QLS Proctor: Transcription technology and legal compliance – a natural fit
08/26/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
Queensland Law Society Proctor recently published an article written by VIQ's Matthew Fowler, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific. He discusses how modern advancements benefit transcribing and digitizing critical files.
Over the past several decades, criminal justice, legal, and insurance industries have turned to digitalization to improve operational efficiency. While transcription has been used for some time, AI-powered transcription offers new and exclusive capabilities for these industries. We recently released FirstDraft, which uses AI to automate the speech-to-text process, increasing the documentation of audio recordings and improving content accessibility for clients worldwide.
iTWIRE.com recently published an article about VIQ's FirstDraft solution which quickly converts audio files to text providing near real-time access to interviews, testimony, recorded calls, and dictations in a cost-effective manner.
