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.

(VQS)
  Report
QLS Proctor: Transcription technology and legal compliance – a natural fit

08/26/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
Queensland Law Society Proctor recently published an article written by VIQ's Matthew Fowler, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific. He discusses how modern advancements benefit transcribing and digitizing critical files.
Insights
Automated Transcription: How to Use VIQ Solutions FirstDraft

Over the past several decades, criminal justice, legal, and insurance industries have turned to digitalization to improve operational efficiency. While transcription has been used for some time, AI-powered transcription offers new and exclusive capabilities for these industries. We recently released FirstDraft, which uses AI to automate the speech-to-text process, increasing the documentation of audio recordings and improving content accessibility for clients worldwide.

June 2, 2021
Media
iTWire.com: VIQ Solutions launches new AI-powered FirstDraft solution

iTWIRE.com recently published an article about VIQ's FirstDraft solution which quickly converts audio files to text providing near real-time access to interviews, testimony, recorded calls, and dictations in a cost-effective manner.

May 26, 2021

Disclaimer

VIQ Solutions Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 16:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 44,0 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net income 2021 -4,32 M -3,41 M -3,41 M
Net cash 2021 1,77 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -35,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 156 M 124 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,10 CAD
Average target price 7,90 CAD
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastien Paré Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Sumner President & Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Edwards Chief Financial Officer
Larry D. Taylor Chairman
Harvey Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.4.27%127
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.78%2 269 572
SEA LIMITED60.81%172 179
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.0.12%100 296
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC51.11%88 935
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.95%74 932